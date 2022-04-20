IB ACIO 2022 Registration @mharecruitment.in: Get Direct link to apply online for Intelligence Bureau Grade-2 Technical Posts

IB ACIO 2022 Registration @mharecruitment.in: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is conducting the online registration process for the recruitment of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical 2022 Vacancies in the field of Computer Science & Information Technology (56 Vacancies) & Electronics & Communication (96 Vacancies). Eligible candidates can apply for the IB ACIO posts at its official website - mharecruitment.in.

Check IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Below are the important dates for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process:

IB ACIO 2022 Direct Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 16th April 2022 Online Application Opening Date 16th April 2022 Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 7th May 2022 IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

Candidates are hereby informed that eligibility in terms of educational qualification, age relaxation, category, caste, etc. would be reckoned as on closing date. Before start of filling-up of application through on-line mode, the candidate should keep ready, the following details:

Valid E-mail ID & Mobile Number

Scanned copy of the recent passport size color Photograph & Signature (50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format).

How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Technical Posts?

For your ease we have listed down step by step process and some relevant information needed while filling the application form. Let’s look at the Application Process for IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Applications should be submitted only through ONLINE registration by logging on to the website www.mharecruitment.in, ww.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. Applications will NOT be accepted through any other mode.

Direct Link to apply online for IB ACIO 2022 Exam

Step-2: Registration of Personal & Contact details

Candidates agreeing the terms & conditions may apply by clicking 'I Agree' Checkbox given below and pressing the 'Start' button. The candidate should fill up all the desired information i.e. Personal Details, Contact Details, etc. correctly. Login Id and password will be sent to you through e-mail on registered e-Mail Id. On completion of Step-2 registration, a message will be received in candidate’s registered email id conveying his/her login ID (Application Sequence Number) & password. The candidate has to log-out and log in again (for Step - 3) in order to fill up other details in application form.

Step-3: Education & Other Details

After registration, candidate has to login and complete other details in application form like Education Details, Gate Score Qualification Details, and Declaration etc.

Step-4: Upload Photo & Signature

Instructions regarding scanning of Photograph and Signature: Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process given below. The applicant should note that only jpg/jpeg format is acceptable:

Photograph Image:

Coloured photo of size 35mm (width) x 45mm (height) not older than 12 weeks. Black & white photo will not be accepted.

of size not older than 12 weeks. Black & white photo will not be accepted. Light background. Light grey/white is suggested. No patterns.

The face should cover 70-80% of the photo. The applicant should look straight at the camera with a normal expression.

Avoid uniforms of colours matching the background.

If the applicant wears optical glasses, then his/her eyes should be fully visible.

The size of the scanned image should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Signature image:

The applicant has to sign on white paper with Black ink pen .

. The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.

Please scan the signature area only and not the entire page.

Size of file should be between 50-100kb in jpg/jpeg format only.

Step-5: Application Fee and Mode of Payment

Candidates can make payment for the application form only through SBI I collect etc. Once the application is submitted, candidates will be automatically redirected to SBI gateway to deposit the examination fee of INR 100 (if applicable), to be paid by all candidates, through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI /challan etc. Candidate may generate payment acknowledgement slip for future reference.

Category Examination Fee Male candidates of General, EWS & OBC categories Rs. 100/- All SC/ST, Female & ExSM Candidates Nil

Note: *Ex-servicemen who have already secured employment in civil side under Central Govt in Group ‘C’ post on regular basis after availing benefits of reservation given to them are required to pay the examination fee, i.e. Rs. 100/-. Banking charges, if applicable, will be borne by the candidate.

MODE OF PAYMENT (ONLINE/ OFFLINE MODE):

The application form is integrated with the payment gateway & the payment process can be completed by following the instructions.

Payment can be made through Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/ MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI, SBI challan etc.

Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.

Online payments can be made only till the last date of submission of online application form

Payments through SBI challan generated on the last day of closure of online application forms can be submitted in the bank till 10 th May 2022 (during banking hours only)

May 2022 (during banking hours only) What if a candidate has furnished incorrect information in the online application?

In case wrong date of birth or category or name has been entered and application finally submitted, it is advised to apply afresh and appear for the interview, if called for, with the admit card bearing correct details.

If not applied afresh, in case the change is related to date of birth or category, the eligibility of the candidate would be checked vis-à-vis corrections intimated at the time of interview and if he/she is found ineligible to appear for the interview, being over age, at that point of time, he/she would not be permitted for interview.

In case there is minor correction like address, name misspell, etc there is no need to apply again. In case the candidate is shortlisted for interview, he/she can give intimation for relevant correction at that time

Step-6: Final Submission of Application

Candidates are advised to submit only one application. Submission of other/multiple applications may result in cancellation of his/her applications altogether. For the purpose of all future references, the candidates are advised to keep a printout of their application form after successful submission

On successful registration, you will receive the Login ID and Password on your registered email and phone number to login and submit the online application form. For technical help and guidance kindly email us at support@mharecruitment.in. If more than one Paid Application is filled by a candidate using same or different Email-Id and mobile number, his or her candidature would cancelled.