IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Intelligence Bureau Officer Grade-2 Tech Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

Created On: Apr 26, 2022 15:31 IST
IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission

IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2022 Recruitment to fill 150 Vacancies under Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical Posts. IB ACIO Grade-II/ Technical Posts are classified under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Only Indian Nationals having a Graduate Degree & valid GATE scorecard of any of the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply. The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting of candidates through Gate Score & then Interview Round for final selection.

Check IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria
Check How to Apply Online for IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Technical Posts
Check IB ACIO 2022 Grade-II Technical Officer Selection Process

Let's have a look at the category-wise vacancies under IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Technical Post Recruitment:

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical 2022 Vacancies

Streams

Projected Vacancies

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Computer Science & Information Technology

30

6

6

8

6

56

Electronics & Communication

50

9

9

16

10

94

Classification

Group Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

Note:

·         The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change.

·         The above-mentioned post is not identified suitable for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism.

·         The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & Ex-Servicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled through non-ESM candidates of respective categories.

In this article, we will provide you all the information related to IB ACIO Executive Post; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of IB ACIO Executive Post in detail:

Check How to Become an Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer?
Check How to Become a CBI Officer (Central Bureau of Investigation)?

Pay Scale of IB ACIO Grade-II/Technical Officer: Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Post Name

ACIO-II/Technical in IB

Classification

General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial)

Pay Scale

Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Grade Pay

Rs. 4,600/-

Allowance

(i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.

(ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days.

IB ACIO Salary – Breakdown

Entitlements

Recoveries

Basic Pay

44,990

DA @20% of Basic Pay

8998

HRA

3599

TPA

2106

SSA

9000

Govt NPS

7565

Gross Pay

76,250

Deductions

Amount

GPF/NPS

5400

CGHS

650

Other

150

Govt NPS

7565

Total Deductions

13765

In hand Salary

62,485

Allowances Given to ACIO Grade-II Tech Officer in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Apart from the Basic Pay, IB ACIO is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. Some of these allowances are:

  • Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.
  • Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days Medical cover through CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).
  • Cashless treatment in selected medical facilities around the country.
  • House Rent Allowance
  • Travel package for the family members every 2 years.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities

HRA Before 7th Pay Commission

HRA After 7th Pay Commission

X

30%

24%

Y

20%

16%

Z

10%

8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories

Cities

X

(Population >= 50 Lakhs)

Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata




Y

(Population 5 to 50 Lakhs)

Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur

Z

(Population < 5 Lakhs)

All other remaining cities

Job Profile of ACIO Grade-II/ Tech Officer in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Let’s have a look at the different Job Profiles and Promotion Policies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical posts in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India. The duties of ACIO in the Intelligence Bureau are:

S. No

Duties of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau

1

Field assessment (Even the people from the technical background are been given field assignments)

2

Handling of situation, which is harmful and dangerous

3

Office work in IB

4

Analyzing threats, and resolving them

5

Investigate scams, corruption, irregularities, and cause of such issues

6

Collect very sensitive information related to cases concerned to MHA

The work responsibilities of IB ACIO Grade-II Technical Officer is divided into two categories

National Level Duties

To carry out a lot of intelligence collection through technology.

Grade II or ACIO employees will need to carry out coordination at the ground level for intelligence collection

The `Class I' officers mostly carry out coordination and higher-level management of the IB.

State Level Duties

Be a part of the State Special Bureau and will report to the Central Intelligence Officer which is also the intelligence advisor to the Governor

Work in every department in IB like terrorism, counter-intelligence, sensitive areas like &K, North-East Region (NER), VIP security, and threat assessment

Maintain `organic' linkage between the state police agencies and the IB

Other than the above duties, a lot of time will go into the investigation, traveling to places, and working under senior intelligence officers and task forces in the department.

Job Posting of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

The Head Quarters of the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is in New Delhi. However, Assistant Central Intelligence Officers recruited under Intelligence Bureau are liable to be posted anywhere in India.  The posting can be in either Urban or Rural areas.

SERVICE LIABILITY: The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply.

Note:

·         The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time.

·         Successful completion of training is mandatory for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech.

IB ACIO Promotion Policy

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer in Intelligence Bureau is eligible to be promoted to ACIO-I Level after 3-4 Years of service. After ACIO-I, the next promotion would be to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) after nearly 10 Years of service as IB ACIO-I. A DCIO can be promoted to Assistant Director in Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiaries. Assistant Director can be promoted to the position of Joint Deputy Director.

So, the Job Profile of ACIO-II Technical Officer in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. IB ACIO Post can offer you a government job with a good salary package.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Pay Scale of IB ACIO Grade-II Tech Intelligence Bureau Officer?

Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances.

Q2. What are the allowances given to IB ACIO Grade-II Tech Officer?

Special Security Allowance, Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays, Cashless treatment in selected medical facilities, House Rent Allowance, Travel package for the family members

Q3. Ho many Vacancies have been announced under IB ACIO 2022 Recruitment Process?

150 Vacancies For Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical Posts
