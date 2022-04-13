SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers: Check History (GA/GK) Tier-1 Solved Paper

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download): Check Memory Based History (GA/GK/) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam that is being held from 11 th to 21 st April 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Question Paper (PDF Download): The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2020-21 Tier-1 Exam from 11th to 21st April 2022 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important History (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based History (GA/GK) Questions with Answers

1. Founder of Rashtrakuta Dynasty:

Answer: Dantivarman or Dantidurga (735 – 756) was the founder of the Rashtrakutas dynasty

2. In 1328, India was invaded by which dynasty?

Answer: The Mongol Empire launched several invasions into the Indian subcontinent from 1221 to 1327, with many of the later raids made by the Qaraunas of Mongol origin.

3. Question related to Carnatic War:

Answer: The Carnatic Wars were a series of military conflicts in the middle of the 18th century in India's coastal Carnatic region, a dependency of Hyderabad State, India. Three Carnatic Wars were fought between 1746 and 1763.

4. Battle of Chanderi was fought in:

Answer: The Battle of Chanderi was fought in the year 1528 between Babur and Medini Rai.

5. Qutub Uddin Aibak died while playing:

Answer: Polo - In 1210, Qutub-ud-din Aibak died in an accident while he was playing polo. He fell from a horse and was severely injured. He was buried in Lahore near the Anarkali Bazaar.

6. Partition of Bengal occurred in which year?

Answer: 1905 - Announced on 19 July 1905 by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India, and implemented on 16 October 1905

7. Author of the book “The Shine”:

Answer: Keith H. Edwards

8. Battle of Khatoli was fought in:

Answer: 1518 - The Battle of Khatoli was fought in 1518 between the Lodi dynasty under Ibrahim Lodi and the Kingdom of Mewar under Rana Sanga, during which Mewar emerged victorious.

9. Konark Temple was built by:

Answer: The Konark Temple was built by King Narasimha Deva I in 1244 to worship Surya, the Sun God.

10. British East India Company captured the French Company in which year?

Answer: In 1761 the British “East India Company” captured Puducherry from the French and restored the French Company administration by the Treaty of Paris in 1763.

11. Who lived in Chandragupta Maurya court?

Answer: Megasthenes was a Greek historian who came to India in the 4th B.C.E. as a representative or ambassador of Seleucus Nicator. He lived in the court of Chandragupta Maurya for about five years.

12. Question related to Champaran Satyagraha:

Answer: The Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was the first Satyagraha movement led by Gandhi in India and is considered a historically important revolt in the Indian Independence Movement. It was a farmer's uprising that took place in Champaran district of Bihar, India, during the British colonial period.

13. Question from the 1931 Indian National Congress Meeting in Karachi:

Answer: The Karachi Congress Session which was held on March 26 to 31,1931 was chaired by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. It was a very special session of the Indian National Congress in which Mahatma Gandhi was selected to represent the Indian National Congress in the Second Round Table Conference to be held in London.

14. Who is the Author of ‘Poverty and Un-British Rule in India’?

Answer: Dadabhai Naoroji

15. Who got the first CK Naidu Lifetime Achievement Award (Men)?

Answer: Lala Amarnath

16. Dantidurg is the founder of:

Answer: Rashtrakuta Empire of Manyakheta - His capital was based in Gulbarga region of Karnataka. His successor was his uncle Krishna I who extended his kingdom to all of Karnataka.

17. Question related to Tughlaq Dynasty

Answer: The Tughlaq dynasty also referred to as Tughluq or Tughluk dynasty, was a Muslim dynasty of Turkic origin which ruled over the Delhi sultanate in medieval India. Its reign started in 1320 in Delhi when Ghazi Malik assumed the throne under the title of Ghiyath al-Din Tughluq. The dynasty ended in 1413.