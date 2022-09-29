How to Become a Doctor in Indian Army, Navy, Airforce? Join Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC)

How to Become a Doctor in the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce? Know how to Join Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC). Check the monthly salary breakup, job responsibilities, posting, pay scale, selection process, etc.

How to Become a Doctor in Indian Army, Navy, Airforce?

How to Become a Doctor in the Indian Army, Navy, Airforce? A candidate willing to become a doctor in Indian Armed Forces needs to qualify for the selection rounds of the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce. All three forces, the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce, require doctors and medical experts to cure the wounded soldiers. They hire both MBBS Graduates and Freshers for their various medical programs. The medical program is conducted by Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMC).

Every year, the Indian Defence Forces release vacancies for both professionals and class 12th pass aspirants for enrolling in the medical program. The final selection of the candidates as Doctors in the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce is subjected to them qualifying for the different services.

How to Become Agniveer in the Indian Army/Navy/Air Force?

What is AFMC?

AFMC stands for Armed Forces Medical Services and is a pivotal conducting body for the admission of medical aspirants in any of the three forces. The admission is given to only class 12th candidates based on marks secured in the NEET examination. At present, the AFMC offers admission to around 150 candidates for their MBBS program. Out of this, 115 seats are reserved for male candidates, and the remaining 30 and 5 seats are reserved for female and foreign nationals.

How to Become a Doctor in the Indian Army, Navy, and Airforce?

The forces follow two types of selection processes, short commission, and permanent commission. Candidates who are already graduates of MBBS or BDS can apply for short commission recruitment released by the Indian Army/Navy/Airforce. The force also notifies permanent commission roles for graduates.

The second is the permanent commission is for those who have recently passed the class 12th exam with PCB as the main subject. These candidates have to apply and write the NEET examination. The scorecard of the NEET is used to provide admission to the Armed Forces Medical Services. The selection process also consists of SSB Interview and a medical examination. After the merit list, they assigned any of the three forces. Post admission, the candidates are enrolled in the medical course wherein they are taught MBBS or BDS from the scratch.

Post completion of the course, the candidates are appointed as Doctors in any of the three forces on a permanent basis. These candidates are inducted into the rank of Lieutenant.

How to Join CRPF after 12th?

Doctor in Indian Army

Doctor in Indian Army Post Name Doctor in Indian Army Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in Classification Doctor Salary Short commission: INR 15,600 to 39,100 Permanent Commission: INR 1,05,000. Age Limit Short commission: The Indian Army has not mentioned any age limit for joining as a Doctor. Permanent Commission: The candidate should be aged between 17 to 22 years. Educational Qualification Short commission: The candidate should be an MBBS or BDS from a recognized board. Permanent Commission: The candidate should have completed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Selection Process The selection process is going to have three rounds, a written exam, an interview, and a medical examination. Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and then will be inducted as Doctors.

Doctor in Indian Navy

Doctor in Indian Navy Post Name Doctor in Indian Army Official Website joinindiannavy.gov.in Classification Doctor Salary Short commission: INR 15,600 to 39,100 Permanent Commission: INR 1,05,000. Age Limit Short commission: The Indian Navy has not mentioned any age limit for joining as a Doctor. Permanent Commission: The candidate should be aged between 17 to 22 years. Educational Qualification Short commission: The candidate should be an MBBS or BDS from a recognized board. Permanent Commission: The candidate should have completed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with at least 60% marks. Selection Process Short Commission: The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Permanent Commission: The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and then will be inducted as Doctor.

Doctor in Indian Airforce

Doctor in Indian Airforce Post Name Doctor in Indian Airforce Official Website indianairforce. nic.in Classification Doctor Salary Short commission: INR 15,600 to 39,100 Permanent Commission: INR 1,05,000. Age Limit Short commission: The Indian Airforce has not mentioned any age limit for joining as a Doctor. Permanent Commission: The candidate should be aged between 17 to 22 years. Educational Qualification Short commission: The candidate should be an MBBS or BDS from a recognized board. Permanent Commission: The candidate should have completed class 12th with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology with at least 60% marks. Selection Process Short Commission: The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Permanent Commission: The selection process will have three rounds. Written exam

SSB Interview

Medical Exam Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and then will be inducted as Doctor.

Being a Doctor is considered to be one of the noble professions in Medical Services and working for the Indian Defense Service makes it more virtuous. Hence, if you are also willing to join the force as a medical expert then you can always follow the procedure that has been mentioned as per the rules of AFMC.