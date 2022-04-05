SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check English Language & Comprehension Important Topics & Preparation Tips (50 Marks)

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April:  English Language and Comprehension Section is considered to be one of the most important and high scoring sections of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam. SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 11th to 21st April 2022. Questions in this section will be designed to test the candidate‘s understanding and knowledge of the English Language. Answering questions from English Language & Comprehension Section takes less time compared to the other sections. If you have a good command of English Grammar Rules and Vocabulary Usage along with good Comprehension Skills, then this section can become your strength area in SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

So, we have compiled the detailed syllabus and analyzed it chapter-wise, so that you can score high in this section.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern: English Language & Comprehension Section (50 Marks)

Before starting the preparation, it is imperative to study the exam pattern first. This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage, and basic comprehension skills. So, let’s look at the exam pattern of the English Language and Comprehension Section in both Tier-I and Tier-II Phase of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam:

In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, English Language and Comprehension section consist of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for English Language & Comprehension Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the English Language and Comprehension Section. Below are the major categories covered in SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the English Language and Comprehension Section:

Category

Topics

Vocabulary

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks/ Cloze Test

Spelling Test

Idioms and Phrases

One-word substitution

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Grammar

Sentence correction/ Spotting the error

Fill in the blanks

Sentence or Phrase Improvement

Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Let’s have a look in detail at the different categories from which the questions are asked in both SSC CGL Tier-I 2022 Exam:

  1. Synonyms and Antonyms – Synonyms mean the words which have the same or nearly the same meaning as another word or other words in a language. An Antonym is the opposite of another word. For example, the Antonym of the day is night.
  2. Cloze Test – This test consists of a passage with blanks and we have to complete the reading by filling up the blanks. Students should focus on reading the passage very carefully and then you’ll be able to figure out the right or appropriate words to be filled.
  3. Fill in the blanks – Under this topic, you are required to find a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions that have only blanks. Remember to read the statement carefully and choose the most appropriate option.
  4. Spelling Test - Spelling skills can be improved mainly by putting in efforts like looking up a word you're not sure of, keeping the dictionary at hand, and keeping a list of words you know you have trouble with.
  5. Idioms and Phrases – The common question which was asked in the SSC Exams are Idioms and Phrases. The topic usually has good weightage in the exam, so prepare them well.
  6. One-word substitution - One-word substitution means a word that replaces a group of words or sentences without creating or changing the exact meaning of sentences.
  7. Sentence or Phrase Improvement – In terms of vocabulary usage, this topic means using appropriate words or phrases to improve the sentence given in the question.
  8. Sentence correction/ Spotting the error – Follow the grammar rules in this section like subject-verb agreement, Verb time Sequences, etc
  9. Fill in the blanks - This section is dedicated to targeting or finding a suitable word to fill in. It constitutes questions that have only blanks.
  10. Reading Comprehension – Reading Comprehension is one of the most critical topics in the English Language and Comprehension Section. Therefore, the students should devote ample time to the preparation of this section. For doing this, a proper strategy has to be framed and followed to optimally utilize the limited time available for the preparation.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for English Language & Comprehension Section

English Language and Comprehension cannot be mastered in a day. A lot of practice is required along with consistency. So, if you want to score high in this section then plan strategically and follow the below tips:

  • Make reading a habit: Read newspapers and magazines to improve your reading habits. Learn at least 10 new English words and meanings daily.
  • Regular Practice: Make a habit of practicing the previous year papers and mock tests every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions that are repeated.
  • Practice Important Topics: Students can look into the chapter-wise analysis mentioned above and focus on the important topics first.
  • Focus on your weak areas: First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.
  • Read the complete question first: Students are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.
  • Rule of Elimination: Use the method of elimination in confusing options and try to get answers by it.
  • Avoid any guess works: Guesswork may lead you to wrong answers and will increase negative marking. Also, don’t waste much time on one question and move on to the next if you are not sure about the correct answer.

So, the time has come to focus on the SSC CGL 2022 Exam’s important topics mentioned above and build a study plan keeping in mind the structure of the English Language and Comprehension Section.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 English Language Section?

25 Questions of 50 Marks

Q2. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022?

11th to 21st April 2022 (Online Exam)

