How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Check MHA IB ACIO & SSC CGL IB ASO Eligibility, Age, Education, Selection, Salary, Posting Details

How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Check how to become an Officer in Intelligence Bureau through MHA IB ACIO & SSC CGL IB ASO Exams including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process, Salary after 7 th CPC, Pay Scale & Posting Details.

How to Join Intelligence Bureau as Officer? Working as an Officer in the Intelligence Bureau offers a chance to aspirants to grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivalled experience in the process of applying those skills. The job provides professional challenges along with security and a good salary package. Eligible & Final shortlisted candidate will be working with the prestigious security agency, Intelligence Bureau that works under Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India.

Intelligence Bureau IB ACIO Officer Recruitment by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO Recruitment is done by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the selection process will consist of Tier-1 Online Exam (Objective MCQs), Tier-2 Descriptive Exam (English) and Tier-3 Interview. Ministry of Home Affairs announces vacancies for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive in Intelligence Bureau classified under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial).

Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Recruitment in Intelligence Bureau (IB) through SSC CGL Exam

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for the Assistant Section Officer (ASO) Post in Intelligence Bureau (IB) through SSC CGL Recruitment Exam. The educational qualification for ASO Post in IB requires a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for this post.

Intelligence Bureau IB ASO Recruitment Details Post Name Assistant Section Officer in Intelligence Bureau (ASO in IB) Official Website for Registration ssc.nic.in Classification Group "B"/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates Pay Scale The pay scale of an Assistant Section Officer in IB ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Assistant Section Officer in IB would get a salary of around 50,000/- pm initially (can be varied a little as per place of posting). Age Limit Candidates should between 18 and 30 years Upper Age Limit Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired) Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent Selection Process The Selection Procedure for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview. Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc. Posting The nature of the job of an IB Assistant Section Officer is transferable. They can be posted anywhere in India, starting from a metropolitan city to the outskirts of any state, even close to the border areas.

Working as Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Executive (ACIO-II/Exe in IB) & Assistant Section Officer (ASO) in Intelligence Bureau (IB) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.