SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Paper (PDF Download): Check Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (PDF Download): Check Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that came in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Online Exam that is being held from 11th to 21st April 2022.

SSC CGL 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions (PDF Download): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is holding the SSC CGL 2021-22 Tier-1 Exam from 11th to 21st April 2022 in online mode. So for the ease of candidates, we are going to share memory-based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) questions with answers as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared in SSC CGL Tier-1 2022 Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions to score high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions that are being covered in the SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam:

SSC CGL 2022 Tier-1 Exam Memory Based Geography (GA/GK/Current Affairs) Questions with Answers

1. Where is Satkosia Tiger Reserve located?

Answer: Satkosia Tiger Reserve is a tiger reserve located in the Angul district of Odisha

2. Kalbeliya Dance belongs to which state?

Answer: Rajasthan

3. What percentage of water is in the ocean?

Answer: About 71 percent of the Earth's surface is water-covered, and the oceans hold about 96.5 percent of all Earth's water.

4. Where will be Asian Game 2030 be held?

Answer: Doha

5. Harappan Civilization in Haryana:

Answer: The discovery of two more mounds at the Harappan site of Rakhigarhi in Hisar district, Haryana, has led to archaeologists establishing it as the biggest Harappan civilisation site

Founder of Rashtrakuta Dynasty.

6. White mountain range located in which country?

Answer: The White Mountains are a mountain range covering about a quarter of the state of New Hampshire and a small portion of western Maine in the United States.

7. Current CM of Uttarakhand:

Answer: Pushkar Singh Dhami

8. High court of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is in:

Answer: Calcutta High Court - It is located in B.B.D. Bagh, Kolkata, West Bengal. It has jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal and the Union Territory of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

9. Musi River originates from:

Answer: Ananthagiri Hills, Vikarabad district, Telangana

10. Question-related to Kharif Crops:

Answer: Kharif crops, monsoon crops, or autumn crops are domesticated plants that are cultivated and harvested during the monsoon season which lasts from June to November depending on the area. Rice is the most important Kharif crop in India. Following are some of the examples of Kharif crops: Rice, Maize, Sorghum, Bajra, Soybean & Cotton.