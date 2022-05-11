Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Check Eligibility, Salary, Promotion, Physical Standards & Selection Process

How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Check how to join the Indian Army after passing the 10th Standard including Eligibility Criteria, Salary, Promotion, Physical Standards, Selection Procedure 2022 & Preparation Tips.

Created On: May 11, 2022 12:48 IST
Modified On: May 11, 2022 12:48 IST
How to Join Indian Army after 10th?
How to Join Indian Army after 10th?

How to Join Indian Army after 10th?  Working with the Indian Army gives you the opportunity to have a brilliant career. Every year 30 to 35 lakh individuals appear for recruitment in the Army, which offers the role of a leader, opportunities full of diverse challenges, a distinctive career to serve the nation, a handsome salary, adventure, sports, altruism, sacrifice, and no end to this. The unique career offers the following facilities to all the Ranks:

  • Salary in five figures
  • Free medical facilities for self and dependent.
  • Leave up to 90 days in a year.
  • Free railway warrants.
  • Free Government married accommodation.
  • Entitled Ration.
  • Free Uniform/Clothing etc.
  • CSD facilities.
  • Lucrative Terminal benefits.

So, let’s look at the ways through which defence aspirants can join the Indian Army after passing the 10th Standard.

How to Join Indian Navy?

Check How to Join Indian Navy after 10th

Check to Join Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Women Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

How to Join Indian Air Force?

Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)

How to Join Intelligence Agencies?

Check How to Join RAW in India

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer

Check How to Become a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Officer

Eligibility Criteria to Join Indian Army after 10th

Post

Eligibility Criteria

Soldier General Duty

Age - 17½ - 21 Years

Qualifications - 10th pass with 45% & each subject must contain 33%

Soldier Tradesman

Age - 17½ - 23 Years

Qualifications - 10th / ITI and 8th pass (for some trades)

As part of the screening process, candidates will be tested in Physical Fitness Tests (PFT). Physical Fitness Tests (PFT) are mandatory and will be carried out for all categories during the screening process of recruitment to assess the candidate’s physical ability and courage.

Physical Fitness Tests (PFT)

The following tests will be concluded as part of Physical Fitness Tests (PFT):

  1. 6 km run for Endurance.
  2. Pull Ups on Beam (Under Grip) for Strength.
  3. 9 feet Ditch for Courage.
  4. Zig-Zag Balance for Agility.

Check Upcoming UPSC Defence Exam Dates 2022-23

Promotion Policy

Shortlisted candidates will be promoted to the post of Sepoy after training:

Join Indian Army after 10th as Soldier General Duty

The Soldier (General Duty) are the backbone of the army and consist mainly of fighting troops apart from other trades. You could be enrolled in Arms or Services. The duties will be as under:-

  1. Arms: In Arms, you could join the Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Engineers, or Army Air Defence (AAD) as fighting troops, drivers, operators, gunners, etc, and many other General Duties.
  2. Services: In Services you could be enrolled in Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Army Medical Corps (AMC) on General Duties, operators, drivers, etc.

Category

Education

Age

Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms)

(a) Class 10th /Matric pass with Min 45% marks in aggregate and Min 33% in each subject

(b) Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms) (Gorkha) Class 10th Matriculation simple pass for Gorkha Male and Female candidates

17 ½ - 21 Yrs

Soldier (General Duty) Women Military police

Minimum education qualification is Matric /10th/SSLC or equivalent with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject studied at matric/10th/SSLC level, without mentioning any specific subjects.

Note: Upper Age limit will be relaxable upto 30 yrs of age (as on date of joining training) in respect of widows of Defence personnel who have died in harness.

17 ½ - 21 Yrs

Selection process

The selection process for Indian Army GD consists of 5 stages i.e.

  1. Physical Fitness test
  2. Physical Measurement Test
  3. Document Verification
  4. Medical Test
  5. Written Exam

Marking System 

System of awarding marks for various categories are as under:

Category

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Maximum Marks

Remarks

Zig-Zag Balance

9 Feet Ditch
 

1.6 Km Run

Pull Ups

    

Soldier (General Duty)

60

40

Required to Qualify

Required to Qualify

Weightage in Merit

Performance of individual for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical / Clerk / Store Keeper Technical / Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman will be taken into account while awarding bonus marks as given below:

Soldier General Duty - Physical Fitness Test (PFT) + Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks

Salary

The average salary of an Indian Army General Duty Soldier is 4.9 Lakhs per annum for employees with 15 to 23 years of experience. General Duty pays in the Indian Army range from 0.7 Lakhs to 7 Lakhs per year.  

NDA 2022 Exam Updates

Download UPSC NDA 1 2022 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Get UPSC NDA 2022 Recruitment Updates

Check Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UPSC NDA & NA 2022 Exam

Check Eligibility Criteria for UPSC NDA 2022 Exam

Check UPSC NDA 2022 Physical Standards in Detail

Check UPSC NDA Pay Scale, Allowance, Promotion in Indian Army, Navy & Air Force

Check UPSC NDA 2022 FAQs

Join Indian Army after 10th as Soldier Tradesmen

Each unit and Headquarters (HQ) of the Army is self-contained in maintaining itself in all respects. It is like a society that is fully self-sustaining and not dependent on outside help. Each unit has a strength of 600-1000 personnel who live within a compound and get all support from within that compound/society. Thus each unit has its own cookhouse, stores, living quarters and lines, offices, vehicles, and equipment.

Post

Job Profile

Chef

The troops have to be fed. Each unit has its own cook houses. Food has to be provided to troops three times a day apart from other requirements. We thus require qualified, dedicated cooks who have an aptitude for cooking.

Dresser

Being a self-sustained society each unit has its own barbershops and barbers who maintain the upkeep of the troops.

Animal Store Holders

Units with mules and dogs have equipment and rations as per their specific requirements. There are harnesses and clothing for the animals, medicines, rations(hay), etc. These are stored till they are required to be used. The stores are required to be maintained in a serviceable condition. We thus require candidates who will be Store Holders and will assist in maintaining all this equipment and stores for animals in a serviceable condition.

Ferrier

The mules require special care. They have to have their hoofs maintained. Shoes have to be put on and maintained. We require candidates who are conversant with this work.

Steward

Each unit has its own Officers Mess which caters to the food requirements of the officers, especially in field areas. We require dedicated staff who can assist in the Mess and serve food to the officers in a hygienic and pleasant manner.

Artisan (Wood)

The Army needs candidates who have the knowledge and expertise to work as carpenters. Candidates with ITI qualifications or traditional knowledge are preferred.

Artisan (Painter)

A lot of equipment has to be maintained and marked/numbered as per specifications. Candidates with painting skills and expertise are required for the job.

Artisan (Tailor)

Each unit has 600-1000 troops. Their uniforms are required to be maintained to high standards. Normal wear and tear have to be repaired. Candidates with traditional skills or ITI training are required for the job.

Artisan (Metallurgy)

Candidates with traditional skills or with qualifications from ITI are required to work as blacksmiths.

Musician

The army units have their Military Bands consisting mainly of Drums, Trumpets, and Pipes. Candidates with knowledge of reading music, traditional knowledge or liking for music, and /or training in music may apply for the same.

Equipment Repairer

The shoes and equipment of troops have to be maintained in serviceable condition, especially in field areas where there is no outside support. Cobblers are required to repair shoes and other canvas/leather equipment. Candidates with traditional skills or training are required for the job.

Kennel Man

The army has its own specialist dogs for guard duties/sniffers and trackers. We require dedicated candidates who love dogs to work as their handlers and look after them.

Washer Man

The uniforms of troops and officers have to be maintained to a high standard. We require candidates with traditional skills and/or training/experience to serve as washermen.

Mess Keeper

Each unit has an Officers Mess. Personnel is required to assist the cook in his daily tasks and to clean the utensils and kitchen every day. Candidates keen on a ‘Masalchis’ job can apply.

HouseKeeper

The unit area, lines, toilets, offices, and roads have to be cleaned and maintained every day. We require dedicated candidates with knowledge and skills for the job.

There is thus a requirement of a lot of support staff to run various institutes and to maintain the unit area.

Category

Education

Age

Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms except Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper )

i) 10th Simple Pass.

ii) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject.

17 ½ - 23 Yrs

Soldier Tradesmen (Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper)

i) 8th Simple Pass.
ii) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject.

17 ½ - 23 Yrs

Selection Process

The selection process for Indian Army Soldier Tradesman consists of 7 stages. Below is the list of all 7 stages:

  1. Document Verification
  2. Physical Measurement
  3. Physical fitness test
  4. Medical Examination
  5. Written Examination
  6. Merit List Preparation
  7. Enrollment and Dispatch of selected candidates in order of merit to centers

Marking System 

System of awarding marks for various categories are as under:

Category

Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Maximum Marks

Remarks

Zig-Zag Balance

9 Feet Ditch
 

1.6 Km Run

Pull Ups

    

Soldier (General Duty)

60

40

Required to Qualify

Required to Qualify

Weightage in Merit

Performance of individual for Soldier Tradesman will be taken into account while awarding bonus marks as given below:

  1. Tradesmen with Aptitude Test- 30% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 30% Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks + 40% Tradesman Aptitude Test marks.
  2. Tradesmen without Aptitude Test- 60% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 40% Common Entrance Examination (CEE)
  3. Tradesmen Musician- 50% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 25% Aptitude Test marks + 25% Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Salary

Tradesman Mate/Tradesman Semi Skilled on the Level-1 pay scale (Rs. 18000-56900) with three years of qualifying service in the grade who has passed the prescribed trade test.

Standard Minimum Height, Unexpanded Chest and Weight of Recruits at the Time of Enrolment for All Categories

The entire country has been divided into six regions namely; Western Plains Region, Eastern Plains Region, Central Region, Southern Region, Western Himalayan Region and Eastern Himalayan Region. The minimum physical standards for the various regions are as follows:

Regions

States

Height (Cms)

Chest

Weight
   

Soldier General Duty & Tradesmen

Soldier Technical / Nursing Assistant/Sepoy Pharma

Clerk / Store Keeper Technical

(Cms)

(Kgs)

Western Himalayan Region

Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Hills (Area South and West of the Inter State Border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East ofRoad Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh), Garhwal and Kumaon (Uttarakhand)

163

163

162

77

48

Eastern Himalayan Region

Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Hill Region of West Bengal (Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts)

160

157

160

77

48

Western Plains Region

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,Delhi, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh (Meerut and Agra Division)

170

170

162

77

50

Eastern Plains Region

Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa

169

169

162

77

50

Central Region

Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadar, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

168

167

162

*77

50

Southern Region

Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Puducherry

166

165

162

77

50

* Dispensation in chest measurement of 01 cm has been granted for Soldier Technical category in the Central Region.

Special Physical Standards

Minimum physical standards as given below will apply to the followings:

Ser. No

Physical Standards

Height (Cms)

Chest (Cms)

Weight (Kgs)

(a)

Ladakhi

157

77

50

(b)

Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian

157

77

48

(c)

Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Group of Islands including Minicoy.

      

(i) Settlers

165

77

50

(ii) Locals

155

77

50

(d)

Tribals of Recognized Tribal Areas

162

77

48

(e)

The Brigade of Guards

173

77

50

(f)

Medium Artillery

170

77

50

(g)

Corps of Military Police

173

77

50

(h)

Corps of Military Police (Women)

152/148 (For Certain Dispensation areas As given in the Notification)

-

Proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards.

*(j)

Clerk (Staff Duty) / Store Keeper Technical

162

77

50

(k)

RT JCO
RT JCO (Gorkhas & Ladakhi region Candidates )

160
157

77
77

50
48

(l)

Soldier Tradesmen

Minimum physical standards of the regions given above, minus 1 Cm chest and 2 Kg weight. Ht criteria would be as par with Soldier General Duty as relevant to the region.

(m)

JCO Catering (ASC) / Survey Automated Cartographer (Engineers) / Havildar Education

As applicable to Soldier General Duty for various regions.

Note:* Regional physical standards lower than the standards laid down in Paragraph (j) above will be applicable to clerical candidates belonging to those region.

Relaxations in Physical Standards

The following categories will be permitted relaxations in physical standards as mentioned against each:

Ser. No

Physical Standards

Height (Cms)

Chest (Cms)

Weight (Kgs)

(a)

Son of Serving (SOS), Soldier / Ex-Servicemen (SOEX), Son-in-Law of a War Widow (SOWW) and Widow of Ex-Servicemen Adopted Son/Son-in-Law of a War Widow, if she has no son and including a legally adopted son of serving Soldier / Ex-Servicemen

2

1

2

(b)

Outstanding Sportsmen (National / State & those who represented District / College / School in State / University / Board Championship & earned 1st/ 2nd position)

2

3

5

(c)

Women Military Police
(i) Daughter of Servicemen (DOS), Daughter of Ex-Servicemen (DOEX), Daughter of War Widow (DOWW), Daughter of Widow of Ex-Servicemen (DOW)

(ii) Adopted daughter/daughter-in-law of a war widow, if she has no daughter including a legally adopted daughter of serving soldier/ Ex-Servicemen

(iii) Widows of Defence pers who have died in harness


2


-


2

Dispensation in Educational Qualification for Soldier General Duty Category

The following have been granted dispensation: (Effective from 01 Apr 2013 to 31 Mar 2016)

Grant of Additional Bonus Marks

The following Bonus Marks will be awarded on qualifying in the written examination to under mentioned categories :

Ser. No

Category

Soldier (General Duty) (Total Maximum Marks 200)

Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Sol Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (Total Maximum Marks 150)

Tradesmen (Total maximum Marks 200)

(a)

Son of Serving (SOS) Soldier / Ex-Servicemen(SOEX) /Son-in-Law of a War Widow(SOWW) / Son of Widow (SOW) (One son only)

20 Marks

20 Marks

20 Marks

(b)

Sportsmen (National / State level)

20 Marks

20 Marks

20 Marks

(c)

NCC 'A' Certificate

05 Marks

05 Marks

05 Marks

(d)

NCC 'B' Certificate

10 Marks

10 Marks

10 Marks

(e)

NCC 'C' Certificate

Exempted from CEE

15 Marks

Exempted from CEE

(f)

Candidates having O+ level Computer Certificate issued by the DOEACC Society

--

15 Marks (For Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical only)

--

Women Military Police

The following Bonus Marks will be awarded on qualifying in the written examination to under mentioned categories :

Ser. No

Category

Soldier (General Duty) (Total Maximum Marks 200)

Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Sol Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (Total Maximum Marks 150)

Tradesmen (Total maximum Marks 200)

(a)

(i) Daughter of Servicemen (DOS), Daughter of Ex-Servicemen (DOEX), Daughter of War Widow (DOWW), Daughter of Widow of Ex-Servicemen (DOW).

(ii) Widows of Def pers who have died in harness.


20 Marks


-


-

(b)

NCC 'A' Certificate

05 Marks

-

-

(c)

NCC 'B' Certificate

10 Marks

-

-

(d)

NCC 'C' Certificate

Exempted from CEE

-

-

Note :

  1. The above marks are fixed depending upon the eligibility of a candidate and have no relation to his performance in Common Entrance Examination (CEE).
  2. Only one type of Bonus Marks (Max of the permissible) will be added to the total. To elaborate, for Soldier General Duty, Son of Ex-servicemen with NCC`B’ Certificate will get 20 Marks only and not 20+10 = 30 Marks.

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

0 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.