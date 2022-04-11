SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1: 11th April (Shift 1&2)|Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis Tier-1: SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Online Exam has begun from today, i.e., 11th April and will last till 21st April 2022. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam is being conducted for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Analysis of the SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam conducted online on 11th April 2022.
SSC CGL 2022 Subject-wise Tier-1 Exam Analysis
Let’s first look at the Subject-wise Exam Analysis of the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Online Exam:
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Subject-wise Exam Analysis
|
Exam Date
|
Day 1:
11th April 2022
(Easy to Moderate)
|
Difficulty level of the questions ranged from easy to moderate. Try to attempt all the easy questions first to achieve accuracy and high score.
|
Puzzles and series questions are quite easy and are taking less time in solving. Some questions were tricky like coding-decoding. Do not get stuck in these questions and attempt rest of the questions with ease.
|
Practice previous year paper for GK Section as the questions are being taken from past year SSC CGL Exam. Current Affairs questions are from sports, Important Days & Theme and Recent Appointments
|
Synonyms, Antonyms, Spelling Test and Cloze Test questions are quite easy to attempt. Use rule of elimination for the words which are tough to understand. Avoid making guess work.
|
SSC CGL 2022 Exam Analysis – 11th April 2022
SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam consisted of total 100 questions for 200 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘easy to moderate’ levels in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this online exam held on 11th April 2022:
|
SSC CGL Tier-1 Exam Analysis held on 11th April 2022
|
Category
(Number of Questions/Marks)
|
Topics
|
Difficulty Level
(Good Attempts)
|
Quantitative Aptitude (25/50)
|
Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, Trigonometry
|
Easy to Moderate
(15 to 18)
|
English Language and Comprehension
(25/50)
|
Spot the Error, Fill in the Blanks, Synonyms/ Antonyms, Mis-spelt words, Idioms & Phrases, One Word Substitution, Improvement of Sentences, Sentence Rearrangement, Cloze Passage, Reading Comprehension
|
Easy
(18 to 20)
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
(25/50)
|
Analogies, Classification, Analogy, Coding-Decoding, Puzzle, Matrix, Word Formation, Venn Diagram, Direction and Distance, Blood Relations, Series, Non-Verbal Reasoning (Paper-folding, Mirror Image)
|
Easy to Moderate
(20 to 22)
|
(25/50)
|
Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic scene, General Polity, Awards, Indian Constitution, and Scientific research etc.
|
Easy to Moderate
(18 to 20)
|
Total 100 Objective MCQs
|
Easy to Moderate
(75 to 80)
Highlights of SSC CGL 2022 Exam (Tier-1)
- The paper was conducted in Online Mode across different cities.
- All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format.
- Each question was of 2 marks.
- All the sections were in English and Hindi Language except English Language and Comprehension section.
- There was negative marking of 0.5 Marks for wrong answers.
- SSC will decide the minimum qualifying marks of the online exam through normalization method.
- Biometric registration of the candidates was done in the exam centres. Left Thumb Impression (LTI) of the candidates was collected in the venues of the examination with the help of biometric machines. While collecting LTI through biometric device, all necessary precautions for sanitizing the hands of the candidates as well as biometric devices after every use will be ensured.
- It is compulsory to carry Admit Card with affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well.
- Candidates were not allowed to leave the examination hall/room before the test was concluded.
Important Points to Remember after SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam
- SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
- SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper which will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
- SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests which are required for certain government posts and document verification procedure: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification
|
The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the SSC CGL Tier-1 Online Exam held on 11th April 2022.