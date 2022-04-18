SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper (PDF Download): Check Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (PDF Download): Check Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam that is being held from 11th to 21st April 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (PDF Download): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam from 11th to 21st April 2022 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Indian Polity (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Question related to India’s GDP 2021-22:

Answer: The growth in GDP during 2021-22 is estimated at 8.9 per cent as against a contraction of 6.6 per cent in 2020-21. In value terms, GDP stood at Rs 38,22,159 crore in October-December 2021-22, higher than the Rs 36,22,220 crore in the corresponding period of the 2020-21.28

2. Question related to Union Budget Fiscal Deficit Investment:

Answer: “The Fiscal Deficit in 2022-23 is estimated at 6.4 per cent of GDP, which is consistent with the broad path of fiscal consolidation announced by me last year to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent by 2025-26” announced the Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Parliament.

3. Panchayat amendment comes under which article of Indian Constitution?

Answer: The 73rd Amendment 1992 added a new Part IX to the constitution titled “The Panchayats” covering provisions from Article 243 to 243(O); and a new Eleventh Schedule covering 29 subjects within the functions of the Panchayats.

4. What is the growth rate of India in 2021-22?

Answer: India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow at 8.9% in 2021-22 instead of 9.2% estimated earlier, with year-on-year growth in the October to December 2021 period slipping to 5.4% from 8.5% in the previous quarter, as per the second advance national income estimates released.

5. 103rd Amendment of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: The Constitution (103rd Amendment) Act inserts Articles 15(6) and 16(6) in the Constitution. These provide upto 10% reservation to economically weaker sections other than backward classes, schedules castes and scheduled tribes in higher educational institutions and initial recruitment in government posts.

6. Article related to Supreme Court in Indian Constitution:

Answer: The Union Judiciary ie. The Supreme Court (Articles 124-147)

7. 100th amendment of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Constitution (100th Amendment) Act 2015 ratified the land boundary agreement between India and Bangladesh

8. Article 326 of Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 326 of the Constitution provides that the elections to the House of the People and to the Legislative Assembly of every State shall be on the basis of adult suffrage, that is to say, a person should not be less than 21 years of age.

9. Article related to Child Labour in Indian Constitution:

Answer: Article 24 of the Indian constitution clearly states that, "No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or employed in any hazardous employment."

10. Current CM of Uttarakhand:

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami

11. DPSP was taken from which country?

Answer: Ireland - Articles 36-51 under Part-IV of the Indian Constitution deal with Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). They are borrowed from the Constitution of Ireland, which had copied it from the Spanish Constitution.

12. Jan Dhan Yojna was started in which year?

Answer: 2014 - The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme was launched in August 2014.

13. High court of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in:

Answer: Calcutta High Court - It is located in B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal. It has jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

14. How much percentage increased in Health Infrastructure Budget compared to the previous year?

Answer: Over the Revised Estimates, the total health expenditure budget in 2022-23 has increased 0.23 per cent to Rs 86,200 crore.

15. Current Chief Justice of India

Answer: The 48th and present chief justice is N. V. Ramana.

16. Question related to PM Aasha Scheme:

Answer: PDPS is part of the broader bouquet of schemes called Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA) that was launched in September 2018.

17. Election Commission of India Operates under which article of the Indian constitution?

Answer: The Election Commission operates under the authority of Constitution per Article 324, and subsequently enacted Representation of the People Act.

18. Amendment in the constitution comes under which article?

Answer: The procedure of amendment in the constitution is laid down in Part XX (Article 368) of the Constitution of India. This procedure ensures the sanctity of the Constitution of India and keeps a check on arbitrary power of the Parliament of India.

19. What is the share of the Government in rural banks?

Answer: RRBs were formed under an Act to provide credit to small farmers, agricultural labourers and businesses in rural areas. The ownership structure of such banks is different from other government-owned banks — 50 per cent is held by the central government, 35 per cent by sponsor banks and 15 per cent by state governments.

20. Who got the Golden Goalkeeper Award 2019?

Answer: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred the 'Global Goalkeeper Award' for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan launched by the government.