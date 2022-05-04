Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

How to Join RAW in India? Check UPSC Civil Services, Defence, IB Intelligence Agencies Eligibility & Selection Process

How to Join RAW in India? Check how to become a RAW Agent/Officer through UPSC Civil Services (IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officer), Defence, IB & Other Intelligence Agencies Exams including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process & Salary.

Created On: May 4, 2022 17:34 IST
Modified On: May 4, 2022 17:34 IST
How to Join RAW in India?
How to Join RAW in India?

How to Join RAW in India? Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) recruit its officers and agents through different ways. One of the ways to join RAW in India is through UPSC Civil Services Exam (Group-A IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officers). The job profile of a RAW agent includes monitoring the political and military developments in countries surrounding India. The Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is the foreign intelligence agency of India. Its primary function is gathering foreign intelligence, counter-terrorism, counter-proliferation, advising Indian policymakers, and advancing India's foreign strategic interests. The agency is also involved in the Security of India's Nuclear Programme.

Recent Stories
Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer
Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer
Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer
Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force
Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer
Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)

How RAW Officers are recruited?

Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) recruit candidates from government departments in India, Armed forces, Intelligence Agencies, Police Services, Administrative Services, etc. However, this does not mean selection in RAW only happens from these services.

Related Stories

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 12th

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Eligibility to Become a RAW Agent

Both good Educational Qualification & remarkable work experience is required to become a RAW Agent. It is very difficult to be a part of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India. A candidate must be fit, both physically and mentally, to get selected for this prestigious organization.

RAW Agent Eligibility Criteria

Details

Education

A Graduation Degree from a reputed organization or institute is a must for getting a job opportunity in RAW. Sometimes it is necessary to have a command on one foreign language. Candidates should have sharp memory power and good communication skills.

Age

Although there is no specific age limit it is desirable the candidates’ age should be below 56 years

Professional Experience

It is preferred that the candidate must have experience of more than 20 years in the service

Nationality

A Candidate must be an Indian citizen. The candidate must not have any criminal background or any pending cases in court.

RAW Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE)

Many times RAW officers are chosen amongst the pool of brilliant candidates who have already cleared the UPSC Civil Services Exam and have opted to become IPS & IFS Officers. Selection in RAW happens only after a Civil Servant completes a foundation course from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. In the end, RAW conducts interviews where the candidates have to go through psychological tests and interviews. Shortlisted candidates start working at RAW for a period of one year.

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Updates
Check IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Check How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Technical Posts
Check IB ACIO 2022 Grade-II Technical Officer Selection Process

IB ACIO Exam Updates

Download IB ACIO Exam Previous Year Papers PDF for Free

Check IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

Check Previous Cut-Off off Marks of IB ACIO Exam

Check IB ACIO Exam Preparation Tips & Strategy

Check IB Recruitment 2022 through SSC CGL 2022 Exam

Union Public Service Commission conducts to recruit suitable candidates into civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other allied services. The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three phases namely UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main & Personality Test, or UPSC Interview.

RAW Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE)

Post Name

IAS, IPS, IRS & IFS Officer

Official Website for Registration

upsc.gov.in

Classification

Group ‘A’ services

Salary

The basic per month salary of an IAS officer starts at Rs.56,100 (TA, DA and HRA are extra)

Age Limit

The candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age

Upper Age Limit

Categories

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes

5 Years

Other Backward Class

3 Years

Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 Years

Ex-servicemen including commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years of military service

5 Years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

 

Candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any of the recognized universities

Selection Process

The Indian Civil Service Exam (UPSC Civil Services Exam) is conducted in three stages:

Civil Services Exam (Preliminary)  – Objective Type

Civil Services Exam (Main) – Descriptive Type

Personality Test / Interview

RAW Postings & Promotional Hierarchy

The Headquarters of RAW is located in New Delhi. The head of R&AW is designated as the Secretary (Research) in the Cabinet Secretariat, and is under the authority of the Prime Minister of India without parliamentary oversight. On an administrative basis, the Director reports to the Cabinet Secretary, who reports to the Prime Minister.

Some of the job profiles for which RAW recruits include:

S. No.

Positions offered to RAW Recruits

1

Secretary (Group A Officers)

2

Special secretary (Group A Officers)

3

Joint Secretary (Group A Officers)

4

Deputy Secretary (Group A Officers)

5

Senior field officer (Group B/C Officers)

6

Field officer (Group B/C Officers)

7

Deputy field officer (Group B/C Officers)

8

Assistant field officer (Group B/C Officers)

Job Profile of a RAW Agent

The job profile of a RAW agent includes monitoring the political and military developments in countries surrounding India.

S. No.

Job Profile of a RAW Agent

1

Gathering foreign intelligence

2

Conducting counter-terrorism operations

3

Advising policymakers in the country

4

Counterproliferation

5

Securing the nuclear program of the country

Work Mechanism of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)

RAW provides intelligence support to various significant operations on foreign soil. It works closely with India’s Intelligence Organizations like Intelligence Bureau (IB). The agency collects military, economic, scientific, and political intelligence through covert and overt operations. It also deals in monitoring terrorist elements and smuggling rings that transport weapons and ammunition into India. RAW primarily focuses on India’s neighbors. The collected inputs by RAW also help Indian officials, which are further used in national security policy and revise the foreign policy.

FAQ

Q1. How to Join RAW After Graduation?

Aspirants Have To UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE), Defence, IB & Other Intelligence Agencies Exams

Q2. What is the Age Limit for becoming a RAW Officer?

Although there is no specific age limit it is desirable the candidates’ age should be below 56 years

Q3. What is the Age Limit for UPSC Civil Services Exam?

The Candidate Must Not Be Less Than 21 Years Of Age And More Than 32 Years Of Age

Q4. What is the Educational Qualification required to become a RAW Officer?

A Graduation Degree from a reputed organization or institute is a must for getting a job opportunity in RAW. Sometimes it is necessary to have a command on one foreign language. Candidates should have sharp memory power and good communication skills.

Q5. What is the full form of RAW?

Research and Analysis Wing
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.