How to Join Indian Army after Engineering? Eligibility, Age Limit, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering? Know how to join the Indian Army after completing Engineering. Check the salary, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. in the Indian Army for Engineering Scholars.

How to Join the Indian Army after Engineering? The Indian Army is one of the largest recruiters in the country. The force inducts eligible candidates at different levels from soldiers to Lieutenant. Also, there are two kinds of commissions that are operational in the force, i.e., short commission and permanent commission.

The minimum qualification to join the Indian Army is class 10th whereas the highest qualification is Graduation. The force also recruits professionals like engineers through four different recruitment processes. The candidates can choose the commission as per their educational qualification and other requirements in the Indian Army.

As per the official guidelines, there are four recruitment processes i.e. TCG Entry, SSC (Tech) Entry, CDS Entry, and NCC Entry. The candidate recruited after the completion of this selection process is a Lieutenant. After joining, the candidates will be eligible for 49 weeks of training in the Officers Training Academy, Chennai. Also, for those who are selected in the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun will undergo 18 months of training.

Four Ways to Join the Indian Army After Engineering?

Candidates who wish to join the Indian Army after Engineering get four ways to do the same. The basic qualification to join the force is having an engineering degree from a recognized university with passing marks. Go through the section below to know about the details related to the same.

TCG Entry

Indian Army after Engineering Post Name Indian Army after Engineering Official Website joinindianarmy. nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 27 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have cleared the 4-year engineering or M.Sc in Engineering with passing marks. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Training & Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 49 weeks at the IMA, Dehradun.

SSC (Tech) Entry

Indian Army after Engineering Post Name Indian Army after Engineering Official Website joinindianarmy. nic.in Nature of Commission Temporary Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 20 to 27 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have cleared the 4-year engineering or M.Sc in Engineering with passing marks. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Training & Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 49 weeks at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. Post training they shall be allotted any of the battalions.

CDS Entry

Indian Army after Engineering Post Name Indian Army after Engineering Official Website joinindianarmy. nic.in Nature of Commission Permanent Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19 to 24 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have cleared the Engineering course with passing marks. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Training & Posting IMA Dehradun: The candidate shall be kept on a training period of 18 months and then will be inducted into the Indian Army. OTA: Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 49 weeks at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. Post training they shall be allotted any of the battalions.

NCC Entry

Indian Army after Engineering Post Name Indian Army after Engineering Official Website joinindianarmy. nic.in Nature of Commission Temporary Salary Level 10, Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500 Age Limit The candidate should be within the age limit of 19 to 25 years at the time of joining. Educational Qualification The candidate should have secured 50% of the aggregate marks in the Engineering course. The candidate should also be having B Grade on the NCC certificate. Selection Process The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training of 49 weeks at the Officer Training Academy, Chennai. Post training they shall be allotted any of the battalions.

Indian Army is one of prestigious institutions that offers excellent career to Engineering Scholars while allowing them to serve the motherland. Serving Indian Army not only provides job security but also a lucrative salary. Hence, if you are preparing for the Defence Exam this year after your Engineering then refer the above opportunities.