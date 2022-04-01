Govt Exam Calendar for April 2022: Check Upcoming SSC CGL, UPSC NDA/CDS, ESIC UDC/MTS, BPSC, MPPSC, DSSSB Teacher Recruitment Dates

Govt Exam Calendar for April 2022: Check the dates of upcoming government exams to be held in the month of April 2022 - SSC CGL, UPSC NDA/CDS, ESIC UDC/MTS, BPSC, MPPSC, Delhi Judicial Service, DSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2022 Exams.

Govt Exam Calendar for April 2022: Every year crores of govt job aspirants apply for the different competitive exams. April 2022 will also witness some major SSC, UPSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence, DSSSB & Other Govt exams to be held by the different exam conducting authorities. So for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the list of upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of April 2022:

Govt Exam Name Exam Dates SEBI Grade A (Paper 2 Only IT Stream) 3rd April 2022 UPSC NDA 1 2022 Exam 10th April 2022 UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam 10th April 2022 ESIC SSO Written Test 10th April 2022 SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam 11th to 21st April 2022 BPSC Assistant Professor 2021 Exam 12th April 2022 MPPSC State Service 2022 Exam (Prelims) 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI Recruitment 2021 Exam 24th April 2022 Delhi Judicial Services Recruitment 2022 24th April 2022 ESIC UDC Phase 2 2022 Exam 30th April 2022 DSSSB PGT & Lecturer Posts 2022 Exam 1st to 31st April 2022 (Tentative) ESIC MTS Phase 1 Exam 2022 April/May 2022 (Tentative)

Let’s look at the details of the upcoming government Exams to be held in the month of April 2022:

SEBI Grade A (Paper 2 Only IT Stream)

Paper 2 of Phase II for Information Technology Stream shall be held separately at the following cities:

Bengaluru Mohali Patna Chennai Mumbai - Navi Mumbai Pune Hyderabad New Delhi Silchar Kolkata Noida Thiruvananthapuram

Check SEBI Grade A Recruitment Updates

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2022 Exam

An Examination will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission on 10th April 2022 for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 149th Course, and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January 2023.

Get UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Updates

UPSC CDS 1 2022 Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will be conducting the Combined Defence Services (1), 2022 written exam on 10th April 2022 for the admission to 341 vacancies in the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) (both Men & Women).

Get UPSC CDS 2022 Recruitment Updates

SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam

As per the official notification released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam will be conducted from 11th to 21st April 2022. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2021 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

Check SSC CGL 2022 Recruitment Updates

ESIC SSO 2022 Exam

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) will conduct written test on 10th April 2022 for filling up the post of Social Security Officer/ Manager Gr-II/ Superintendent on regular basis by Direct Recruitment in ESIC.

Check ESIC SSO 2022 Recruitment Updates

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 Exam

BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 is conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for the post of Assistant Professor in various subjects of Geology, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, etc. The BPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2022 is going to be conducted in two stages - written examination (12th April 2022) and interview round.

MPPSC State Service 2022 Exam (Prelims)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has announced recruitment to the 346 vacancies of State Services (Rajya Sewa Pariksha) & Forest Services posts at https://mppsc.nic.in/. Candidates holding a graduate degree are eligible for the services. The MPPSC State Services & Forest Services online exam is to be held on 24th April 2022 for which the admit cards will be issued on 15th April 2022 as per the details mentioned in the notification.

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) conducts the recruitment process for the post of Sub-Inspector in Assam Police every year. The Assam Police SI Recruitment includes various stages of selection such as Scrutiny of application form, Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Interview and Document Verification. The exam dates are out for Assam Police SI Recruitment. The Combined Written Test shall be held on 24 April 2022 from 10 AM to 12 noon in the selected districts.

Delhi Judicial Services Examination (DJSE) 2022 Exam

The Delhi Judicial Service Exam is conducted every year for the recruitment of Civil Judges in Delhi High Court. The selection process includes three phases like the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview round. The prelims exam consists of objective type questions and the mains exam consists of descriptive type questions. A total of 123 vacancies (55 Existing and 68 Anticipated) have been informed to fill the positions by conducting Delhi Judicial Service Examination 2022.

ESIC UDC Phase-2 2022 Exam

The selection for ESIC Recruitment 2022 for 1769 Upper Division Clerk vacancies will be done through three stages- Prelims, Mains & Skill Test. ESIC UDC 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam was successfully held on 19th March 2022. Shortlisted candidates in the ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 1 will be called for ESIC UDC 2022 Phase 2 on 30th April 2022.

ESIC UDC 2022 Syllabus Section-wise & Latest Exam Pattern for Prelims, Mains & Computer Skills

DSSSB PGT & Lecturer Posts 2022 Exam

The written examination for DSSSB PGT & Lecturer will be conducted between 01st to 30th April 2022. The exact dates will be announced shortly by DSSSB on its official website - https://dsssb.delhi.gov.in/

ESIC MTS Phase 1 Exam 2022

Earlier, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase-1 Prelims Exam was scheduled to be held on 26th March 2022. However, the exam could not be held on the scheduled date. As per the latest updates, ESIC MTS 2022 Phase 1 Exam is expected to be held in April/May (Tentative).

Check ESIC MTS 2022 Exam Updates