How to Become Agniveer in Indian Army, Navy, Airforce? Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

How to Become Agniveer in Indian Army, Navy & Airforce? Know the Eligibility, Salary, Selection Process and other details to become an Agniveer in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

How to Become Agniveer in Indian Army, Navy, Airforce?

How to Become Agniveer in Indian Army, Navy & Airforce? The central government announced the Agnipath scheme earlier in June 2022. The candidates willing to join any of the three forces can apply for this year’s recruitment. As per Agniveer’s scheme, the candidates will be inducted on a fixed tenure basis.

The Agnipath scheme has been announced for all three forces, the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and the Indian Airforce. The candidates will be required to attempt the selection process i.e. PST and written examination. The government has also announced the monthly salary structure for all three profiles.

Agniveer in Indian Army

Agniveer in Indian Army Post Name Agniveer in Indian Army Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in Classification Agniveer Salary Year 1: ₹ 30,000 per month Year 2: ₹ 33,000 per month Year 3: ₹ 36,500 per month Year 4: ₹ 40,000 per month Age Limit The prescribed age limit for the Indian Army Agniveer is 17 ½ - 23 years. Educational Qualification Agniveer (General Duty): The candidate should have qualified class 10th /Matric with 45% marks in aggregate and 33% in each subject. Agniveer (Tech): Agniveer Tradesmen: The candidate should have qualified 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate. Selection Process The selection process of the Indian Army Agniveer has three rounds, rally, medical test, and written exam. Phase 1: This round is going to be having pullups and pushups. Phase 2: The second round is the medical test and is conducted to check if the candidate is physically fit. Phase 3: The last round is the common entrance exam and is going to be held online mode. The exam will have 50 questions from General Knowledge, General Science, Mathematics, Computer Science, and English. Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and then will be inducted as Agniveer.

Agniveer in Indian Navy

Agniveer in Indian Navy Post Name Agniveer in Indian Navy Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Classification Agniveer Salary Year 1: ₹ 30,000 per month Year 2: ₹ 33,000 per month Year 3: ₹ 36,500 per month Year 4: ₹ 40,000 per month Age Limit The prescribed age limit for the Indian Army Agniveer is 17 ½ - 23 years. Educational Qualification The candidate should have qualified 10+2 / Intermediate Exam Pass in any stream (Arts, Commerce, Science) with 60% marks in aggregate. Selection Process The selection process of the Indian Navy Agniveer has three rounds, a physical test, and a written exam. Phase 1: This round is going to be having Running, Squats and pushups. Phase 2: The last round is the common entrance exam and is going to be held online mode. The exam will have 50 questions from General Knowledge, Science, and Mathematics. Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and then will be inducted as Agniveer.

Agniveer in Indian Airforce

Agniveer in Indian Airforce Post Name Agniveer in Indian Airforce Official Website agnipathvayu.cdac.in Classification Agniveer Salary Year 1: ₹ 30,000 per month Year 2: ₹ 33,000 per month Year 3: ₹ 36,500 per month Year 4: ₹ 40,000 per month Age Limit The candidates applying for the Agniveer in Indian Navy is 17 to 21 years. Educational Qualification The candidate must have completed class 10+2 from a recognised board with 50% marks. Selection Process The selection process of the Indian Navy Agniveer has three rounds, a physical test, and a written exam. Phase 1: This round is going to be having running, squats, sit-ups, and push-ups. Phase 2: The last round is the common entrance exam and is going to be held online mode. The exam will have 50 questions from General Knowledge, Science, and Mathematics. Posting After completion of the selection process, the candidates will be inducted as Agniveer in the Indian Airforce. These will be provided the necessary training and then posted in any of the camps of the Airforce.

Indian Agniveer Retirement Benefits

The candidates who join as Indian Agniveer in either of three forces, Indian Army, Indian Airforce, and Indian Navy. Indian Agniveer. After completion of their tenure as an Agniveer of four years will be awarded a skill certificate along with the title of Agniveer. They shall be provided with 10.4 lakhs as a Seva Nidhi package. Apart from this, in case of the untimely demise, any Agniveer will be eligible to receive insurance worth INR 48 lakhs.

Talking about the promotional policy the force has made it clear that the Agniveers shall be appointed for a period of four years. Once this period is over, the force shall be conducting an internal examination. On the basis of this performance in the examination, only 25% of the candidates will be retained and will be inducted on a permanent basis. The remaining candidates will be provided the Seva Nidhi package and their service shall be terminated.

Indian Agniveer is a great opportunity for those who wish to join any of three forces, Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Airforce. These candidates will be offered a better job opportunity along with a good financial package.