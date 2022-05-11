How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Check Eligibility, Salary, Promotion, Physical Standards & Selection Process

How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Check how to join the Indian Army after passing the 10 th Standard including Eligibility Criteria, Salary, Promotion, Physical Standards, Selection Procedure 2022 & Preparation Tips.

How to Join Indian Army after 10th? Working with the Indian Army gives you the opportunity to have a brilliant career. Every year 30 to 35 lakh individuals appear for recruitment in the Army, which offers the role of a leader, opportunities full of diverse challenges, a distinctive career to serve the nation, a handsome salary, adventure, sports, altruism, sacrifice, and no end to this. The unique career offers the following facilities to all the Ranks:

Salary in five figures

Free medical facilities for self and dependent.

Leave up to 90 days in a year.

Free railway warrants.

Free Government married accommodation.

Entitled Ration.

Free Uniform/Clothing etc.

CSD facilities.

Lucrative Terminal benefits.

So, let’s look at the ways through which defence aspirants can join the Indian Army after passing the 10th Standard.

Eligibility Criteria to Join Indian Army after 10th

Post Eligibility Criteria Soldier General Duty Age - 17½ - 21 Years Qualifications - 10th pass with 45% & each subject must contain 33% Soldier Tradesman Age - 17½ - 23 Years Qualifications - 10th / ITI and 8th pass (for some trades)

As part of the screening process, candidates will be tested in Physical Fitness Tests (PFT). Physical Fitness Tests (PFT) are mandatory and will be carried out for all categories during the screening process of recruitment to assess the candidate’s physical ability and courage.

Physical Fitness Tests (PFT)

The following tests will be concluded as part of Physical Fitness Tests (PFT):

6 km run for Endurance. Pull Ups on Beam (Under Grip) for Strength. 9 feet Ditch for Courage. Zig-Zag Balance for Agility.

Promotion Policy

Shortlisted candidates will be promoted to the post of Sepoy after training:

Join Indian Army after 10th as Soldier General Duty

The Soldier (General Duty) are the backbone of the army and consist mainly of fighting troops apart from other trades. You could be enrolled in Arms or Services. The duties will be as under:-

Arms: In Arms, you could join the Infantry, Artillery, Armoured Corps, Engineers, or Army Air Defence (AAD) as fighting troops, drivers, operators, gunners, etc, and many other General Duties. Services: In Services you could be enrolled in Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Army Medical Corps (AMC) on General Duties, operators, drivers, etc.

Category Education Age Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms) (a) Class 10th /Matric pass with Min 45% marks in aggregate and Min 33% in each subject (b) Soldier (General Duty) (All Arms) (Gorkha) Class 10th Matriculation simple pass for Gorkha Male and Female candidates 17 ½ - 21 Yrs Soldier (General Duty) Women Military police Minimum education qualification is Matric /10th/SSLC or equivalent with 45% marks in aggregate and minimum 33% marks in each subject studied at matric/10th/SSLC level, without mentioning any specific subjects. Note: Upper Age limit will be relaxable upto 30 yrs of age (as on date of joining training) in respect of widows of Defence personnel who have died in harness. 17 ½ - 21 Yrs

Selection process

The selection process for Indian Army GD consists of 5 stages i.e.

Physical Fitness test Physical Measurement Test Document Verification Medical Test Written Exam

Marking System

System of awarding marks for various categories are as under:

Category Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Maximum Marks Remarks Zig-Zag Balance 9 Feet Ditch 1.6 Km Run Pull Ups Soldier (General Duty) 60 40 Required to Qualify Required to Qualify

Weightage in Merit

Performance of individual for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical / Clerk / Store Keeper Technical / Nursing Assistant and Soldier Tradesman will be taken into account while awarding bonus marks as given below:

Soldier General Duty - Physical Fitness Test (PFT) + Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks

Salary

The average salary of an Indian Army General Duty Soldier is 4.9 Lakhs per annum for employees with 15 to 23 years of experience. General Duty pays in the Indian Army range from 0.7 Lakhs to 7 Lakhs per year.

Join Indian Army after 10th as Soldier Tradesmen

Each unit and Headquarters (HQ) of the Army is self-contained in maintaining itself in all respects. It is like a society that is fully self-sustaining and not dependent on outside help. Each unit has a strength of 600-1000 personnel who live within a compound and get all support from within that compound/society. Thus each unit has its own cookhouse, stores, living quarters and lines, offices, vehicles, and equipment.

Post Job Profile Chef The troops have to be fed. Each unit has its own cook houses. Food has to be provided to troops three times a day apart from other requirements. We thus require qualified, dedicated cooks who have an aptitude for cooking. Dresser Being a self-sustained society each unit has its own barbershops and barbers who maintain the upkeep of the troops. Animal Store Holders Units with mules and dogs have equipment and rations as per their specific requirements. There are harnesses and clothing for the animals, medicines, rations(hay), etc. These are stored till they are required to be used. The stores are required to be maintained in a serviceable condition. We thus require candidates who will be Store Holders and will assist in maintaining all this equipment and stores for animals in a serviceable condition. Ferrier The mules require special care. They have to have their hoofs maintained. Shoes have to be put on and maintained. We require candidates who are conversant with this work. Steward Each unit has its own Officers Mess which caters to the food requirements of the officers, especially in field areas. We require dedicated staff who can assist in the Mess and serve food to the officers in a hygienic and pleasant manner. Artisan (Wood) The Army needs candidates who have the knowledge and expertise to work as carpenters. Candidates with ITI qualifications or traditional knowledge are preferred. Artisan (Painter) A lot of equipment has to be maintained and marked/numbered as per specifications. Candidates with painting skills and expertise are required for the job. Artisan (Tailor) Each unit has 600-1000 troops. Their uniforms are required to be maintained to high standards. Normal wear and tear have to be repaired. Candidates with traditional skills or ITI training are required for the job. Artisan (Metallurgy) Candidates with traditional skills or with qualifications from ITI are required to work as blacksmiths. Musician The army units have their Military Bands consisting mainly of Drums, Trumpets, and Pipes. Candidates with knowledge of reading music, traditional knowledge or liking for music, and /or training in music may apply for the same. Equipment Repairer The shoes and equipment of troops have to be maintained in serviceable condition, especially in field areas where there is no outside support. Cobblers are required to repair shoes and other canvas/leather equipment. Candidates with traditional skills or training are required for the job. Kennel Man The army has its own specialist dogs for guard duties/sniffers and trackers. We require dedicated candidates who love dogs to work as their handlers and look after them. Washer Man The uniforms of troops and officers have to be maintained to a high standard. We require candidates with traditional skills and/or training/experience to serve as washermen. Mess Keeper Each unit has an Officers Mess. Personnel is required to assist the cook in his daily tasks and to clean the utensils and kitchen every day. Candidates keen on a ‘Masalchis’ job can apply. HouseKeeper The unit area, lines, toilets, offices, and roads have to be cleaned and maintained every day. We require dedicated candidates with knowledge and skills for the job.

There is thus a requirement of a lot of support staff to run various institutes and to maintain the unit area.

Category Education Age Soldier Tradesmen (All Arms except Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper ) i) 10th Simple Pass. ii) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject. 17 ½ - 23 Yrs Soldier Tradesmen (Syce, Mess Keeper and House Keeper) i) 8th Simple Pass.

ii) No stipulation in aggregate percentage but should have scored min 33% in each subject.



17 ½ - 23 Yrs

Selection Process

The selection process for Indian Army Soldier Tradesman consists of 7 stages. Below is the list of all 7 stages:

Document Verification Physical Measurement Physical fitness test Medical Examination Written Examination Merit List Preparation Enrollment and Dispatch of selected candidates in order of merit to centers

Marking System

System of awarding marks for various categories are as under:

Weightage in Merit

Performance of individual for Soldier Tradesman will be taken into account while awarding bonus marks as given below:

Tradesmen with Aptitude Test- 30% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 30% Common Entrance Examination (CEE) marks + 40% Tradesman Aptitude Test marks. Tradesmen without Aptitude Test- 60% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 40% Common Entrance Examination (CEE) Tradesmen Musician- 50% Physical Fitness Test (PFT) marks + 25% Aptitude Test marks + 25% Common Entrance Examination (CEE)

Salary



Tradesman Mate/Tradesman Semi Skilled on the Level-1 pay scale (Rs. 18000-56900) with three years of qualifying service in the grade who has passed the prescribed trade test.

Standard Minimum Height, Unexpanded Chest and Weight of Recruits at the Time of Enrolment for All Categories

The entire country has been divided into six regions namely; Western Plains Region, Eastern Plains Region, Central Region, Southern Region, Western Himalayan Region and Eastern Himalayan Region. The minimum physical standards for the various regions are as follows:

Regions States Height (Cms) Chest Weight Soldier General Duty & Tradesmen Soldier Technical / Nursing Assistant/Sepoy Pharma Clerk / Store Keeper Technical (Cms) (Kgs) Western Himalayan Region Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Hills (Area South and West of the Inter State Border between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab and North and East ofRoad Mukerian, Hoshiarpur, Garh Shankar, Ropar and Chandigarh), Garhwal and Kumaon (Uttarakhand) 163 163 162 77 48 Eastern Himalayan Region Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam and Hill Region of West Bengal (Gangtok, Darjeeling and Kalimpong Districts) 160 157 160 77 48 Western Plains Region Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh,Delhi, Rajasthan and Western Uttar Pradesh (Meerut and Agra Division) 170 170 162 77 50 Eastern Plains Region Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Orissa 169 169 162 77 50 Central Region Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Dadar, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu 168 167 162 *77 50 Southern Region Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Goa and Puducherry 166 165 162 77 50

* Dispensation in chest measurement of 01 cm has been granted for Soldier Technical category in the Central Region.

Special Physical Standards

Minimum physical standards as given below will apply to the followings:

Ser. No Physical Standards Height (Cms) Chest (Cms) Weight (Kgs) (a) Ladakhi 157 77 50 (b) Gorkhas both Nepalese and Indian 157 77 48 (c) Candidates from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep Group of Islands including Minicoy. (i) Settlers 165 77 50 (ii) Locals 155 77 50 (d) Tribals of Recognized Tribal Areas 162 77 48 (e) The Brigade of Guards 173 77 50 (f) Medium Artillery 170 77 50 (g) Corps of Military Police 173 77 50 (h) Corps of Military Police (Women) 152/148 (For Certain Dispensation areas As given in the Notification) - Proportionate to height and age as per Army medical standards. *(j) Clerk (Staff Duty) / Store Keeper Technical 162 77 50 (k) RT JCO

RT JCO (Gorkhas & Ladakhi region Candidates ) 160

157 77

77 50

48 (l) Soldier Tradesmen Minimum physical standards of the regions given above, minus 1 Cm chest and 2 Kg weight. Ht criteria would be as par with Soldier General Duty as relevant to the region. (m) JCO Catering (ASC) / Survey Automated Cartographer (Engineers) / Havildar Education As applicable to Soldier General Duty for various regions.

Note:* Regional physical standards lower than the standards laid down in Paragraph (j) above will be applicable to clerical candidates belonging to those region.

Relaxations in Physical Standards

The following categories will be permitted relaxations in physical standards as mentioned against each:

Ser. No Physical Standards Height (Cms) Chest (Cms) Weight (Kgs) (a) Son of Serving (SOS), Soldier / Ex-Servicemen (SOEX), Son-in-Law of a War Widow (SOWW) and Widow of Ex-Servicemen Adopted Son/Son-in-Law of a War Widow, if she has no son and including a legally adopted son of serving Soldier / Ex-Servicemen 2 1 2 (b) Outstanding Sportsmen (National / State & those who represented District / College / School in State / University / Board Championship & earned 1st/ 2nd position) 2 3 5 (c) Women Military Police

(i) Daughter of Servicemen (DOS), Daughter of Ex-Servicemen (DOEX), Daughter of War Widow (DOWW), Daughter of Widow of Ex-Servicemen (DOW) (ii) Adopted daughter/daughter-in-law of a war widow, if she has no daughter including a legally adopted daughter of serving soldier/ Ex-Servicemen (iii) Widows of Defence pers who have died in harness

2







-

2





Dispensation in Educational Qualification for Soldier General Duty Category

The following have been granted dispensation: (Effective from 01 Apr 2013 to 31 Mar 2016)

Grant of Additional Bonus Marks

The following Bonus Marks will be awarded on qualifying in the written examination to under mentioned categories :

Ser. No Category Soldier (General Duty) (Total Maximum Marks 200) Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Sol Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (Total Maximum Marks 150) Tradesmen (Total maximum Marks 200) (a) Son of Serving (SOS) Soldier / Ex-Servicemen(SOEX) /Son-in-Law of a War Widow(SOWW) / Son of Widow (SOW) (One son only) 20 Marks 20 Marks 20 Marks (b) Sportsmen (National / State level) 20 Marks 20 Marks 20 Marks (c) NCC 'A' Certificate 05 Marks 05 Marks 05 Marks (d) NCC 'B' Certificate 10 Marks 10 Marks 10 Marks (e) NCC 'C' Certificate Exempted from CEE 15 Marks Exempted from CEE (f) Candidates having O+ level Computer Certificate issued by the DOEACC Society -- 15 Marks (For Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical only) --

Women Military Police

The following Bonus Marks will be awarded on qualifying in the written examination to under mentioned categories :

Ser. No Category Soldier (General Duty) (Total Maximum Marks 200) Soldier Clerk / Store Keeper Technical, Sol Technical, Soldier Nursing Assistant (Total Maximum Marks 150) Tradesmen (Total maximum Marks 200) (a) (i) Daughter of Servicemen (DOS), Daughter of Ex-Servicemen (DOEX), Daughter of War Widow (DOWW), Daughter of Widow of Ex-Servicemen (DOW). (ii) Widows of Def pers who have died in harness.

20 Marks

-

- (b) NCC 'A' Certificate 05 Marks - - (c) NCC 'B' Certificate 10 Marks - - (d) NCC 'C' Certificate Exempted from CEE - -

Note :