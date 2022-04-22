IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: 150 Vacancies for Grade-2 Technical Intelligence Bureau Officer Post Selection Process

IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment: Ministry of Home Affairs will recruit 150 Vacancies under Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical (IB ACIO) 2022 Recruitment. The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting of candidates through Gate Score & Interview. Indian Nationals having Graduate Degree & valid GATE score card of any of the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply for IB ACIO 2022 Grade-II Technical Posts.

IB ACIO 2022 Direct Recruitment Important Dates Recruitment Notification Date 16th April 2022 Online Application Opening Date 16th April 2022 Direct Link to Apply Online Online Application Closing Date 7th May 2022 IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Interview Date To be notified later

IB ACIO 2022 Grade-II/ Technical 150 Vacancy Details

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical 2022 Vacancies Streams Projected Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Computer Science & Information Technology 30 6 6 8 6 56 Electronics & Communication 50 9 9 16 10 94 Classification Group Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1 ,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Note: (i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. (ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days. SERVICE LIABILITY: The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply.

Note:

The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

The above-mentioned post is not identified as suitable for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism.

for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism. The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time.

will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time. Successful completion of training is mandatory for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech.

for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech. The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & Ex-Servicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled through non-ESM candidates of respective categories.

IB ACIO 2022 Grade-II Technical Post Selection Process

The candidate has the option to provide his/her best GATE score from amongst GATE 2020 or 2021 or 2022.

Scheme of Examination Gate Score Interview Marks 1) Candidates (10 times the number of vacancies) to be shortlisted on the basis of valid GATE Score card of 2020 or 2021 or 2022 and will be called directly for the interview. 1000 175 2) The Interview is aimed to assess the candidate’s traits on two parameters, i.e., Subject Knowledge in relevant fields & Communication Skills. 3) The final merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ combined marks obtained in Gate Examinations as well as Interview. CITY OF INTERVIEW: DELHI

Note: Candidates appearing in interviews will be required to appear in a Psychometric/ Aptitude test, which will be a part of the Interview process.

SELECTION OF CANDIDATES:

a) Candidates (10 times the number of vacancies) shortlisted on the basis of valid GATE score card will appear directly for the Interview at Delhi.

c) The date, time & centre of the Interview would be intimated to the shortlisted candidates by E-mail given by them in the online application.

d) Based on the combined score of GATE, Interview & Psychometric Test, the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc.

Resolution of tie cases: In the event of a tie in scores of candidates in the Gate score & performance in the Interview, such cases will be resolved by applying the following criteria, one after another, till the tie is resolved:

Gate Score Marks in Interview Date of birth, with older candidates, placed higher. Alphabetical order of names (starting with the first name)

The admission of a candidate for Interview will be purely provisional, subject to his/her satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification at any time before or after the Interview, it is found that a candidate does not fulfil any of the eligibility conditions or has provided any false information or submitted any fake documents, his/her candidature for the said examination shall be cancelled at any stage of the recruitment process and thereafter.