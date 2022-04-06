Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Important Topics & Preparation Tips (50 Marks)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April:  Check Important Topics for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section of SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam (25 Questions of 50 Marks) along with Preparation Tips.

Created On: Apr 6, 2022 13:06 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates' general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA, GK & Current Affairs Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meager in this section. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 11th to 21st April 2022.

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section in detail.

Check April 2022 Govt Exam Calendar

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern: General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section (50 Marks)

The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, GA/GK/Current Affairs section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language & Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the GA/GK/Current Affairs Section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category

Topics

Sub-Topics

No. Of Questions asked

Static Gk

History

Facts about Harappa Civilization

9-11

Vedic culture

Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda

Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems

India’s freedom movement and their leaders

Geography

India and its neighboring countries

Famous Seaport and Airport and their location

Important institutions of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, RBI, etc

Economy

Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit, and many more)

Five Year Plan and its importance

Famous persons in the economy

Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc

Polity

Supreme Court

Meaning of Write

Election of President and his functions

Important constitution bodies like CAG

Facts about parliament

Fundamental Duties

Governor and his functions

State legislature

Major Constitutional amendments and their importance

Official Language

Emergency Provisions

National political parties and their symbols

General Science

Biology

Important Inventions and their inventor

8-10

Important and Interesting facts about human body parts

Nutrition in Animals and Plants

Diseases and their causes like Bacteria

Viruses and Protozoa

Last four chapters of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Chemistry

Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses

SI units

Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc.

Chemical Change and Physical Change

Properties of Gases

Surface Chemistry

Chemistry in Everyday life

Physics

Important inventions and their inventor

S.I. units

Motion

Sound

Light

Wave

Energy

Electricity

Current Affairs

Recent Developments

Sports

3-5

Awards

Politics

Finance and Banking sector

International Events

Miscellaneous

GK

Population Census

3-5

Important Books and their writers

First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Game, etc.

State Animals and Symbols

Awards and their importance

Name of the Scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries

Important Days

Computer

Development of computers

Input and output devices

Memory

Total

25

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section

So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

  • Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online, and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.
  • Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy, and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.
  • Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.
  • Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science Polity History Geography Economy Miscellaneous

  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.
  • Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

The plus point of the General Awareness section is that you don’t have to indulge in any calculation work. All you have to do is make yourself acquainted with Static GK and update your current affairs knowledge on a regular basis. Another plus point is that it is the least time-consuming section. You can attempt questions from this section quickly & accurately with the help of proper strategy and a systematic preparation plan.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 GA/GK/Current Affairs Section?

25 Questions Of 50 Marks

Q2. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022?

11th To 21st April 2022 (Online Exam)

Take Free Online SSC CGL 2022 Mock Test

