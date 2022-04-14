How to Join CBI Central Bureau of Investigation? Check UPSC Civil Services IPS Officer & SSC CGL Sub-Inspector Eligibility, Selection, Salary

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

How to Join CBI Central Bureau of Investigation? Check how to become an Officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation through UPSC Civil Services IPS Officer & SSC CGL Sub-Inspector Exams including eligibility, age limit, educational qualification, selection process & Salary after 7th Pay Commission.

Created On: Apr 14, 2022 11:58 IST
How to Join CBI Central Bureau of Investigation? Central Bureau of Investigation recruits suitable candidates in three ways - Departmental Competitive Examination, SSC CGL Exam, and UPSC Civil Services Exam. The job profile of a CBI Officer is to investigate high-profile cases in India. The Central Bureau of Investigation is the premier investigating agency of India. It operates under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has 7 branches. Each branch specializes in a specific type of investigation. The branches are:

  • The Anti-Corruption Division
  • The Special Crimes Division
  • The Economic Offenses Division
  • The Policy and Interpol Cooperation Division
  • The Division for Administration
  • The Directorate of Prosecution Division
  • The Division for Central Forensic Science Laboratory

It is very difficult to be a part of the Central Bureau of Investigation of India. A candidate must be fit, both physically and mentally, to get selected for this prestigious organization.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Recruitment in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through SSC CGL Exam

Candidates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Post in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) through SSC CGL Recruitment Exam. The educational qualification for Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI requires Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent. Therefore, graduates between the age group of 20 to 30 years can apply for this post.

CBI Sub-Inspector Recruitment Details

Post Name

Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Investigation (SI in CBI)

Official Website for Registration

ssc.nic.in

Classification

Group “B”/ Post not identified suitable for PwD candidates

Pay Scale

The pay scale of a Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) ranges from Rs. 44900 to 142400 with grade pay of Rs.4600 in addition to permissible allowances by the Central Govt. As per the 7th Pay Commission, Sub-Inspector (SI) in CBI would get a salary of around Rs. 61000 to Rs. 63000 (including old HRA, SIA, DA, TA - can be varied a little as per place of posting).

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 20 and 30 years

Upper Age Limit

Category

Age Relaxation

OBC

3 years

SC/ST

5 years

PwD + Gen

10 years

PwD + OBC

13 years

PwD + SC/ST

15 years

 

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

 

Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent

Selection Process

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. SSC CGL 2021-22 Exam will be conducted in four tiers, i.e., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III and Tier – IV

Physical Standards

Height

For Men - 165 cm

For women - 150 cm

Height Relaxable for Hillsmen & Tribals: 5 cms

Chest

76 cm with expansion (There shall be no such requirement in case of female candidates)

Vision

Eye-sight (with or without glasses)

Distant vision: 6/6 in one and 6/9 in the other eye.

Near vision 0.6 in one eye and 0.8 in other eye.

Posting

After the completion of training, most of the selected candidates have a chance to get the posting at Delhi Zone in CBI Headquarters. However, CBI posting is generally offered in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, etc.

Training

Final shortlisted candidates for SI Posts in CBI will be given extensive training before joining. The total time period of training is 59 weeks in which 42 weeks’ training is held in CBI Academy, Ghaziabad

CBI Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (IPS)

CBI Officer (Group A) Recruitment is done through UPSC Civil Services Exam. Union Public Service Commission conducts to recruit suitable candidates into civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other allied services. The UPSC Civil Services Exam consists of three phases namely UPSC Prelims, UPSC Main & Personality Test, or UPSC Interview.

CBI Officer Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (IPS)

Post Name

CBI Officer (Group A)

Official Website for Registration

upsc.gov.in

Classification

Group ‘A’ services

Salary

The basic per month salary of an IAS officer starts at Rs.56,100(TA, DA and HRA are extra)

Age Limit

The candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age

Upper Age Limit

Categories

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes

5 Years

Other Backward Class

3 Years

Defence Services Personnel, disabled in operations during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

3 Years

Ex-servicemen including commissioned officers and ECOs/SSCOs who have rendered at least five years of military service

5 Years

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION (Essential & Desired)

 

Candidate must hold a Bachelor's Degree from any of the recognized universities

Selection Process

The Indian Civil Service Exam (UPSC Civil Services Exam) is conducted in three stages:

Civil Services Exam (Preliminary)  – Objective Type

Civil Services Exam (Main) – Descriptive Type

Personality Test / Interview

Posting

The CBI has branches for Economic and Special Crime offenses in all the four Metro cities of the country. It has headquarters in New Delhi. The other cities are Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata.

Working as an Officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (IB) will be a great opportunity where you will get a prestigious government job with a good pay scale along with perquisites and other benefits.

FAQ

Q1. How to Join CBI Central Bureau of Investigation After Graduation?

Aspirants have to clear SSC CGL Exam, and UPSC Civil Services Exam (IPS)

Q2. What is the Age Limit for SSC CGL CBI Sub-Inspector Recruitment?

Candidates should be between 20 and 30 years

Q3. What is the Age Limit for CBI Recruitment through UPSC Civil Services Exam (IPS)?

The candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 32 years of age

Q4. What are the Physical Standards for CBI Officer Recruitment?

Height, Vision & Chest for male, Height & Vision for Female candidates

Q5. Which CBI Posts are recruited through SSC CGL & UPSC Civil Services Exam?

SSC CGL - Sub-Inspector in Central Bureau of Investigation (SI in CBI) Group B Post; UPSc Civil Services (IPS) - CBI Officer (Group A)
