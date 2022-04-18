Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check Categorywise & Postwise Tier-1 Previous Year Exam Scores

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Check SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Exam Expected Cutoff marks based on Difficulty Level & Normalization method. SSC CGL 2022 Exam is being held in online mode from 11th to 21st April 2022.

Created On: Apr 18, 2022 12:42 IST
SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CGL 2022 Expected Cutoff: Candidates appearing for the SSC CGL Tier-1 2021 Exam from 11th to 21st April 2022 can check the expected cut-off marks here. Based on the difficulty level of the questions, we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of the SSC CGL Tier-I 2022 Exam., Staff Selection Commission is conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam this year for the recruitment of Group “B” and Group “C” Posts - Inspector/ Sub-Inspector, Auditor, Accountant / Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant / Upper Division Clerks, Tax Assistant, Upper Division Clerk (UDC), Assistant Section Officer, Junior Statistical Officer, etc. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in SSC CGL Tier-I (CBE) 2022-21 Exam:

SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

Questions asked in the exam consisted of easy to moderate levels under four sections – Quantitative Aptitude, English Language and Comprehension, General Intelligence & Reasoning and General Awareness. Also, there is a negative marking of 0.5 marks for wrong answers.  The marks of the Tier-I Exam will be considered in the Final Merit List. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam:

Expected Cut-Off for SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam

Posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

140 to 150 Marks

EWS

140 to 145 Marks

OBC

135 to 140 Marks

SC

115 to 120 Marks

ST

105 to 110 Marks

Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

170 to 180 Marks

EWS

170 to 175 Marks

OBC

165 to 170 Marks

SC

155 to 160 Marks

ST

150 to 155 Marks

Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Out of 200 Marks)

General

160 to 165 Marks

EWS

155 to 160 Marks

OBC

145 to 150 Marks

SC

135 to 140 Marks

ST

120 to 125 Marks

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

SSC CGL Tier-1 2020-21 Official Cut-Off Marks

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

132.37260

20572*

OBC

119.23278

36611

EWS

109.21110

15718

SC

100.93079

21663

ST

93.75569

10351

Ex-Servicemen

74.87478

5216

OH- PwD

85.99074

1759

HH- PwD

40.00000

1357

VH- PwD

95.75915

488

Other-PwD

40.00000

400

Total

  

114135

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

167.45963

1228

OBC

161.36748

1784

EWS

164.00018

728

SC

145.28912

970

ST

140.97604

465

OH- PwD

135.76854

102

HH- PwD

109.04331

101

Other-PwD

95.12633

51

Total

  

5429

SSC CGL 2020-21 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

153.08245

2544*

OBC

147.63201

3395

EWS

146.01050

1925

SC

124.61824

2241

ST

122.40547

958

OH- PwD

120.17292

114

HH- PwD

108.73007

35

Total

  

11212

SSC CGL Tier-1 2019-20 Official Cut-Off Marks

Particulars

Remarks

Number of Candidates appeared in the Examination

9.78 Lakh

Number of Shortlisted Candidates

1.53 Lakh

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

147.78606

25876*

OBC

135.95037

38714

EWS

135.04329

15183

SC

115.35401

22965

ST

104.91984

11737

Ex-Servicemen

89.29321

5758

OH- PwD

98.42808

2196

HH- PwD

40.00000

1761

VH- PwD

110.41208

664

Other-PwD

40.00000

425

Total

  

125279

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

180.12237

2074*

OBC

172.76640

2904

EWS

175.31247

1202

SC

156.73419

1576

ST

151.46077

780

OH- PwD

147.08520

149

HH- PwD

117.49075

141

Other-PwD

83.70627

125

Total

  

8951

SSC CGL 2019-20 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

Candidates Available

General

165.77474

3716*

OBC

154.87053

6032

EWS

152.03803

3315

SC

130.76651

3647

ST

119.99291

2020

OH- PwD

130.86331

166

HH- PwD

86.44781

181

VH- PwD

110.67982

204

Other-PwD

40.00

110

Total

  

19391

SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks

In 2018-19, the difficulty level of the exam was ‘easy to moderate’ and more than 8 Lakh candidates appeared for the exam. So let’s look at the SSC CGL Tier-1 2018-19 Official Cut-Off Marks:

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for all posts EXCEPT Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer/ Junior Statistical Officer

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

137.07

OBC

131.18

SC

111.10

ST

103.22

Ex-Servicemen

40.00

OH- PwD

95.55

HH- PwD

40.00

VH- PwD

70.25

Other-PwD

40.00

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer Posts

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

170.00

OBC

165.00

SC

148.97

ST

141.86

OH- PwD

132.90

HH- PwD

102.45

Other-PwD

62.19

Total

 

SSC CGL 2018-19 Tier-1 Cut-Off for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) Post

Category

Cut-Off Marks

General

165.96

OBC

162.35

SC

140.11

ST

129.56

OH- PwD

112.48

HH- PwD

51.99

VH- PwD

64.57

Other-PwD

40.00

Total

 

After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:

  • SSC CGL Tier-II: This Exam is an objective exam that will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four Papers - Quantitative Abilities, English Language and Comprehension, Statistics and General Studies (Finance & Economics). Paper-I and Paper-II are compulsory for all posts. Paper-III will be for only those candidates who apply for the post of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for this Post/Paper. Paper-IV will be for only those candidates who are shortlisted in Tier-I for Paper-IV, i.e., for the posts of Assistant Audit Officer/ Assistant Accounts Officer.
  • SSC CGL Tier-III: This Exam is a descriptive paper that will be taken offline via pen and paper mode. In this exam, candidates’ language proficiency, grammar knowledge, vocabulary usage, and writing skills will be tested in English/Hindi.
  • SSC CGL Tier-IV: This exam comprises of a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedures: DEST (Data Entry Speed Test), CPT (Computer Proficiency Test) and Document Verification.

FAQ

Q1. Will there be any Sectional Cutoff in SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

No there will be no sectional cutoff. However, Cutoff marks for different posts will differ

Q2. Will there be a negative marking in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam?

0.5 Marks For Wrong Answers

Q3. Will the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Marks be normalized?

Whenever Computer Based Exam (CBE) is conducted in multiple sessions for the same Exam by SSC, the raw marks obtained by the candidates in different sessions will be converted to normalized marks fair assessment and selection process.

Next
