How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Check UPSC NDA, CASB Airmen Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age, Selection Process

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Candidates who are aspiring to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after passing 12th Standards can apply through several ways in different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Here we have listed different ways through which a 12th Passed can make a career in Indian Air Force. So let’s look at all the career options for Defence aspirants in Indian Air Force:
NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) for Male & Female 12th Passed-Higher Seniors Secondary (HSC)
The valiant boys and girls could be part of the Indian Air Force family by applying for NDA (National Defence Academy). Candidates, short-listed for Indian Air Force after the initial selection procedure, go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishment. Thereafter, they are commissioned as Permanent Commission Officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations.
|
UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Updates
|
Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force
Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.
|
Age
|
16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course)
|
Nationality
|
Indian
|
Gender
|
Male & Female
|
Educational Qualifications
|
10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply.
|
Physical Standards
|
UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment
|
Vacancies
|
National Defence Academy
|
Army
|
208 (including 10 for female candidates)
|
Navy
|
42 (including 03 for female candidates)
|
Air
|
(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
|
Total
|
370
|
Naval Academy
(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)
|
30 (for male candidates only)
|
Total
|
400
Branches
The entry through NDA is open for Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). All cadets of Flying branch and Ground duty (tech) would be offered B.Tech in NDA and cadets of Ground duty (Non-tech) would be offered B.Sc Degree.
Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) Selection Tests for enrolment as an Airman through STAR & Rally
STAR (Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment) – Candidates from all over India can apply for the Selection Test by registering their names as and when the advertisement is published in the Employment News and on IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in. STAR is conducted into two Phases:-
Phase-I - This is a computer based ONLINE examination conducted by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).
Phase-II - Shortlisted candidates as per their merit are called for Phase-II Selection Tests to be conducted at Airmen Selection Centres.
RALLY – Rallies are “On the spot selection test” conducted for candidates hailing from remote areas or under-represented areas to maintain demographic balance in the IAF. The advertisement for the same is published in newspapers and also uploaded on the IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in.
As an Officer, a warrior, in the Air Force, candidates are tasked with upholding the constitution and protecting India’s freedom.
Age Limit for Airmen Selection
The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Airman is 17 years on the date of enrolment and the maximum age limits are as follows:-
|
Group/Trade
|
Age limit
|
Gp X (Tech) & Gp Y (Non Tech) trades
|
Up to 21 years as on date of enrolment
|
Gp X (Education Instructor) trade
|
Up to 25 years for Graduate candidates & up to 28 years for Post Graduate as on date of enrolment
|
Gp Y (Musicians) trade
|
Up to 25 years as on date of enrolment
|
* However, exact Date of Birth block as published in advertisement is to be followed.
Education Qualification for Airmen Selection
|
GROUP ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor)
|
Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.
Age : 17- 21 Years
Education Qualification : Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.
OR
Passed 3 years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream, as shown below, from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English in Diploma or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course.
Mechanical Stream
· Mechanical Engineering
· Mechanical Engineering (Design & Drafting)
· Mechanical Engineering (Foundry Technology)
· Mechanical Engineering (Machine Tool Maintenance and repairs)
· Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)
· Mechanical Engineering (Tool & Die)
· Mechanical Engineering (Production)
· Mechanical Engineering (Fabrication Tech)
· Mechanical Engineering (CAD/CAM Design & Robotics)
· Mechanical (Advance Manufacturing Technology)
· Manufacturing Engineering/Technology
· Production Engineering
· Automobile Engineering
· Advanced Diploma in Refrigeration & Air-conditioning
· Mechatronics
Electrical/Electronics/IT Stream
· Electronics
· Applied Electronics
· Electronics & Communication Engineering
· Electronics (Microprocessor)
· Electronics and Avionics
· Electronics (Fibre Optics)
· Electronics (Robotics)
· Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering
· Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering
· Industrial Electronics
· Electrical Engineering
· Electrical & Electronics Engineering
· Instrumentation Engineering / Technology
· Instrumentation and Control Engineering
· Telecommunication Engineering/Technology
· Information Technology
· Computer Engineering
· Computer Science & Engineering
· Computer Science & Technology
|
GROUP ‘Y’Trades (Except Med Asst and Musician)
|
Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.
Age : 17- 21 Years
Should have passed Class 10 + 2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam from an education board / Institute listed in Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) website as members, in any stream/subjects with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English as per the mark sheet of Class 10 + 2 / Intermediate /Equivalent exam.
|
GROUP ‘Y: Med Asst Trade
|
Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.
Age : 17- 21 Years
Education Qualification :
Passed 10+2 / Intermediate / equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English.
PHYSICAL/MEDICAL STANDARDS for Airmen Selection
To get selected as an Airman, the candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duties in any part of the world, climate and terrain. Physical/Medical Standards to become an Airman are as follows:-
|
Visual Standards and Height
|
As per the table given below.
|
Weight
|
Weight should be proportionate to height and age.
|
Chest
|
Minimum range of expansion : 5 cm
|
Hearing
|
Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.
|
Dental
|
Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.
|
Health
|
Candidates should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.
|
Body Tattoo
|
Permanent body tattoos are not permitted, however tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms(inside of elbow to the wrist), back(dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of the palm and Tribals with tattoos which are as per custom Traditions of their tribes may be considered. However, right to decide on acceptability /unacceptability of the individual rests with the Selection Centre. Candidates with permanent body tattoos are to submit two photographs(close up and distinct view) with details of size and type of the Tattoo.
Note:
a) Minimum height acceptable for recruitment will be 152.5 cms. For the following trades the minimum required height (determined at training centres) would be as indicated:-
|
Sl No.
|
Trade
|
Candidates from
|
NE & Hill States
|
Other States
|
(a)
|
Auto Tech
|
162.5cm
|
165cm
|
(b)
|
GTI and PJI
|
162.5cm
|
167cm
|
(c)
|
IAF(P)
|
175cm
|
175cm
|
(d)
|
Musician
|
162cm
|
162cm
b) Candidates from NE and Hill states includes Gorkhas, Kumaonis, Garhwalis, Assamese and those belonging to the States of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim and hilly areas of Uttaranchal.
Visual Standards
|
Group X Airmen Posts
|
Trade
|
Visual Acuity
|
Maximum limits of Ref Error
|
Colour Vision
|
Height
|
Leg Length
|
Workshop Fitter (Mechanical),
|
6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye
|
Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism
|
CP-II
|
152.5 cm
|
Minimum leg length required for Mechanical System Fitter and Automobile Fitter is 99 cm.
|
Education Instructor
|
6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.
|
Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism
|
CP-III
|
152.5 cm
|
NA
|
Group Y Airmen Posts
|
Trade
|
Visual Acuity
|
Maximum limits of Ref Error
|
Colour Vision
|
Height
|
Leg Length
|
Ops Assistant
|
6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye
|
Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism
|
CP-II
|
152.5 cm
|
NA
|
Admin Assistant,
|
6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.
|
Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism
|
CP-III
|
152.5 cm
|
NA
|
Environmental Support ServicesAssistant (ESSA),
|
6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye
|
Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism
|
CP-II
|
152.5 cm
|
NA
|
Auto Technician
|
6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye
|
Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism
|
CP-II
|
165 cm (162.5 cm for North East & Hill states)
|
NA
|
Ground Training Instructor (GTI)
|
6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye
|
Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism
|
CP-II
|
167 cm (162.5 cm for North East & Hill states)
|
NA
|
Indian Air Force (Police)[IAF(P)]
|
Unaided Visual acuity of 6/6
|
Not Applicable
|
CP-II
|
175 cm
|
NA
|
Indian Air Force (Security)[IAF(S)]
|
Unaided Visual acuity of 6/6
|
Not Applicablem
|
CP-II
|
152.5 cm
|
NA
|
Musician
|
6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.
|
Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism
|
CP-III
|
162 cm
|
NA