How to Join Narcotics Department in India? Check NCB Narcotics Control Bureau & Central Bureau of Narcotics Officer Eligibility, Selection, Salary

How to Join Narcotics Department in India? Check how to become an Officer in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) through UPSC Civil Services Exam & Central Bureau of Narcotics through SSC CGL Exam including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process & Salary after 7 th Pay Commission.

How to Become Narcotics Officer in India? Narcotics Department in India recruits suitable candidates in three ways - Direct Recruitment under the Ministry of Home Affairs, SSC CGL Exam and UPSC Civil Services Exam. The job profile of a Narcotics Officer is to perform investigations on drug usage or activity in an area or country. Candidates are required to undergo specialized training on laws and regulations associated with drug trafficking and procession.

The top recruiters of Narcotics Officers in India are:

1. Central Bureau of Narcotics

2. Narcotics Control Bureau

A Narcotics officer must have good communication skills, physical strength, and psychological ability to cope with stress on a regular basis. The department trains these officers self-defence techniques and how to handle firearms. They also assist states to enhance the drug law enforcement efforts. One of their main responsibilities is to investigate narcotics-related crimes which include drug trafficking and drug possession with a team of specialized people. A candidate must be fit, both physically and mentally, to get selected for this prestigious organization.

Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) through SSC CGL Exam

Candidates between the age group of 18 to 30 years applied for Inspector Post and 18 to 27 years applied for Sub-Inspector Post in Central Bureau of Narcotics under SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment. Central Bureau of Narcotics is affiliated with India's Department of Revenue (IRS) and regulated by the country's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs. The main function of CBN is to stop opium production and trade and to issue licenses for the production of legal synthetic drugs. The educational qualification for Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBN requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

CBN Narcotics Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment Details Post Name Inspector & Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) Official Website for Registration ssc.nic.in Classification Inspector in CBN Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates Sub-Inspector in CBN Group “C”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidate Pay Scale Inspector in CBN The pay scale of an Inspector in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission.(Pay Band - Rs. 5,200- 20,200, Pay Level - 7) Sub-Inspector in CBN The pay scale of an Sub-Inspector (SI) in Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) ranges from Rs 25500 to 81100 with grade pay of Rs.2400 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission.(Pay Band - Rs. 5,200- 20,200, Pay Level - 4) Age Limit Inspector in CBN Candidates should between 18 to 30 years Sub-Inspector in CBN Candidates should between 18 to 27 years Upper Age Limit Category Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PwD + Gen 10 years PwD + OBC 13 years PwD + SC/ST 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent Selection Process The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2021-22 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV Physical Standards For Male Candidates Height 157.5 cm Height relaxable by 5 cm in the case of Garwalis, Assamese, Gorkhas and members of Scheduled Tribes Chest 81 cm (fully expanded with a minimum expansion of 5 cm.) Physical Test Walking: 1600 metres in 15 minutes. Cycling: 8 Kms in 30 minutes. For Female Candidates Height 152 cms Height relaxable by 2.5 cms Weight 48 Kgs Weight relaxable by 2 Kg. for Gorkhas, Garwalis, Assamese and members of Scheduled Tribes Physical Test Walking: 1 Km in 20 minutes. Cycling: 3 Kms in 25 minutes Posting The Central Bureau of Narcotics headquarters is located at Gwalior. Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors in the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) are generally stationed in opium-rich zones such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. These three states are also the major opium-growing states in the country right now. There will be Interstate Transfer within the work tenure.

NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE)

NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Officer Recruitment is done through UPSC Civil Services Exam. Union Public Service Commission conducts to recruit suitable candidates into civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other allied services. The UPSC Civil Services Exam consist of three phases namely UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main & Personality Test or UPSC Interview.

NCB Narcotics Control Bureau Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) Post Name Narcotics Officer Official Website for Registration upsc.gov.in Classification Group ‘A’ services Salary The basic per month salary of an IAS officer starts at Rs.56,100(TA, DA and HRA are extra) Age Limit The candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age Upper Age Limit Categories Upper Age Limit Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 Years Ex-servicemen including commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years of military service 5 Years EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired) Candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any of the recognized universities Selection Process The Indian Civil Service Exam (UPSC Civil Services Exam) is conducted in three stages: Civil Services Exam (Preliminary) – Objective Type Civil Services Exam (Main) – Descriptive Type Personality Test / Interview Posting A Narcotics Officer is hired by a local body, state body or a central government. The sectors where they get employed are listed below: · Government agencies · Department of Public Safety · K-9 units · Narcotics based organisation

Intelligence Officer (IO) & Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Recruitment under Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs on Deputation Basis

Narcotics Control Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs, announces vacancies in the grade of Intelligence Officer (IO) & Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) on a deputation basis. The vacancies may vary (increase/decrease).

Intelligence Officer (IO) & Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) in NCB Recruitment Details Post Name Intelligence Officer (IO) & Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) in NCB Official Website for Registration narcoticsindia.nic.in Classification Intelligence Officer (IO) in NCB Group “B” Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) in NCB Group “B” Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial Pay Scale Intelligence Officer (IO) in NCB Level-7 of Pay Matrix as per 7 CPU [Rs.9300-34800 + Grade Pay Rs.4600(pre-revised) Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) in NCB The post of Junior Intelligence Officer carries the pay scale in PB-2 (Rs9300- 34800) plus Grade Pay of Rs.4200/- (pre-revised) [Level-6 as per 7”’ CPC Pay Matrix]. Age Limit Must not have exceeded 56 years of age EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired) Bachelor's Degree and possess a minimum of two years of experience in enforcement of regulatory laws and collection of intelligence information thereto and one year experience in the investigation of economic or criminal offenses Selection Process The selection of candidates for Intelligence Officer (IO) & Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) through NCB Recruitment will be done on deputation as notified in the NCB JIO Notification Posting The selected candidates are liable to be posted anywhere in India in any of the Zones/ Sub-Zones/ Regional Offices/ Headquarters of Narcotics Control Bureau, Any conditional application regarding the place of posting or any other issue shall not be entertained.

Working as an Officer in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) & Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.