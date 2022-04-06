SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check GA/GK/Current Affairs Important Topics & Preparation Tips (50 Marks)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check Important Topics for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section of SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam (25 Questions of 50 Marks) along with Preparation Tips.

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CGL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness and knowledge of current affairs occurring around the world and in India. With good preparation and practice, you can attempt more questions in less time and score good marks in GA, GK & Current Affairs Section. Chances of getting negative marks are also quite meager in this section. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 11th to 21st April 2022.

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section in detail.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern: General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section (50 Marks)

The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, GA/GK/Current Affairs section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language & Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the GA/GK/Current Affairs Section. Below are the major topics covered in the SSC CGL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

Category Topics Sub-Topics No. Of Questions asked Static Gk History Facts about Harappa Civilization 9-11 Vedic culture Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems India’s freedom movement and their leaders Geography India and its neighboring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institutions of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, RBI, etc Economy Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit, and many more) Five Year Plan and its importance Famous persons in the economy Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc Polity Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols General Science Biology Important Inventions and their inventor 8-10 Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapters of NCERT of Class 12th for environment Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses SI units Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry Chemistry in Everyday life Physics Important inventions and their inventor S.I. units Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity Current Affairs Recent Developments Sports 3-5 Awards Politics Finance and Banking sector International Events Miscellaneous GK Population Census 3-5 Important Books and their writers First sports achievements for India and the world like the first Olympic, the first Asian Game, etc. State Animals and Symbols Awards and their importance Name of the Scientist who got a Noble prize for important discoveries Important Days Computer Development of computers Input and output devices Memory Total 25

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section

So, let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs Section of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

Read to increase knowledge: Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online, and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge.

Read magazines, newspapers, weekly GK Blog online, and watch news channels for SSC General Knowledge. Always create notes: It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy, and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc.

It will help you to revise all the topics which you have covered in SSC Current Affairs. Static GK mainly pertains to Culture, Indian History, Geography (India + World), Environment, Economy, and Polity. Instead of cramming mindlessly, make notes and mind maps to remember facts, a chronology of events, cause and effect, etc. Revise the notes: Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently.

Revision plays an important role in this section. Reading once won’t give you benefit. You have to memorize these points by revising frequently. Focus on Important topics – Static GK and General Science: The exam usually has more questions from Static GK than Current Affairs. Therefore, focus more on static GK and simultaneously stay in touch with Current Affairs. Also, try to prepare the subjects in the following order of priority:

Science ⇒ Polity ⇒ History ⇒ Geography ⇒ Economy ⇒ Miscellaneous

Practice Previous Year Question Papers : Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.

: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time. Build a Proper Structure: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper. For the General Awareness section, try to invest at least 1-2 hours every day for better output.

The plus point of the General Awareness section is that you don’t have to indulge in any calculation work. All you have to do is make yourself acquainted with Static GK and update your current affairs knowledge on a regular basis. Another plus point is that it is the least time-consuming section. You can attempt questions from this section quickly & accurately with the help of proper strategy and a systematic preparation plan.