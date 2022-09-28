How to Join CRPF after 12th? Check Eligibility, Salary & Selection Process

How to Join CRPF after 12th? Know how to become a CRPF Personnel after class 12th. Check out the monthly salary breakup, job role, posting, pay scale, etc. Also, know the selection process for CRPF Constable and Head Constable.

How to Join CRPF after 12th? The Central Reserve Police Force conducts regular recruitments for candidates who have cleared the class 12th examination. The force selects candidates based on their performance in the different rounds of the selection process.

CRPF conducts annual recruitment for the position of Head Constable and Constable for a large number of vacancies. Usually, the selection process judges the candidates on their physical strength and mental prowess. Candidates who have completed class 10+2 from a recognized board and wish to join the force can go through this article for more insights.

How to Join CRPF After Class 12th?

Post completion of class 12th examination, one can join the force in two ways, i.e. as a Head Constable and as a Constable. The detailed eligibility, selection process, and salary structure can be checked for both exams in the following sections.

Head Constable

Head Constable in CRPF Post Name Constable in CRPF Official Website crpf.gov.in Classification Head Constable Salary Level 4, INR 25,500 - 81,100 Age Limit The prescribed age limit for the Constable in CRPF is 18 to 25 years. Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWD 10 - 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years Educational Qualification The candidate should have cleared class 12th from a recognized board with passing marks. Selection Process The selection process of the CRPF Head Constable has three rounds, PST, written exam, Trade test, and medical examination. Phase 1: Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Documentation. Phase 2: Written Test will have questions on General Intelligence, Clerical Aptitude, Numerical Aptitude, and Basic English/ Hindi. Phase 3: Descriptive Test. Phase 4: Medical Examination. Posting After selection in the final merit list, the candidates will be inducted into any of the CRPF battalions on a permanent basis. Additionally, they will also be provided training for a fixed period of time.

Constable

Constable in CRPF Post Name Constable in CRPF Official Website crpf.gov.in Classification Technical and Tradesmen Salary Grade Pay 7200, INR 15,600 - Rs. 60,600/- Age Limit The prescribed age limit for the Constable in CRPF is 18 to 23 years. Age Relaxation OBC 3 years SC/ST 5 years PWDb 10 - 15 years Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of military service Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 3 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 8 years Educational Qualification The candidate should have cleared class 10th from a recognized board with passing marks. Selection Process The selection process of the CRPF Constable has three rounds, PST, written exam, Trade test, and medical examination. Phase 1: Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Documentation. Phase 2: Written Test will have questions on General Knowledge, Elementary Mathematics, Analytical Aptitude, and Basic English/ Hindi. Phase 3: Trade Test. Phase 4: Medical Examination. Posting Candidates after completion of the selection process shall be provided with the necessary training and will be posted as constables in different CRPF battalions.

Physical Standards Test and PET for CRPF Examination

A candidate willing to join the CRPF after completing class 12th has to always qualify for the physical standards. There are two rounds in the selection process, PST and PET the details for both can be checked in the section below.

Physical Standard Test

The Physical Standard test is going to be divided into two sections, height, and chest. The candidates have to qualify for both the standards as failing to do any of them will lead to disqualification from the candidature.

Height

Category Gender Male Female Unreserved candidates 170 cms 157 cms SC/ST candidates 162.5 cms 150 cms Candidates coming from the following states - Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir will have these standards 165 cms 155 cms Candidates falling under the category of Garhwali, Kumaoni, Gorka, Dogra, Maratha will have the following standards 165 cms 155 cms

Chest

Category Unexpanded Expanded General 80 cms 85 cms ST 76 cms 81 cms Candidates appearing from the following states - Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas, and candidates belonging to the States of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir will have these standards. 78 cms 83 cms

Physical Efficiency Test

CRPF has notified the detailed physical efficiency test for both female and male candidates. The candidates have to qualify for each of the levels to get a final selection in the examination.

PET Female Male Long Jump 9 feet jump in chances 12 feet long jump in 3 chances High Jump 3 feet high jump in 3 chances 3 feet 9 inches high jump in 3 chances Race-1 100 Meter under 18 Seconds 100 Meter under 16 Seconds Race-2 800 Meter under 4 Minutes 1.6 Km under 6.30 Minutes

Becoming a CRPF officer is a very proud moment for the candidates as they get to serve the motherland. However, the selection process is not easy as the candidates have to qualify for several rounds. Hence, we advise starting the preparations early as it helps in getting selection easily.