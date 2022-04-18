IB ACIO 2022 Intelligence Bureau Recruitment Eligibility: Grade-2 Technical Post Age, Educational Qualification, GATE Score Details

IB ACIO 2022 Intelligence Bureau Recruitment Eligibility: Intelligence Bureau (IB), a premier internal security agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs, is looking for promising, dedicated, energetic young Graduate Indian Nationals with brilliant academic records & valid GATE scorecard of any of the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022 to join the organization as:

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical 2022 Vacancies Streams Projected Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Computer Science & Information Technology 30 6 6 8 6 56 Electronics & Communication 50 9 9 16 10 94 Classification Group Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Note: (i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. (ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days. SERVICE LIABILITY: The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply.

The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting candidates through Gate Score & Interview. Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2022 Direct Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 16th April 2022 Online Application Opening Date 16th April 2022 Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 7th May 2022 IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

Candidates fulfilling the eligibility criteria of the post, as mentioned below, may apply ONLINE through www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.qov.in only.

IB ACIO 2022 Eligibility Criteria

For the IB ACIO 2022 Exam, the eligibility criteria are as follows:

IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Tech Post Age Limit

Candidates should be between 18 and 27 years. The upper age limit relaxation is given below:

Categories Upper Age Limit Relaxation Schedule Caste and Scheduled Tribes 5 Years Other Backward Class 3 Years Departmental candidate with at least three years of continuous service in Central Govt./Govt of Delhi/Delhi Development Authority etc Upto 40 years of age Widows, divorced women, and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried Gen - Upto 35 years of age SC/ST - Upto 40 years of age The age limit is relaxable for ex-servicemen as well as for the children & dependents of victims of the communal riots of 2002 in Gujarat & victims of the Sikh riots of 1984 As per the Govt. instructions in this regard issued by the Central Government from time to time Meritorious sportspersons specified in Para 1 (a) of DoP&AR O.M. No. 14015/1/76-Estt.(D), dated 4.8.1980 5 years Note: The candidate claiming age relaxation in this category must have the desired certificate in the form & from the authority prescribed in OM under reference

Note:

The above-mentioned post is not identified as suitable for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism. Hence, they NEED NOT apply.

for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism. Hence, they NEED NOT apply. The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time.

will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time. Successful completion of training is mandatory for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech.

for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech. The eligibility of the candidates in terms of age, educational qualification, caste/category, etc. will be determined on the closing date. The candidates must possess a valid GATE score of 2020 or 2021 or 2022 and essential qualifications for the post applied for, on or before the closing date, i.e., the final result must be out on or before the closing date, i.e. 07.05.22 (till 23:59 hours) and he/she must have been declared successful in the examination pertaining to essential qualification.

and essential qualifications for the post applied for, on or before the closing date, i.e., the final result must be out on or before the closing date, i.e. 07.05.22 (till 23:59 hours) and he/she must have been declared successful in the examination pertaining to essential qualification. The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & Ex-Servicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled through non-ESM candidates of respective categories.

is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled through non-ESM candidates of respective categories. ESM who have already secured employment in the civil side under Central Govt in Group ‘C’ posts on regular basis after availing of the benefits of reservation given to ESM for their re-employment are not eligible for a fee concession or for claiming benefits of reservation under ESM category. However, they are eligible for age relaxation.

Serving defence personnel who are due for discharge are required to obtain a certificate as per Appendix-4 at the end of detailed advertisement. Besides, all ESM candidates are required to submit an undertaking, as & when asked for, as per Appendix-5 at the end of the detailed advertisement.

While every care has been taken for the inclusion of Gol instructions in vogue, lB reserves the right to rectify omissions, if any, noticed subsequently.

IB ACIO 2022 EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below are the educational qualification details for the IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment:

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment - Educational Qualification Educational Qualification for IB ACIO-II Tech Posts ESSENTIAL QUALIFICATION: Candidates must possess a valid GATE score card of GATE 2020 or 2021 or 2022 in Electronics & Communication (GATE code: EC) or Computer Science & Information Technology (GATE code: CS) along with: I. B.E or B.Tech in the fields of Electronics or Electronics & Telecommunication or Electronics & Communication or Electrical & Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Science & Engineering; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute. Or II. Master’s Degree in Science with Electronics or Physics with Electronics or Electronics & Communication or Computer Science; or Master’s Degree in Computer Applications; from a Government recognized University/College/Institute.

Note: Candidates who have appeared in the graduation or other equivalent examination and whose results have not been declared by the closing date are not eligible and as such they NEED NOT apply. The candidature of such candidates will NOT be entertained.

Applicants are advised to go through all parameters & satisfy themselves about their suitability in terms of age limit, essential qualifications, etc for the post before applying.