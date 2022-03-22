JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Check MHA IB ACIO & SSC CGL IB ASO Eligibility, Age, Education, Selection, Salary, Posting Details

How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Check how to become an Officer in Intelligence Bureau through MHA IB ACIO & SSC CGL IB ASO Exams including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, Salary after 7th CPC, Pay Scale & Posting Details.

Created On: Mar 22, 2022 16:26 IST
How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer?
How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer?

How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Working as an Officer in the Intelligence Bureau offers a chance to aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provides professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. Eligible & Final shortlisted candidate will be working with the prestigious security agency, Intelligence Bureau that works under Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India.

Intelligence Bureau IB ACIO Officer Recruitment by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO Recruitment is done by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the selection process will consist of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. Ministry of Home Affairs announces vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau classified under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial).

Intelligence Bureau IB ACIO Recruitment Details

Post Name

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau (ACIO-II/Exe in IB)

Official Website for Registration

mha.gov.in

Classification

General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

Pay Scale

Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Note:

(i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.

(ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days

Age Limit

Candidates should between 18 and 27 years

Upper Age Limit

Categories

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes

5 Years

Other Backward Class

3 Years

Departmental candidate with at least three years continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc

Upto 40 years of age

Widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried

Gen - Upto 35 years of age

SC/ST - Upto 40 years of age

The age limit is relaxable for ex-servicemen as well as for candidates who were domiciled in J&K from Jan 01, 1980 to Dec 31, 1989 as well as the children & dependents of victims of communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat

As per the Govt. instructions in this regard issued by the Central Government from time to time

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

 

Essential

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university

Desired

Knowledge of computers.

Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Posting

The Head Quarters of Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is in New Delhi. However, Assistant Central Intelligence Officers recruited under Intelligence Bureau are liable to be posted anywhere in India.  The posting can be in either Urban or Rural areas.

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau (IB) through SSC CGL Exam

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Post in Intelligence Bureau (IB) through SSC CGL Recruitment Exam. The educational qualification for ASO Post in IB requires a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Intelligence Bureau IB ASO Recruitment Details

Post Name

Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau (ASO in IB)

Official Website for Registration

ssc.nic.in

Classification

Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Scale

The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in IB ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in IB would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Age Limit

Candidates should between 18 and 30 years

Upper Age Limit

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

 

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

 

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Selection Process

The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Posting

The nature of the job of an IB Assistant Section Officer is transferable. They can be posted anywhere in India, starting from a metropolitan city to the outskirts of any state, even close to the border areas.

Working as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe in IB) & Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.

FAQ

Q1. How to Join Intelligence Bureau After Graduation?

Apply for MHA IB ACIO & SSC CGL IB ASO Exams

Q2. What is the Age Limit for IB ACIO Recruitment?

Candidates should between 18 and 27 years

Q3. What is the Education Qualification for IB ACIO Recruitment?

Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university

Q4. What is the Age Limit for Intelligence bureau ASO Post recruitment through SSC CGL Exam?

18 to 30 Years Upper Age Limit Relaxation for OBC SC ST ESM Categories is there

Q5. What is the Education Qualification for Assistant Section Officer ASO Post in Intelligence Bureau through SSC CGL Exam?

Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent
