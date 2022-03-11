How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Check UPSC NDA, CASB Airmen Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age, Selection Process

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Check How to make a career in Indian Air force after passing 12 th through UPSC NDA & CASB Airmen Recruitment 2022 including Eligibility, Age & Selection Process in Flying Branch & Ground Duty (Technical/Non-Technical) Branch.

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th?

How to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after 12th? Candidates who are aspiring to Join Indian Air Force (IAF) after passing 12th Standards can apply through several ways in different categories like Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) Branch and Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branch. Here we have listed different ways through which a 12th Passed can make a career in Indian Air Force. So let’s look at all the career options for Defence aspirants in Indian Air Force:

NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA) for Male & Female 12th Passed-Higher Seniors Secondary (HSC)

The valiant boys and girls could be part of the Indian Air Force family by applying for NDA (National Defence Academy). Candidates, short-listed for Indian Air Force after the initial selection procedure, go through a rigorous three-year training regimen at the National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla, followed by specialised training at one of the training establishment. Thereafter, they are commissioned as Permanent Commission Officers and posted as officers at any of the Air Force Stations.

Defence Aspirants can join NDA by taking the exam conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This exam is conducted twice a year in all major cities throughout India.

Age 16 1/2 to 19 1/2 years (at the time of commencement of course) Nationality Indian Gender Male & Female Educational Qualifications 10+2 with Physics and Mathematics. Appearing final year students are also eligible to apply. Physical Standards Check UPSC NDA 2020 Physical Standards in Detail UPSC NDA & NA I 2022 Recruitment Vacancies National Defence Academy Army 208 (including 10 for female candidates) Navy 42 (including 03 for female candidates) Air (i) Flying – 92 (including 02 for female candidates)

(ii) Ground Duties (Tech) – 18 (including 02 for female candidates)

(iii) Ground Duties (Non Tech) – 10 (including 02 for female candidates) Total 370 Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) 30 (for male candidates only) Total 400

Branches

The entry through NDA is open for Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical) and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). All cadets of Flying branch and Ground duty (tech) would be offered B.Tech in NDA and cadets of Ground duty (Non-tech) would be offered B.Sc Degree.

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB) Selection Tests for enrolment as an Airman through STAR & Rally

STAR (Scheduled Test for Airmen Recruitment) – Candidates from all over India can apply for the Selection Test by registering their names as and when the advertisement is published in the Employment News and on IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in. STAR is conducted into two Phases:-

Phase-I - This is a computer based ONLINE examination conducted by CDAC (Centre for Development of Advanced Computing).

Phase-II - Shortlisted candidates as per their merit are called for Phase-II Selection Tests to be conducted at Airmen Selection Centres.

RALLY – Rallies are “On the spot selection test” conducted for candidates hailing from remote areas or under-represented areas to maintain demographic balance in the IAF. The advertisement for the same is published in newspapers and also uploaded on the IAF website https://airmenselection.cdac.in.

As an Officer, a warrior, in the Air Force, candidates are tasked with upholding the constitution and protecting India’s freedom.

Age Limit for Airmen Selection

The minimum age limit for enrolment in IAF as an Airman is 17 years on the date of enrolment and the maximum age limits are as follows:-

Group/Trade Age limit Gp X (Tech) & Gp Y (Non Tech) trades Up to 21 years as on date of enrolment Gp X (Education Instructor) trade Up to 25 years for Graduate candidates & up to 28 years for Post Graduate as on date of enrolment Gp Y (Musicians) trade Up to 25 years as on date of enrolment * However, exact Date of Birth block as published in advertisement is to be followed.

Education Qualification for Airmen Selection

GROUP ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor) Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years. Age : 17- 21 Years



Education Qualification : Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed 3 years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream, as shown below, from a Government recognized Polytechnic Institute with 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English in Diploma or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course. Mechanical Stream · Mechanical Engineering · Mechanical Engineering (Design & Drafting) · Mechanical Engineering (Foundry Technology) · Mechanical Engineering (Machine Tool Maintenance and repairs) · Mechanical Engineering (Refrigeration & Air Conditioning) · Mechanical Engineering (Tool & Die) · Mechanical Engineering (Production) · Mechanical Engineering (Fabrication Tech) · Mechanical Engineering (CAD/CAM Design & Robotics) · Mechanical (Advance Manufacturing Technology) · Manufacturing Engineering/Technology · Production Engineering · Automobile Engineering · Advanced Diploma in Refrigeration & Air-conditioning · Mechatronics Electrical/Electronics/IT Stream · Electronics · Applied Electronics · Electronics & Communication Engineering · Electronics (Microprocessor) · Electronics and Avionics · Electronics (Fibre Optics) · Electronics (Robotics) · Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering · Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering · Industrial Electronics · Electrical Engineering · Electrical & Electronics Engineering · Instrumentation Engineering / Technology · Instrumentation and Control Engineering · Telecommunication Engineering/Technology · Information Technology · Computer Engineering · Computer Science & Engineering · Computer Science & Technology GROUP ‘Y’Trades (Except Med Asst and Musician) Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years. Age : 17- 21 Years Should have passed Class 10 + 2/Intermediate/Equivalent exam from an education board / Institute listed in Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) website as members, in any stream/subjects with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English as per the mark sheet of Class 10 + 2 / Intermediate /Equivalent exam. GROUP ‘Y: Med Asst Trade Note: The upper age limit on date of enrolment is 21 years. Age : 17- 21 Years Education Qualification : Passed 10+2 / Intermediate / equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate, and 50% marks in English.

PHYSICAL/MEDICAL STANDARDS for Airmen Selection

To get selected as an Airman, the candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duties in any part of the world, climate and terrain. Physical/Medical Standards to become an Airman are as follows:-

Visual Standards and Height As per the table given below. Weight Weight should be proportionate to height and age. Chest Minimum range of expansion : 5 cm Hearing Should have normal hearing i.e. able to hear forced whisper from a distance of 6 meters by each ear separately. Dental Should have healthy gums, good set of teeth and minimum 14 dental points. Health Candidates should be of normal anatomy without loss of any appendages. He should be free from all communicable diseases & skin ailments. Candidate must be physically and mentally FIT to perform duty in any part of the world, in any climate and terrain. Body Tattoo Permanent body tattoos are not permitted, however tattoos only on inner face of the fore arms(inside of elbow to the wrist), back(dorsal) part of the hand/reverse side of the palm and Tribals with tattoos which are as per custom Traditions of their tribes may be considered. However, right to decide on acceptability /unacceptability of the individual rests with the Selection Centre. Candidates with permanent body tattoos are to submit two photographs(close up and distinct view) with details of size and type of the Tattoo.

Note:

a) Minimum height acceptable for recruitment will be 152.5 cms. For the following trades the minimum required height (determined at training centres) would be as indicated:-

Sl No. Trade Candidates from NE & Hill States Other States (a) Auto Tech 162.5cm 165cm (b) GTI and PJI 162.5cm 167cm (c) IAF(P) 175cm 175cm (d) Musician 162cm 162cm

b) Candidates from NE and Hill states includes Gorkhas, Kumaonis, Garhwalis, Assamese and those belonging to the States of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Sikkim and hilly areas of Uttaranchal.

Visual Standards