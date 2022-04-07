SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics & Preparation Tips (50 Marks)

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 11th to 21st April 2022. To clear the exam you need to identify those sections where you can attempt the maximum number of accurate questions and score the highest marks.

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I for the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section in detail.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern: General intelligence & Reasoning Section (50 Marks)

The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, the General Intelligence & Reasoning section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective) Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language & Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic Subtopics Number of Questions asked Series Analogy (both word based and numerical) 3-4 Odd pair (both word based and numerical) Classification Missing characters Coding Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..) 3-4 Symbols Mathematical Operations Arrangement Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) 4-5 Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense Logic Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagrams Assumption or Inference or Conclusion Miscellaneous Clock 0-1 Calendar Non-Verbal Cube and dices (predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object) 7-8 Sequence of figures Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters) Paper-cutting, folding, punching Mirrors and water reflection Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc. Total 25

Let’s analyze in detail the Logical Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question on this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, and Direction Sense. Logic-based: Questions based on logic require critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the Tier-I exam. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image, and space image are examples of questions.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam.