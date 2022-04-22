Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

How to Join Indian Navy after 10th? Check Matric Recruit (MR) Sailor & Tradesman Eligibility, Age & Selection Process 2022

How to Join Indian Navy after 10th? Check how to join the Indian Navy after passing 10th Standard as Matric Recruit (MR), Sailor & Tradesman (Group C Civilian Posts) including Eligibility, Age & Selection Procedure 2022.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 15:24 IST
How to Join Indian Navy after 10th?
How to Join Indian Navy after 10th?

How to Join Indian Navy after 10th?  Working as a Matric Recruit (MR) Sailor in the Indian Navy offers a chance for 10th Pass candidates to Join the Indian Navy and grow as a professional, by learning new skills and acquiring unrivaled experience in the process of applying those skills. The Indian Navy Jobs after 10th provide a decent job profile and a good salary package. So, let’s look at the ways through which defense aspirants can join the Indian Navy after passing the 10th Standard.

Recent Stories

Check to Join Indian Navy after 12th

Check How Wome Can Join Indian Navy as Officer

Check How to Become an Indian Navy Officer

Check How Women can Join Indian Navy

Check How to Become a Flying officer in Indian Air Force

Check How to Join Indian Air Force through AFCAT/NDA/NCC/CDS

Check Female Officer Recruitment in Indian Air force (IAF)

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Matric Recruit (Sailor)

Join Indian Navy as Matric Recruit after 10th

Post

Job Profile

Chef (MR)

You will be required to prepare food as per the menu (vegetarian and non-vegetarian including handling of meat products), and accounting of ration. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation.

Steward (MR)

You would be required to serve food in the officers' messes, as waiters, housekeeping, accounting of funds, wine and stores, preparation of menu etc. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation.

Sanitary Hygienist (MR)

They will be required to maintain hygiene in washrooms and other areas. In addition, you will also be trained in firearms and will be allotted other duties for the efficient running of organisation

QUALIFICATION & REQUIREMENT

  • MR Entry (Chef, Steward and Sanitary Hygienist) - Class X Pass from an educational board recognized by the Central/State Government.
  • The age for Steward, Chef and Sanitary Hygienist candidates should be between 17-20 years on the day of enrolment.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Work Environment of these branches besides their professional work, they have been trained for onboard ship about lookout duties as well as Small Arms handling and trained for ship's landing and boarding parties also. They are involved in all the activities which are conducted by a ship.

TRAINING & ADVANCEMENT

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training in the allotted trade in various Naval Training Establishments. Branch/ Trade will be allocated as per the requirement of Service.

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirements and certificates of equivalent qualifications from various Universities are being awarded on successful completion of courses. You will get a "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after the completion of 15 years of service.

Recent Indian Navy 2022 Exams

Check Indian Navy Sailor AA SSR 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Check Indian Navy Sailor MR 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Matric Recruit (Musician)

Candidates will be required to play musical instruments as a part of a naval band during ceremonial parades and other official functions. The naval band also has performed all over the world.

QUALIFICATION AND REQUIREMENT

  • The candidate should have passed Class X (Matriculation Examination) and should have proficiency in Western notation, aural aptitude, and basic knowledge of the theory of Music. Should also have actual practical skill in any Western classical or Wind/Percussion Instrument.
  • The age of the candidate should be between 17-25 years on the day of enrolment.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

Your work environment will be a musical work environment. You can learn as many instruments as you wish and really excel at it. You may also learn to conduct an orchestra if you really work hard.

TRAINING & ADVANCEMENT

Candidates selected will undergo 14 weeks of Basic Training at INS Chilka followed by Professional training at INS Kunjali.

EDUCATION OPPORTUNITIES

You may undergo various professional courses as per service requirements. You will get a "Graduation Equivalent Certificate" on retirement after the completion of 15 years of service.

Join Indian Navy after 10th as Tradesman Mate/Skilled (Group C Civilian Posts)

Selection: Indian Navy Civil Entrance Test - INCET Exam or Direct recruitment

Age - Between 18 to 25 Years

Essential Qualifications: 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board I Institutions and Certificate from a recognised Industrial Training Institute (ITI).

Nature of Duties/ Job Profile: Indicative duties related to post is as follows.

(a) Working in production /maintenance of Shop/Ship/Submarine.

(b) General cleanliness & upkeep of the Section/Unit.

(C) Carrying of files and other papers within the Office area.

(d) Photocopying, sending/receiving of FAX, letters etc.

(e) Other non-clerical work in the Sections/Unit.

(I) Assisting in routine office work like diary, dispatch etc including on computer.

(g) Delivering of Dak (inside & outside the Section/Unit)

(h) Watch & ward duties.

(i) Opening and closing duties

(j) Cleaning of building, fixture etc.

(k) Dusting of furniture etc.,

(I) Upkeeps of parks, lawns, potted plants etc.

(m)Any other work assigned by superior authority

Note. The above list of duties is only illustrative and not exhaustive. Sectional Department of the Indian Navy may add in the list, duties ordinarily performed by personnel at this level.

VISUAL STANDARDS FOR SAILOR ENTRY 

Type of Entry

Without glasses

With glasses

 

Better Eye

Worse Eye

Better Eye

Worse Eye

AA

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

SSR

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

MR

6/6

6/9

6/6

6/6

MR Musicians

6/60

6/60

6/9

6/24

NOTE:-

Applicants declared permanent medically unfit by any Armed Forces Hospital in previous recruitment for the same entry in Navy need not apply

HEIGHT AND WEIGHT STANDARDS, MALE (WEIGHT IN KILOGRAMS) AGE IN YEARS

Age/Height

15

16

18

20

22

24

26

28

30

32

34

36

38

40

152

43

44

45

46

47

48

48

49

49

50

50

50

51

51

155

44

45

46

47

49

50

50

51

51

52

52

52

53

53

157

45

46

47

49

50

51

51

52

53

53

53

54

54

55

160

46

47

48

50

51

52

53

53

54

54

56

56

56

57

162

47

48

50

52

53

54

54

55

55

56

56

57

57

58

165

48

50

52

53

55

56

56

57

57

58

58

58

59

59

168

50

51

53

55

57

58

58

58

59

59

60

60

61

61

170

52

53

55

57

58

59

60

60

61

61

62

62

62

63

173

54

55

57

59

60

61

62

62

62

63

64

64

65

65

175

56

57

59

61

62

62

63

64

65

64

66

67

67

67

178

58

59

61

62

63

64

65

66

67

67

68

69

69

70

180

60

61

62

64

65

66

67

68

69

70

71

71

72

72

183

62

63

65

67

67

68

70

71

72

72

73

74

75

75

185

 

66

67

69

70

71

72

73

74

75

76

77

77

78

188

 

68

70

71

72

74

75

76

77

78

79

80

81

81

190

 

70

72

73

74

76

78

79

80

81

82

82

83

84

193

 

72

74

76

77

78

80

81

82

83

84

85

86

87

195

 

75

77

78

79

81

82

83

85

86

87

88

89

90

NOTE:-

Heights and Weights as shown are for men fully stripped. The principle of averages will be utilised for calculating body Weight for in-between Heights.
Relaxation in Height or Less Height:

Less Height: Minimum height permitted to a candidate for enrolment in the Navy is 157 cms. Tribal Candidates who pass written exam and PFT are to be granted relaxation in height as follows:- Candidates from Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms) Tribals from Ladakh region 155 Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands 155 Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand 152 Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region 152

Candidates from

Min height standard after relaxation for induction/ recruitment into Indian Navy as a Sailor (in cms)

Tribals from Ladakh region

155

Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Minicoy Islands

155

Gorkhas, Nepal, Assam, Garhwal, Kumaon and Uttarakhand

152

Bhutan, Sikkim and NE Region

152

Less height candidates other than mentioned are not acceptable and unfit for recruitment. No appeal medical examination is to be accorded in such cases. The procedure includes cases, if any, detected during final medical examination held at INS Chilka.

TATTOO

Permanent body tattoos are only permitted on inner face of forearms i.e. from inside of elbow to the wrist and on the reversed side of palm/ back (dorsal) side of hand. Permanent body tattoos on any other part of the body is not acceptable and candidate will be barred from recruitment.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Age Limit to Join the Indian Navy after 10th?

MR Sailor - 17 to 20 Years, MR Musician - 17 to 25 Years, Tradesman - 18 to 25 Years

Q2. What is the Selection Process to Join the Indian Navy after 10th?

Written Exam Or Direct Recruitment

Q3. What are different ways to Join Indian Navy after 10th?

Candidates can Join as Matric Recruit (Sailor), Matric Recruit (Musician) and Tradesman Mate/ Skilled 9Group C Civilian Posts)

Take Free Online Indian Navy 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 0 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.