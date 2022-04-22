How to Join Indian Navy after 10th? Check Matric Recruit (MR) Sailor & Tradesman Eligibility, Age & Selection Process 2022

How to Join Indian Navy after 10th? Check how to join the Indian Navy after passing 10 th Standard as Matric Recruit (MR), Sailor & Tradesman (Group C Civilian Posts) including Eligibility, Age & Selection Procedure 2022.

How to Join Indian Navy after 10th? Working as a Matric Recruit (MR) Sailor in the Indian Navy offers a chance for 10th Pass candidates to Join the Indian Navy and grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivaled experience in the process of applying those skills. The Indian Navy Jobs after 10th provide a decent job profile and a good salary package. So, let’s look at the ways through which defense aspirants can join the Indian Navy after passing the 10th Standard.

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Matric Recruit (Sailor)

Join Indian Navy as Matric Recruit after 10th Post Job Profile Chef (MR) You will be required to prepare food as per the menu (vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products), and accounting of ration. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation. Steward (MR) You would be required to serve food in the officers' messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation. Sanitary Hygienist (MR) They will be required to maintain hygiene in washrooms and other areas. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation

QUALIFICATION & REQUIREMENT

MR Entry (Chef, Steward and Sanitary Hygienist) - Class X Pass from an educational board recognized by the Central/State Government.

The age for Steward, Chef and Sanitary Hygienist candidates should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work Environment of these branches besides their professional work, they have been trained for onboard ship about lookout duties as well as Small Arms handling and trained for ship's landing and boarding parties also. They are involved in all the activities which are conducted by a ship.

TRAINING & ADVANCEMENT

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirements and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities are being awarded on successful completion of courses. You will get a "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after the completion of 15 years of service.

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Matric Recruit (Musician)

Candidates will be required to play musical instruments as a part of a naval band during ceremonial parades and other official functions. The naval band also has performed all over the world.

QUALIFICATION AND REQUIREMENT

The candidate should have passed Class X (Matriculation Examination) and should have proficiency in Western notation, aural aptitude, and basic knowledge of the theory of Music. Should also have actual practical skill in any Western classical or Wind/Percussion Instrument.

The age of the candidate should be between 17-25 years on the day of enrolment.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Your work environment will be a musical work environment. You can learn as many instruments as you wish and really excel at it. You may also learn to conduct an orchestra if you really work hard.

TRAINING & ADVANCEMENT

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training at INS Kunjali.

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirements. You will get a "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after the completion of 15 years of service.

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Tradesman Mate/Skilled (Group C Civilian Posts)

Selection: Indian Navy Civil Entrance Test - INCET Exam or Direct recruitment

Age - Between 18 to 25 Years

Essential Qualifications: 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board I Institutions and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Nature of Duties/ Job Profile: Indicative duties related to post is as follows.

(a) Working in production /maintenance of Shop/Ship/Submarine.

(b) General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section/Unit.

(C) Carrying of files and other papers within the Office area.

(d) Photocopying, sending/receiving of FAX, letters etc.

(e) Other non-clerical work in the Sections/Unit.

(I) Assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc including on computer.

(g) Delivering of Dak (inside & outside the Section/Unit)

(h) Watch & ward duties.

(i) Opening and closing duties

(j) Cleaning of building, fixture etc.

(k) Dusting of furniture etc.,

(I) Upkeeps of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.

(m)Any other work assigned by superior authority

Note. The above list of duties is only illustrative and not exhaustive. Sectional Department of the Indian Navy may add in the list, duties ordinarily performed by personnel at this level.

VISUAL STANDARDS FOR SAILOR ENTRY

Type of Entry Without glasses With glasses Better Eye Worse Eye Better Eye Worse Eye AA 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 SSR 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 MR 6/6 6/9 6/6 6/6 MR Musicians 6/60 6/60 6/9 6/24

NOTE:-

Applicants declared permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy need not apply

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height 15 16 18 20 22 24 26 28 30 32 34 36 38 40 152 43 44 45 46 47 48 48 49 49 50 50 50 51 51 155 44 45 46 47 49 50 50 51 51 52 52 52 53 53 157 45 46 47 49 50 51 51 52 53 53 53 54 54 55 160 46 47 48 50 51 52 53 53 54 54 56 56 56 57 162 47 48 50 52 53 54 54 55 55 56 56 57 57 58 165 48 50 52 53 55 56 56 57 57 58 58 58 59 59 168 50 51 53 55 57 58 58 58 59 59 60 60 61 61 170 52 53 55 57 58 59 60 60 61 61 62 62 62 63 173 54 55 57 59 60 61 62 62 62 63 64 64 65 65 175 56 57 59 61 62 62 63 64 65 64 66 67 67 67 178 58 59 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 67 68 69 69 70 180 60 61 62 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 71 71 72 72 183 62 63 65 67 67 68 70 71 72 72 73 74 75 75 185 66 67 69 70 71 72 73 74 75 76 77 77 78 188 68 70 71 72 74 75 76 77 78 79 80 81 81 190 70 72 73 74 76 78 79 80 81 82 82 83 84 193 72 74 76 77 78 80 81 82 83 84 85 86 87 195 75 77 78 79 81 82 83 85 86 87 88 89 90

NOTE:-

Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilised for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.

Relaxation in Height or Less Height:

Less Height: Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:- Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical examination held at INS Chilka.

TATTOO

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.