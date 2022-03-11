JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Check UPSC NDA, CASB Airmen Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age, Selection Process

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Check How to make a career in Indian Air force after passing 12th through UPSC NDA & CASB Airmen Recruitment 2022 including Eligibility, Age & Selection Process in Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branch.

Created On: Mar 11, 2022 13:15 IST
How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th?
How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th?

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Candidates who are aspiring to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after passing 12th Standards can apply through several ways in different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Here we have listed different ways through which a 12th Passed can make a career in Indian Air Force. So let’s look at all the career options for Defence aspirants in Indian Air Force:

NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) for Male & Female 12th Passed-Higher Seniors Secondary (HSC)

The valiant boys and girls could be part of the Indian Air Force family by applying for NDA (National Defence Academy). Candidates, short-listed for Indian Air Force after the initial selection procedure, go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishment. Thereafter, they are commissioned as Permanent Commission Officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations.

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

Age

16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course)

Nationality

Indian

Gender

Male & Female

Educational Qualifications

10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply.

Physical Standards

Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail

UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment

Vacancies

National Defence Academy

Army

208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy

42 (including 03 for female candidates)

Air

(i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)
(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)
(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates)

Total

370

Naval Academy

(10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme)

30 (for male candidates only)

Total

400

Branches

The entry through NDA is open for Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). All cadets of Flying branch and Ground duty (tech) would be offered B.Tech in NDA and cadets of Ground duty (Non-tech) would be offered B.Sc Degree.

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) Selection Tests for enrolment as an Airman through STAR & Rally

STAR (Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment) – Candidates from all over India can apply for the Selection Test by registering their names as and when the advertisement is published in the Employment News and on IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in. STAR is conducted into two Phases:-

Phase-I - This is a computer based ONLINE examination conducted by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).

Phase-II - Shortlisted candidates as per their merit are called for Phase-II Selection Tests to be conducted at Airmen Selection Centres.

RALLY – Rallies are “On the spot selection test” conducted for candidates hailing from remote areas or under-represented areas to maintain demographic balance in the IAF. The advertisement for the same is published in newspapers and also uploaded on the IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in.

As an Officer, a warrior, in the Air Force, candidates are tasked with upholding the constitution and protecting India’s freedom.

Age Limit for Airmen Selection

The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Airman is 17 years on the date of enrolment and the maximum age limits are as follows:-

Group/Trade

Age limit

Gp X (Tech) & Gp Y (Non Tech) trades

Up to 21 years as on date of enrolment

Gp X (Education Instructor) trade

Up to 25 years for Graduate candidates & up to 28 years for Post Graduate as on date of enrolment

Gp Y (Musicians) trade

Up to 25 years as on date of enrolment

* However, exact Date of Birth block as published in advertisement is to be followed.

Education Qualification for Airmen Selection

GROUP ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor)

Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.

Age : 17- 21 Years

Education Qualification : Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination with MathematicsPhysics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

OR

Passed 3 years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream, as shown below, from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English in Diploma or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course.

Mechanical Stream

·         Mechanical Engineering

·         Mechanical Engineering (Design & Drafting)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Foundry Technology)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Machine Tool Maintenance and repairs)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Tool & Die)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Production)

·         Mechanical Engineering (Fabrication Tech)

·         Mechanical Engineering (CAD/CAM Design & Robotics)

·         Mechanical (Advance Manufacturing Technology)

·         Manufacturing Engineering/Technology

·         Production Engineering

·         Automobile Engineering

·         Advanced Diploma in Refrigeration & Air-conditioning

·         Mechatronics

Electrical/Electronics/IT Stream

·         Electronics

·         Applied Electronics

·         Electronics & Communication Engineering

·         Electronics (Microprocessor)

·         Electronics and Avionics

·         Electronics (Fibre Optics)

·         Electronics (Robotics)

·         Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering

·         Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

·         Industrial Electronics

·         Electrical Engineering

·         Electrical & Electronics Engineering

·         Instrumentation Engineering / Technology

·         Instrumentation and Control Engineering

·         Telecommunication Engineering/Technology

·         Information Technology

·         Computer Engineering

·         Computer Science & Engineering

·         Computer Science & Technology

GROUP ‘Y’Trades (Except Med Asst and Musician)

Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.

 

Age : 17- 21 Years

Should have passed Class 10 + 2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam from an education board / Institute listed in Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) website as members, in any stream/subjects with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English as per the mark sheet of Class 10 + 2 / Intermediate /Equivalent exam.

GROUP ‘Y: Med Asst Trade

Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years.

 

Age : 17- 21 Years

Education Qualification :

Passed 10+2 / Intermediate / equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English.

PHYSICAL/MEDICAL STANDARDS for Airmen Selection

To get selected as an Airman, the candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duties in any part of the world, climate and terrain. Physical/Medical Standards to become an Airman are as follows:-

Visual Standards and Height

As per the table given below.

Weight

Weight should be proportionate to height and age.

Chest

Minimum range of expansion : 5 cm

Hearing

Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately.

Dental

Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points.

Health

Candidates should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain.

Body Tattoo

Permanent body tattoos are not permitted, however tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms(inside of elbow to the wrist), back(dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of the palm and Tribals with tattoos which are as per custom Traditions of their tribes may be considered. However, right to decide on acceptability /unacceptability of the individual rests with the Selection Centre. Candidates with permanent body tattoos are to submit two photographs(close up and distinct view) with details of size and type of the Tattoo.

Note:
a) Minimum height acceptable for recruitment will be 152.5 cms. For the following trades the minimum required height (determined at training centres) would be as indicated:-

Sl No.

Trade

Candidates from
   

NE & Hill States

Other States

(a)

Auto Tech

162.5cm

165cm

(b)

GTI and PJI

162.5cm

167cm

(c)

IAF(P)

175cm

175cm

(d)

Musician

162cm

162cm

b) Candidates from NE and Hill states includes Gorkhas, Kumaonis, Garhwalis, Assamese and those belonging to the States of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim and hilly areas of Uttaranchal.

Visual Standards

Group X Airmen Posts

Trade

Visual Acuity

Maximum limits of Ref Error

Colour Vision

Height

Leg Length

Workshop Fitter (Mechanical),
Workshop Fitter (Smith),
Structure Fitter,
Propulsion Fitter,
Electronic Fitter,
Electrical Fitter,
Weapon Fitter,
*Automobile Fitter,
*Mechanical System Fitter

6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye

Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism

CP-II

152.5 cm

Minimum leg length required for Mechanical System Fitter and Automobile Fitter is 99 cm.

Education Instructor

6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.

Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism

CP-III

152.5 cm

NA

Group Y Airmen Posts

Trade

Visual Acuity

Maximum limits of Ref Error

Colour Vision

Height

Leg Length

Ops Assistant

6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye

Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism

CP-II

152.5 cm

NA

Admin Assistant,
Accounts Assistant,
Medical Assistant,
Logistics Assistant

6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.

Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism

CP-III

152.5 cm

NA

Environmental Support ServicesAssistant (ESSA),
Cryptographer,Met Assistant,
Communication Technician

6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye

Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism

CP-II

152.5 cm

NA

Auto Technician

6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye

Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism

CP-II

165 cm (162.5 cm for North East & Hill states)

NA

Ground Training Instructor (GTI)

6/12 each eye correctable to 6/6 each eye

Hypermetropia +2.0D Myopia1D including +/- 0.50 astigmatism

CP-II

167 cm (162.5 cm for North East & Hill states)

NA

Indian Air Force (Police)[IAF(P)]

Unaided Visual acuity of 6/6

Not Applicable

CP-II

175 cm

NA

Indian Air Force (Security)[IAF(S)]

Unaided Visual acuity of 6/6

Not Applicablem

CP-II

152.5 cm

NA

Musician

6/36 each eye correctable to 6/9 each eye.

Not exceeding +/-3.50D including astigmatism

CP-III

162 cm

NA

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit to Join the Indian Air Force after 12th?

It differs for different posts

Q2. What are the Recruitment Exams for Joining Indian Airforce after 12th?

UPSC NDA & CASB Airmen Exams

Q3. Where will I get trained if I join the IAF after 12th?

If you have completed your 10+2 schooling, joining the IAF into the officer cadre, your initial training as a cadet will be at National Defence Academy (NDA), followed by training at Air Force Academy If you are joining the IAF as an airmen, your training as a cadet will be at Airmen Training School (ATS) Belagavi

