SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Begins: Get Memory Based Questions of General Awareness/ GK/Current Affairs/English with Answers

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: Get the important memory based questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2021-22 Online Exam held on 10th April (All Shifts) from General Awareness Current Affairs/ GK/ English Section with Answers.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Memory Based Questions: SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam has been started from today, i.e., 11th April 2022 across different examination centres in India. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CGL Tier-I 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

Battle of Chanderi was fought in:

Answer: The Battle of Chanderi was fought in the year 1528 between Babur and Medini Rai.

World Water Day is observed on which date:

Answer: 22nd March

Qutub Uddin Aibak died while playing:

Answer: Polo - In 1210, Qutub-ud-din Aibak died in an accident while he was playing polo. He fell from a horse and was severely injured. He was buried in Lahore near the Anarkali Bazaar.

Partition of Bengal occurred in which year?

Answer: 1905 - Announced on 19 July 1905 by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India, and implemented on 16 October 1905

White mountain range located in which country?

Answer: The White Mountains are a mountain range covering about a quarter of the state of New Hampshire and a small portion of western Maine in the United States.

Who is the IMF's chief economic advisor?

Answer: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has appointed French-born University of California-Berkeley economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas as the next chief economist, replacing Indian origin Gita Gopinath.

Article related to Child Labour in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 24 of the Indian constitution clearly states that, "No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or employed in any hazardous employment."

Current CM of Uttarakhand:

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami

DPSP was taken from which country?

Answer: Ireland - Articles 36-51 under Part-IV of the Indian Constitution deal with Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). They are borrowed from the Constitution of Ireland, which had copied it from the Spanish Constitution.

Author of the book “The Shine”:

Answer: Keith H. Edwards

Who discovered Urea?

Answer: Friedrich Wöhler was the first to synthesize an organic compound from an inorganic substance.

Who discovered Vitamin E?

Answer: Vitamin E was discovered by Evans and Bishop in 1922

PETA 2021 Award Winner:

Answer: Alia Bhatt

Battle of Khatoli was fought in:

Answer: 1518 - The Battle of Khatoli was fought in 1518 between the Lodi dynasty under Ibrahim Lodi and the Kingdom of Mewar under Rana Sanga, during which Mewar emerged victorious.

Konark Temple was built by:

Answer: The Konark Temple was built by King Narasimha Deva I in 1244 to worship Surya, the Sun God.

British East India Company captured the French Company in which year?

Answer: In 1761 the British “East India Company” captured Puducherry from the French and restored the French Company administration by the Treaty of Paris in 1763.

Jan Dhan Yojna was started in which year?

Answer: 2014 - The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme was launched in August 2014.

High court of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in:

Answer: Calcutta High Court - It is located in B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal. It has jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Who was the winner of the Indian Super League 2021-22?

Answer: Hyderabad FC

How much percentage increased in Health Infrastructure Budget compared to the previous year?

Answer: Over the Revised Estimates, the total health expenditure budget in 2022-23 has increased 0.23 per cent to Rs 86,200 crore.

Who lived in Chandragupta Maurya court?

Answer: Megasthenes was a Greek historian who came to India in the 4th B.C.E. as a representative or ambassador of Seleucus Nicator. He lived in the court of Chandragupta Maurya for about five years.

Question related to Champaran Satyagraha:

Answer: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was the first Satyagraha movement led by Gandhi in India and is considered a historically important revolt in the Indian Independence Movement. It was a farmer's uprising that took place in Champaran district of Bihar, India, during the British colonial period.

Current Chief Justice of India

Answer: The 48th and present chief justice is N. V. Ramana.

Question related to PM Aasha Scheme:

Answer: PDPS is part of the broader bouquet of schemes called Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) that was launched in September 2018.

Musi River originates from:

Answer: Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district, Telangana

Question from the 1931 Indian National Congress Meeting in Karachi:

Answer: The Karachi Congress Session which was held on March 26 to 31,1931 was chaired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was a very special session of the Indian National Congress in which Mahatma Gandhi was selected to represent the Indian National Congress in the Second Round Table Conference to be held in London.

World Heritage Day Theme 2022:

Answer: The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is celebrated each year on 18 April. In 2022, the day is celebrated under the theme "Heritage and Climate".

Who is the Author of ‘Poverty and Un-British Rule in India’?

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

Election Commission of India Operates under which article of the Indian constitution?

Answer: The Election Commission operates under the authority of Constitution per Article 324, and subsequently enacted Representation of the People Act.

Kalinga Award is associated with which state?

Answer: Odisha - The Kalinga Prize for the Popularization of Science is an award given by UNESCO for exceptional skill in presenting scientific ideas to lay people.

Question related to Lata Mangeshkar Synonym of Retaliate Synonym of Avert Antonym of Rampant

35. Antonym of Ominous