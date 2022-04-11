Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1: 11th April (Shift 1&2)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1: Find the detailed exam analysis of the SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam held on 11th April 2022. So, let’s look at the type of questions asked in this exam, difficulty level and the number of good attempts.

Created On: Apr 11, 2022 14:26 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1: SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun from today, i.e., 11th April and will last till 21st April 2022. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam conducted online on 11th April 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Subject-wise Tier-1 Exam Analysis

Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Subject-wise Exam Analysis

Exam Date

Quantitative Aptitude

General Intelligence & Reasoning

General Awareness

English Language & Comprehension

Day 1:

11th April 2022

(Easy to Moderate)

Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score.

Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease.

Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CGL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments  

Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis – 11th April 2022

SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ levels in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this online exam held on 11th April 2022:  

SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis held on 11th April 2022

Category

(Number of Questions/Marks)

Topics

Difficulty Level

(Good Attempts)

Quantitative Aptitude (25/50)

Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, Trigonometry

Practice SSC CGL Mock Tests

Easy to Moderate

 (15 to 18)

English Language and Comprehension

(25/50)

Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage, Reading Comprehension

Practice SSC CGL 2019 Previous Year Paper with Answers

Easy

(18 to 20)

General Intelligence & Reasoning

(25/50)

Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image)

 

Easy to Moderate

(20 to 22)

 

General Awareness

(25/50)

Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc.

Easy to Moderate

 (18 to 20)

Total 100 Objective MCQs

Easy to Moderate

(75 to 80)

Highlights of SSC CGL 2022 Exam (Tier-1)

  • The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
  • All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
  • Each question was of 2 marks.
  • All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.
  • There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.
  • SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.
  • Biometric registration of the candidates was done in the exam centres. Left Thumb Impression (LTI) of the candidates was collected in the venues of the examination with the help of biometric machines. While collecting LTI through biometric device, all necessary precautions for sanitizing the hands of the candidates as well as biometric devices after every use will be ensured.
  • It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.
  • Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.

Important Points to Remember after SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam

  • SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
  • SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam held on 11th April 2022.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Difficulty Level of SSC CGL 2022 Exam (Tier-1)?

Easy to Moderate

Q2. What are the number of Good Attempts in the SSC CGL 2022 Exam (Tier-1)?

75 to 80 Questions

Q3. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

