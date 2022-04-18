SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Year Exam Scores

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Expected Cutoff marks based on Difficulty Level & Normalization method. SSC CGL 2022 Exam is being held in online mode from 11th to 21st April 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam from 11th to 21st April 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2022 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2022-21 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate levels under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers. The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the Final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 140 to 150 Marks EWS 140 to 145 Marks OBC 135 to 140 Marks SC 115 to 120 Marks ST 105 to 110 Marks Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 170 to 180 Marks EWS 170 to 175 Marks OBC 165 to 170 Marks SC 155 to 160 Marks ST 150 to 155 Marks Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks) General 160 to 165 Marks EWS 155 to 160 Marks OBC 145 to 150 Marks SC 135 to 140 Marks ST 120 to 125 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Official Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 132.37260 20572* OBC 119.23278 36611 EWS 109.21110 15718 SC 100.93079 21663 ST 93.75569 10351 Ex-Servicemen 74.87478 5216 OH- PwD 85.99074 1759 HH- PwD 40.00000 1357 VH- PwD 95.75915 488 Other-PwD 40.00000 400 Total 114135 SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 167.45963 1228 OBC 161.36748 1784 EWS 164.00018 728 SC 145.28912 970 ST 140.97604 465 OH- PwD 135.76854 102 HH- PwD 109.04331 101 Other-PwD 95.12633 51 Total 5429 SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 153.08245 2544* OBC 147.63201 3395 EWS 146.01050 1925 SC 124.61824 2241 ST 122.40547 958 OH- PwD 120.17292 114 HH- PwD 108.73007 35 Total 11212

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Official Cut-Off Marks

Particulars Remarks Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination 9.78 Lakh Number of Shortlisted Candidates 1.53 Lakh SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 147.78606 25876* OBC 135.95037 38714 EWS 135.04329 15183 SC 115.35401 22965 ST 104.91984 11737 Ex-Servicemen 89.29321 5758 OH- PwD 98.42808 2196 HH- PwD 40.00000 1761 VH- PwD 110.41208 664 Other-PwD 40.00000 425 Total 125279 SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 180.12237 2074* OBC 172.76640 2904 EWS 175.31247 1202 SC 156.73419 1576 ST 151.46077 780 OH- PwD 147.08520 149 HH- PwD 117.49075 141 Other-PwD 83.70627 125 Total 8951 SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post Category Cut-Off Marks Candidates Available General 165.77474 3716* OBC 154.87053 6032 EWS 152.03803 3315 SC 130.76651 3647 ST 119.99291 2020 OH- PwD 130.86331 166 HH- PwD 86.44781 181 VH- PwD 110.67982 204 Other-PwD 40.00 110 Total 19391

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks

In 2018-19, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer Category Cut-Off Marks General 137.07 OBC 131.18 SC 111.10 ST 103.22 Ex-Servicemen 40.00 OH- PwD 95.55 HH- PwD 40.00 VH- PwD 70.25 Other-PwD 40.00 SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts Category Cut-Off Marks General 170.00 OBC 165.00 SC 148.97 ST 141.86 OH- PwD 132.90 HH- PwD 102.45 Other-PwD 62.19 Total SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post Category Cut-Off Marks General 165.96 OBC 162.35 SC 140.11 ST 129.56 OH- PwD 112.48 HH- PwD 51.99 VH- PwD 64.57 Other-PwD 40.00 Total

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures: