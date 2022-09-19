UPSC CSE Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Check Expert Review|Geography Questions Dominated GS Paper - 1

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Analysis 2022: Know about the questions asked in the UPSC CSE 2022 mains examination. Also, check out the complete review and analysis of Paper 1 and paper 2 of the Civil Service exam.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Analysis 2022: The Union Public Service Commission has commenced the UPSC Mains examination from 16th September 2022 onwards. The examination was held across multiple test centers located in the country. The UPSC IAS exam is going to be held in two shifts namely the forenoon and afternoon shift.

The UPSC Mains exam is going to have a total of nine papers that are scheduled to be held on September 16, 17, 18, 24, and 25, 2022. The candidates who have cleared the preliminary exam are allowed to write the main examination. Check out the complete schedule of the UPSC Mains examination 2022 below.

Exam Date Forenoon Shift Afternoon Shift September 16, 2022 Paper-I Essay - September 17, 2022 Paper-II General Studies-I Paper-III General Studies-II September 18, 2022 Paper-IV General Studies-III Paper-V General Studies-IV September 24, 2022 Paper-A Indian Language Paper-B English September 25, 2022 Paper-VI Optional Subject-Paper-1 Paper-VII Optional Subject-Paper-2

As of now, paper 1 - Essay and paper 2 - GS paper 1 has been conducted by the commission. Go through the article till the end to get a gist of both the papers along with the difficulty level and questions asked today.

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Exam Analysis Shared by Subject Expert

AK Mishra Founder Director Chanakya IAS Academy The morning shift of GS 1 paper (17th Sep’22) were successfully conducted and as per the students the difficulty level were mild to moderate. A total of 20 questions were asked weighing a total of 250 marks. 10 questions were of 10 marks each (to be answered in 150 words) and 10 questions were of 15 marks each (to be answered in 250 words) Although the difficulty level of the exam was kept mid to moderate, a huge chunk of weightage was allotted for the Indian Society questions with over 25% of the total questions being from this category. The other categories consisted of Art and Culture, Modern History, World History, Physical Geography, Indian Geography with a couple of questions from Current Affairs and World Geography as miscellaneous.



The weightage of the different categories is as follows-

Art & Culture- 40 marks for 3 questions, Indian Society- 60 marks for 5 questions, Modern History- 20 marks for 2 questions, World History- 15 marks for 1 question, Physical Geography- 55 marks for 4 questions, Indian Geography- 30 marks for 3 questions, Current Affairs and World Geography- 30 marks for 2 questions.

UPSC Mains 2022 Exam Analysis

The students who have attempted the IAS examination today have shared their review of the papers. UPSC Mains exam is conducted for 1750 marks in total. Paper 1 and paper 2 are conducted for 250 marks. The duration to complete each paper is 3 hours. The questions asked in the UPSC IAS Mains examination are of descriptive nature.

Paper 1: Essay

The students who attempted the Essay paper yesterday have shared that the level of the overall paper was easy to moderate. The questions asked were easy as compared to the last year. The theme of most of the questions was abstract and some of them were based on the latest current affairs. The candidates find it difficult to link the dimension between concepts.

Paper 2: GS Paper 1

The GS Paper 1 was conducted today in the morning shift. As per the students who appeared in the exam today, the level of the questions asked was moderate to difficult. Paper 1 was dominated by the questions from the Geography section. Apart from this, the students reviewed the paper to be more factual based.

Around 3 to 4 questions were asked from the History section, 3 each from the Art and Culture and Modern History section. Questions based on Secularism were asked from the Indian Society topic. Those who have mastered the Geography subject were easily able to attempt maximum questions from this topic.

Questions Asked in UPSC CSE Mains Exam

The students who appeared in today’s examination have reported the complete question paper for the examination held today and yesterday. Know the questions asked in the UPSC IAS mains 2022 examination below.

Paper 1: Essay

Paper 1, Essay for the UPSC Mains examination was conducted yesterday. The following section consists of all the questions asked by the commission:

Forests are the best case studies for economic excellence.

Poets are the unacknowledged legislators of the world.

You cannot step twice in the same river.

A smile is the chosen vehicle for all ambiguities.

Paper 2: GS Paper 1

The major questions asked in the GS Paper 1 of the UPSC IAS Mains examination can be checked in the section below.

Why was there a sudden spurt in famines in colonial India during the mid-eighteenth century?

Describe the characteristics and types of the primary rock.

Discuss the natural resource potentials of the Deccan trap.

Examine the potential of wind energy in India and explain the reason for its limited spatial spread.

Discuss the importance of the Chola period and the Gupta period with reference to the Indian heritage and culture.

Mention the importance of straits and litmus in International trade.

The troposphere is a very significant atmospheric layer that determines the weathering process. How?

Discuss the importance of lions and bull figures in the context of Indian mythology.

The commission will be conducting paper 3 - GS paper 2 in the evening shift today from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who qualify in all the papers of the UPSC Mains examination will be called to participate in the interview round. The final appointment in the civil services is subjected to qualifying for the mains and interview rounds with high marks.

The candidates who are expected to write the UPSC examination for the next year can easily attempt the questions asked in today’s examination. Additionally, they can also go through the paper-wise analysis to get an idea of the changing trends for the UPSC CSE mains exam.