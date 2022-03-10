SSC CGL 2022 Exam from 11th April: Check Top 5 Preparation Tips to crack Combined Graduate Level Tier-1

SSC CGL 2022 Exam from 11 th April: Check Top 5 Preparation Tips which will help you in cracking SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam to be held in online mode. Let’s look in detail at the top 5 practices that became the success mantras of SSC CGL Toppers.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam from 11th April: Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CGL Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. Since the competition level for this exam is quite high due to the increased number of applicants, therefore, the candidates must focus on some important daily routine practices while preparing for the exam. As per the official notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted from 11th to 21st April 2022. So, the time has come for the students to buck up their preparation for the Tier - I level SSC CGL Exam.

Below are the Important Registration & Exam dates SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment:

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Important Dates SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Opening Date 23rd December 2021 SSC CGL 2022 Online Application Closing Date 23rd January 2022 Last date for receipt of online applications 23rd January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 25th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 26th January 2022 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 27th January 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ including online payment 28th January to 1st February 2022 (11:30 PM) SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam (CBE) 11th to 21st April 2022 Dates of Tier-II Examination (CBE) & Descriptive Paper (Tier-III) To be notified later

In this article, we have listed down the top 5 Preparation Tips & Strategy that will help you in cracking SSC CGL 2022 Exam. So, let’s have a look at those practices in detail:

1. Build and Follow a Study Plan

For cracking all the phases of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam students must start the preparation with a Concrete Study Plan. The important ingredients for creating a good study plan are the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of the respective phase of the exam. Follow a proper strategy and a time table for all the sections of question paper. Remember, a good study plan should be tailored in such a way that will suit your daily routine. The objective of the study plan should be to make your practice a daily procedure. Try not to flood it with various activities as it will hamper your preparation strategy.

2. Practice Previous Year Question Papers and take Online Mock Tests

Make a habit Practicing Previous Year Paper and mock test every day to improve your speed and accuracy. Solve previous year papers as there are many questions which are repeated. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and high score in the exam. Also try to take daily 2 to 3 Online Mock Tests which will help you in solving paper quickly online, as SSC CGL Tier-I Exam will be conducted online as a multiple choice objective based exam. Be careful in choosing right study material for the exam. Take the help of the Best Books only for SSC CGL preparation.

3. Read daily to increase knowledge and improve English

Developing a daily reading can help you in many ways during the preparation of the SSC CGL Exam. It will directly help you in the preparation of two sections which are: General Awareness (GA) & General Knowledge (GK) and English Language & Comprehension. Read Magazines & Newspapers and watch news channels to keep your General Awareness upto date. Reading newspapers is a good option but just reading hard facts that happen every day cannot be up to the mark to develop your reading skills. So it is better to prefer feature stories, opinion pieces in editorials, business magazines, etc., can help you build your reading and comprehension skills quite faster. As one gets accustomed to reading all of the above material, it is also important to practice reading passages or literature on a computer screen, as most of the exam these days are computer based examination.

4. Create and Revise your Notes

Instead of rote learning, make notes and mind maps to remember facts and simultaneously revise them frequently. Keep a notebook alongwith you to note down important points for all four sections. For example, shortcut methods and formulas for Quantitative Aptitude Section; new words and their meaning for English Language & Comprehension Section; important facts and dates for GA & GK Section. Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising them frequently.

5. Practice Important Topics and strengthen your weak areas

Students need to analyse the detailed syllabus of all four sections and then start preparing the important topics first, i.e., the most frequently asked topics in SSC CGL Exam. Prioritising important topics will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner. After listing down the important topics, analyse your strong and weak areas. First, try to focus on your weak areas and spend more time improving them. Devote more time to your weak areas and less time to your strong areas.

Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. Make sure that you follow a proper study plan daily which should comprise of Previous Year Question Papers, Online Mock Tests and the best study material. Daily reading, maintaining notes and revising them on daily basis should be a part of your preparation strategy. Timely management of all these practices will definitely help you in cracking SSC CGL 2022 Exam.