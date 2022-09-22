How to Become an Enforcement Directorate (ED) Officer? Check Perks & Allowances!

How to Become an Enforcement Directorate (ED) Officer? Know how to become an Assistant Enforcement Officer. Check out the monthly salary breakup, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, etc. Also, know the selection process of AEO through SSC CGL.

How to Become an Enforcement Directorate (ED) Officer? The Directorate of Enforcement conducts its recruitment for the Assistant Enforcement Officer profile annually through the SSC CGL examination. The exam is usually conducted by the commission for appointing candidates on the aforesaid profile.

The selection process has been revised by the commission and now the same will be conducted in two tiers, Tier 1 and 2. The final selection is subjected to them qualifying for the entrance exam with high marks and rank. An Assistant Enforcement Officer is subjected to receive a salary on the pay scale 7 (Rs. 44900 to 142400).

After induction, the candidate is posted in the headquarter, zonal office, or sub-division office of the Directorate of Enforcement and Department of Revenue.

Assistant Enforcement Officer through SSC CGL Exam

The Assistant Enforcement Officer is usually allotted to any department under the Directorate of Enforcement and Department of Revenue. The selection process is conducted annually by the SSC.

Assistant Enforcement Officer through SSC CGL exam Post Name Assistant Enforcement Officer under Enforcement Directorate Official Website ssc.nic.in Classification Group B Gazetted Officer Salary Pay Level-7 (₹ 44900 to 142400) Age Limit The candidates applying for the Assistant Enforcement Officer post should be in the age limit of 21 to 30 years. Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWD 10 - 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years Educational Qualification The candidate should be a Graduate in any subject from a recognised university with minimum passing marks. Selection Process The selection process for Assistant Enforcement Officer has two tiers, Tier 1 and 2. Tier 1: The tier 1 exam will be held in online mode. The examination will have objective questions from four subjects, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, General Intelligence and Reasoning, and English Comprehension. Tier 2: The tier 2 exam will have three papers, Paper 1, 2, and 3. Paper 1 is compulsory for all candidates. However, papers 2 and 3 shall be optional for ASO, and AAO. Posting The Assistant Enforcement Officer will be posted in any of the offices of the Directorate of Enforcement and Department of Revenue. The posting is applicable in any of the four metro cities, New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Assistant Enforcement Officer Job Profile & Salary Structure

The Assistant Enforcement Officer job profile is a Group B gazetted officer under the Indian government. The profile not only comes with a lucid salary package but also offers job security and growth. An Assistant Enforcement Officer is subjected to get a lot of perks and allowances along with the basic salary. Check out the details related to the job profile and salary structure below.

Assistant Enforcement Officer Salary Structure

An Assistant Enforcement Officer gets paid as per the norms of the 7th pay commission. The prescribed salary structure for the aforesaid post is in the grade pay level 7. The prescribed pay scale for this profile is (Rs. 44900 to 142400). The monthly salary structure for the AEO can be checked in the table below.

Salary-Structure Amount in INR Basic Pay 44900 Grade Pay Level 7 Dearness Allowance 15266 House Rent Allowance 12123 Travel Allowance 4800 SIA (20%) 8980 Gross Salary 86,492 NPS 4490 CGHS 325 CGEGIS 2500 Deduction 7315 SALARY IN HAND 72000

Assistant Enforcement Officer Job Profile

After joining the Directorate of Enforcement and Department of Revenue as an Assistant Enforcement Officer, one is given training for a specific period of time. During the training period, the candidate is taught the principles and work ethics one has to adhere to while working as an AEO. Check out the basic job profile in the section below.

An Assistant Enforcement Officer has to make sure that the laws related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as well as the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) are been implemented. Anyone found violating the two laws shall be liable to punishment.

The officer can search suspected individuals, vehicles as well as premises in case of any misconduct.

Assistant Enforcement Officers can conduct raids in banks or other financial institutions as well. This is done to ensure that they do not possess illegal currency or money more than the prescribed limit.

The Assistant Enforcement Officer works under their seniors and tries to participate in search operations, making seizure memos, recording statements, and drafting complaints.

They are also entrusted to draft Adjudication orders under FEMA and drafting provisional attachments orders, original complaints & prosecution complaints.

Promotion Policy for Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO)

An Assistant Enforcement Officer is usually a gazetted officer under group B. The officer is recruited under the Enforcement Directorate. After completion of the initial period of three years, the candidate becomes eligible for the promotion. The promotion to Assistant Enforcement Officer (AEO) is subject to clearing the departmental exam and seniority. The hierarchy that an AEO gets after qualifying for promotional exams can be checked below.

Enforcement Officer

The Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate

Deputy Director of Enforcement Directorate

Joint Director

Additional Director

Special Director in Enforcement Directorate

Working as an Assistant Enforcement Officer not only offers a prestigious and secured career but also an attractive salary package. This is one of the best job opportunities under the central government.