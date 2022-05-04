How to Join RAW in India? Check UPSC Civil Services, Defence, IB Intelligence Agencies Eligibility & Selection Process

How to Join RAW in India? Check how to become a RAW Agent/Officer through UPSC Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officer), Defence, IB & Other Intelligence Agencies Exams including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process & Salary.

How to Join RAW in India? Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) recruit its officers and agents through different ways. One of the ways to join RAW in India is through UPSC Civil Services Exam (Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officers). The job profile of a RAW agent includes monitoring the political and military developments in countries surrounding India. The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is the foreign intelligence agency of India. Its primary function is gathering foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advising Indian policymakers, and advancing India's foreign strategic interests. The agency is also involved in the Security of India's Nuclear Programme.

How RAW Officers are recruited?

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) recruit candidates from government departments in India, Armed forces, Intelligence Agencies, Police Services, Administrative Services, etc. However, this does not mean selection in RAW only happens from these services.

Eligibility to Become a RAW Agent

Both good Educational Qualification & remarkable work experience is required to become a RAW Agent. It is very difficult to be a part of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India. A candidate must be fit, both physically and mentally, to get selected for this prestigious organization.

RAW Agent Eligibility Criteria Details Education A Graduation Degree from a reputed organization or institute is a must for getting a job opportunity in RAW. Sometimes it is necessary to have a command on one foreign language. Candidates should have sharp memory power and good communication skills. Age Although there is no specific age limit it is desirable the candidates’ age should be below 56 years Professional Experience It is preferred that the candidate must have experience of more than 20 years in the service Nationality A Candidate must be an Indian citizen. The candidate must not have any criminal background or any pending cases in court.

RAW Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE)

Many times RAW officers are chosen amongst the pool of brilliant candidates who have already cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam and have opted to become IPS & IFS Officers. Selection in RAW happens only after a Civil Servant completes a foundation course from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. In the end, RAW conducts interviews where the candidates have to go through psychological tests and interviews. Shortlisted candidates start working at RAW for a period of one year.

Union Public Service Commission conducts to recruit suitable candidates into civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other allied services. The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three phases namely UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main & Personality Test, or UPSC Interview.

RAW Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) Post Name IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officer Official Website for Registration upsc.gov.in Classification Group ‘A’ services Salary The basic per month salary of an IAS officer starts at Rs.56,100 (TA, DA and HRA are extra) Age Limit The candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age Upper Age Limit Categories Upper Age Limit Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 Years Ex-servicemen including commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years of military service 5 Years EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired) Candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any of the recognized universities Selection Process The Indian Civil Service Exam (UPSC Civil Services Exam) is conducted in three stages: Civil Services Exam (Preliminary) – Objective Type Civil Services Exam (Main) – Descriptive Type Personality Test / Interview

RAW Postings & Promotional Hierarchy

The Headquarters of RAW is located in New Delhi. The head of R&AW is designated as the Secretary (Research) in the Cabinet Secretariat, and is under the authority of the Prime Minister of India without parliamentary oversight. On an administrative basis, the Director reports to the Cabinet Secretary, who reports to the Prime Minister.

Some of the job profiles for which RAW recruits include:

S. No. Positions offered to RAW Recruits 1 Secretary (Group A Officers) 2 Special secretary (Group A Officers) 3 Joint Secretary (Group A Officers) 4 Deputy Secretary (Group A Officers) 5 Senior field officer (Group B/C Officers) 6 Field officer (Group B/C Officers) 7 Deputy field officer (Group B/C Officers) 8 Assistant field officer (Group B/C Officers)

Job Profile of a RAW Agent

The job profile of a RAW agent includes monitoring the political and military developments in countries surrounding India.

S. No. Job Profile of a RAW Agent 1 Gathering foreign intelligence 2 Conducting counter-terrorism operations 3 Advising policymakers in the country 4 Counterproliferation 5 Securing the nuclear program of the country

Work Mechanism of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

RAW provides intelligence support to various significant operations on foreign soil. It works closely with India’s Intelligence Organizations like Intelligence Bureau (IB). The agency collects military, economic, scientific, and political intelligence through covert and overt operations. It also deals in monitoring terrorist elements and smuggling rings that transport weapons and ammunition into India. RAW primarily focuses on India’s neighbors. The collected inputs by RAW also help Indian officials, which are further used in national security policy and revise the foreign policy.