SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: Check General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics & Preparation Tips (50 Marks)

Created On: Apr 7, 2022 12:35 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April
SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Begins from 11th April: General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the SSC CGL Tier-I Exam. This section will test your ability to think and solve problems. The questions asked in this section are mainly brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. SSC CGL 2021 Tier-1 Exam will be held from 11th to 21st April 2022. To clear the exam you need to identify those sections where you can attempt the maximum number of accurate questions and score the highest marks.

Let’s look at the exam pattern of SSC CGL Tier-I for the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section in detail.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Pattern: General intelligence & Reasoning Section (50 Marks)

The section constitutes 25% of the total score in the Tier-I Examination. In SSC CGL Tier-I Exam, the General Intelligence & Reasoning section consists of 25 multiple-choice questions and each question carries 2 marks. In this exam, 0.50 marks are deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer.

SSC CGL Tier-I Exam (Objective)

Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language & Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Important Topics for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

After going through the exam pattern, the next step is to understand the topic-wise syllabus of the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CGL Tier-I Exam under the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section:

Topic

Subtopics

Number of Questions asked

Series

Analogy (both word based and numerical)

3-4

Odd pair (both word based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

Coding

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)

3-4

Symbols

Mathematical Operations

Arrangement

Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular)

4-5

Blood relations

Ranking

Puzzles

Direction Sense

Logic

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagrams

Assumption or Inference or Conclusion

Miscellaneous

Clock

0-1

Calendar

Non-Verbal

Cube and dices

(predicting colors or numbers on the faces of the object)

7-8

Sequence of figures

Matrix (Finding missing numbers or letters)

Paper-cutting, folding, punching

Mirrors and water reflection

Configuration, fitting pieces, odd pieces, etc.

Total

25

Let’s analyze in detail the Logical Reasoning topics mentioned in the above table:

  1. Coding-Decoding: Coding-Decoding basically judges the candidate’s ability to decipher the code language. In each question on this topic, a word and a coded form of the word will be given. Students are required to decode the logic behind this coding and then apply the same logic to another given word for finding the answer in the form of a code.
  2. Arrangement: Questions based on Seating Arrangements are one of the most common and important questions in the Logical Reasoning segment. In this type of question, some people are arranged in a circle, they may be standing or even sitting around a circular table. The other topics covered under this segment are Blood relations, Ranking, Puzzles, and Direction Sense.
  3. Logic-based: Questions based on logic require critical thinking and need a lot of time to solve. In case of Syllogism questions, draw Venn Diagrams to avoid confusion.
  4. Miscellaneous: Questions from topics like Clock and Calendar are sometimes asked in the Tier-I exam.
  5. Non-verbal: This segment covers topics like Pictorial Analogies, Symbol series, symbolic operations, numeric patterns, spatial relations, space visualizations, Spatial Reasoning, mirror image, and space image are examples of questions.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Intelligence & Reasoning Section

Let’s look at some ways through which you will be able to ace the General Intelligence and Reasoning Section of the SSC CGL 2022 Exam.

  • Improve your logical skills: As this section test candidates’ ability to think and problem-solving skills, therefore it is required for the students to sharpen their logical and analytical skills.
  • Command over concepts: Both Verbal and Non-Verbal Types of Concepts should be focused on by the candidates. The understanding of Directions should be accurate, i.e., identifying which direction is West, North, East, and South. Series is the most important topic, but it is also very difficult to master.
  • Practice Previous Year Question Papers: Try to practice as much previous paper as you can. But don’t forget to follow the current structure of the exam, as the exam pattern keeps on changing from time to time.
  • Build a Proper Study Plan: Follow a proper strategy and a timetable for all the sections of the question paper.
  • Don’t make unnecessary assumptions: Always Remember that the given question will be solved by the data given only, don’t make unnecessary assumptions or judgment while solving the problem. Use smart and appropriate tricks and methods for solving any problem.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Exam Pattern of SSC CGL 2022 General Intelligence & Reasoning Section?

25 Questions Of 50 Marks

Q2. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. What are the Exam Dates for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022?

11th To 21st April 2022 (Online Exam)

