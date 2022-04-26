IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Check Intelligence Bureau Officer Grade-2 Tech Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion & Posting Details

IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7 th Pay Commission: Check Job Profile of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Grade-II/ Technical in Intelligence Bureau (IB) along with their Salary after 7 th CPC, Pay Scale, Allowances, Posting & Promotion Policy.

IB ACIO 2022 Salary after 7th Pay Commission: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will conduct Intelligence Bureau (IB) ACIO 2022 Recruitment to fill 150 Vacancies under Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical Posts. IB ACIO Grade-II/ Technical Posts are classified under General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Only Indian Nationals having a Graduate Degree & valid GATE scorecard of any of the years 2020 or 2021 or 2022 are eligible to apply. The selection process for IB ACIO-II/Tech 2022 Post Recruitment will involve Shortlisting of candidates through Gate Score & then Interview Round for final selection.

Let's have a look at the category-wise vacancies under IB ACIO 2022 Grade-2 Technical Post Recruitment:

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/ Technical 2022 Vacancies Streams Projected Vacancies UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Computer Science & Information Technology 30 6 6 8 6 56 Electronics & Communication 50 9 9 16 10 94 Classification Group Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Note: · The number of vacancies is provisional and liable to change. · The above-mentioned post is not identified suitable for any category of Persons with disabilities/PWD i.e. HH, OH, VH or Autism. · The reservation of vacancies for OBC, SC, ST, EWS & Ex-Servicemen/ESM is as per rules/roster. If suitable ESM candidates are not available, vacancies reserved for ESM will be filled through non-ESM candidates of respective categories.

In this article, we will provide you all the information related to IB ACIO Executive Post; be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of IB ACIO Executive Post in detail:

Pay Scale of IB ACIO Grade-II/Technical Officer: Salary after 7th Pay Commission

Post Name ACIO-II/Technical in IB Classification General Central Service, Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) Pay Scale Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances. Grade Pay Rs. 4,600/- Allowance (i) Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances. (ii) Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days. IB ACIO Salary – Breakdown Entitlements Recoveries Basic Pay 44,990 DA @20% of Basic Pay 8998 HRA 3599 TPA 2106 SSA 9000 Govt NPS 7565 Gross Pay 76,250 Deductions Amount GPF/NPS 5400 CGHS 650 Other 150 Govt NPS 7565 Total Deductions 13765 In hand Salary 62,485

Allowances Given to ACIO Grade-II Tech Officer in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Apart from the Basic Pay, IB ACIO is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. Some of these allowances are:

Special Security Allowance @ 20% of basic pay in addition to other Govt. allowances.

Cash compensation in lieu of duty performed on holidays subject to a ceiling of 30 days Medical cover through CGHS (Central Government Health Scheme).

Cashless treatment in selected medical facilities around the country.

House Rent Allowance

Travel package for the family members every 2 years.

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata





Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Job Profile of ACIO Grade-II/ Tech Officer in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

Let’s have a look at the different Job Profiles and Promotion Policies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade-II/Technical posts in the Intelligence Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Govt. of India. The duties of ACIO in the Intelligence Bureau are:

S. No Duties of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau 1 Field assessment (Even the people from the technical background are been given field assignments) 2 Handling of situation, which is harmful and dangerous 3 Office work in IB 4 Analyzing threats, and resolving them 5 Investigate scams, corruption, irregularities, and cause of such issues 6 Collect very sensitive information related to cases concerned to MHA

The work responsibilities of IB ACIO Grade-II Technical Officer is divided into two categories

National Level Duties To carry out a lot of intelligence collection through technology. Grade II or ACIO employees will need to carry out coordination at the ground level for intelligence collection The `Class I' officers mostly carry out coordination and higher-level management of the IB. State Level Duties Be a part of the State Special Bureau and will report to the Central Intelligence Officer which is also the intelligence advisor to the Governor Work in every department in IB like terrorism, counter-intelligence, sensitive areas like &K, North-East Region (NER), VIP security, and threat assessment Maintain `organic' linkage between the state police agencies and the IB

Other than the above duties, a lot of time will go into the investigation, traveling to places, and working under senior intelligence officers and task forces in the department.

Job Posting of ACIO in Intelligence Bureau (IB)

The Head Quarters of the Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is in New Delhi. However, Assistant Central Intelligence Officers recruited under Intelligence Bureau are liable to be posted anywhere in India. The posting can be in either Urban or Rural areas.

SERVICE LIABILITY: The post involves All India Service liability. Therefore, the candidates willing to serve anywhere in India only need to apply. Note: · The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in a permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time. · Successful completion of training is mandatory for confirmation to the post of ACIO-Il/Tech.

IB ACIO Promotion Policy

Assistant Central Intelligence Officer in Intelligence Bureau is eligible to be promoted to ACIO-I Level after 3-4 Years of service. After ACIO-I, the next promotion would be to the post of Deputy Central Intelligence Officer (DCIO) after nearly 10 Years of service as IB ACIO-I. A DCIO can be promoted to Assistant Director in Intelligence Bureau’s Subsidiaries. Assistant Director can be promoted to the position of Joint Deputy Director.

So, the Job Profile of ACIO-II Technical Officer in the Intelligence Bureau (IB) can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with challenging roles & responsibilities. IB ACIO Post can offer you a government job with a good salary package.