SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check Admit Card, Centre Covid-19 Guidelines & Last Minute Tips

Created On: Apr 8, 2022 16:01 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Staff Selection Commission is going to conduct SSC CGL Tier-1 2021-22 Exam from 11th to 21st April in online mode across the country. The commission will hold the online exam under strict COVID-19 protocol to ensure adequate social distancing. So let’s look at the important Last- minute Tips including the Admit Card, Exam Centre & Covid-19 Guidelines:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language & Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

We have listed down some important topics of SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam, which will help you in your last minute preparation:

3. Reaching before the Reporting Time of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam

In light of Covid-19 pandemic, the candidates are advised to reach the venue of examination well before gate closure time so as to avoid last minute crowding at the entry gate. Candidates should note that no candidate will be allowed entry after the entry closing time in any circumstance or due to any reason. Gates will be closed strictly at entry closing time. Below are some Exam Centre Guidelines:

Exam Centre Guidelines

Important Instructions

Roll No. & Lab No. Details

Mapping of candidate Roll Number and Lab Number will not be displayed outside the examination venue but will be provided to the candidates individually at the time of entry after verification of their Admission Certificate and ID Proof.

Pen & Rough Sheets

Ball pen and rough sheets will be provided to the candidates. Rough sheets and a Ball pen will be placed at the candidate seats. Additional Rough sheets, when demanded, will also be provided to the candidates. Candidates will be required to drop the rough sheets in the drop box provided in the Lab.

Allocation of Seats

Candidates will then be guided to his allocated seats. To ensure social distancing norms, candidates may be assigned another seat in case two candidates are allotted adjacent seats.

Completion of Exam

On completion of a shift, the candidates will be permitted to move out in an orderly manner – one candidate at a time. Rough sheets will be dropped by the candidates in the designated box at the exit of the examination lab.

4. Items to be carried in the Exam Hall during SSC 2022 Exam

Candidates should invariably bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

Items to Be Carried

Important instructions

PHOTO ID PROOF

At least one valid photo bearing identity proof in ORIGINAL with clear photograph (Eligible photo identity proofs such as 1. Passport, 2. Aadhaar Card/Print out of e-Aadhaar, 3. Driving License, 4. Service ID Card issued to employees by Central Govt./State Govt./ PSUs, 5. ID Card issued by University/College/School 6. Voter’s ID Card, 7. PAN Card, 8. Ex-Servicemen Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, 9. Any other Photo Identity Proof issued by Central Govt./ State Govt.).

If the Photo Identity Card does not contain the complete Date of Birth, then the candidate must carry an additional original document having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate (e.g. Admit Card/ Pass Certificate/ Marks Sheet of 10th Class issued only by CBSE/ ICSE/ State Boards; Birth Certificate, Category Certificate etc. issued only by Central Govt. / State Govt. / PSUs). In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and Photo ID Proof/ the Certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

Admission Certificate (Print Copy of Admit Cards)

Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the regional websites of SSC mentioned in the table given below:

Region

States

Website

Northern Region

Rajasthan, Delhi & Uttarakhand

www.sscnr.net.in

Western Region

Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa

www.sscwr.net

Eastern Region

West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim

www.sscer.org

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry

& Tamil Nadu

www.sscsr.gov.in

Central Region

Uttar Pradesh & Bihar

www.ssc-cr.org

North Eastern Region

Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland & Mizoram

www.sscner.org.in

North Western Region

Haryana, Punjab, Jammu &

Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh

www.sscnwr.org

Madhya Pradesh Region

Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh

www.sscmpr.org

Kerala Karnataka Region

Karnataka & Kerala

www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

5. Follow COVID-19 Guidelines

Follow all the COVID-19 related instructions thoroughly in SSC CGL 2022 Exam:

COVID-19 Guidelines

Important Instructions

Face Mask

Wearing of Face Mask is Mandatory

Social Distancing

On reaching the examination venue, candidates are advised to follow social distancing norms and maintain distance of 6 feet between two candidates.

Hand Sanitization

Facility for hand sanitization will be available at entry gate and also inside the examination venue. Candidates are advised to sanitize their hands before and after filling the Commission Copy and Attendance Sheet.

Contactless Verification

Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid Photo ID proof at Document Verification desk

Temperature Check through Thermal Scanner

Candidates are required to undergo contact less frisking and temperature checking using thermo gun and they will be directed towards the document verification desk. The exam functionaries will examine the Admission Certificate, ID Proofs etc. and candidates will then move towards Registration desk

Hand Gloves

Candidate may also use hand gloves at their discretion

No Thumb Impression

At Registration desk, the photograph of the candidate will be captured, however, no thumb impression will be taken as a precautionary measure. Seat numbers will be provided to the candidates at this instance.

FAQ

Q1. What are the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Dates?

11th to 21st April 2022

Q2. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment?

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Will Be Conducted In Four Tiers, I.E., Tier – I, Tier – II, Tier – III And Tier – IV

Q3. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
