UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Question Paper Released @upsc.gov.in: Get Official IAS Paper PDF Download Links Here!

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Question Paper Released @upsc.gov.in (Download PDF)

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Question Paper Released @upsc.gov.in (Download PDF): The Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC CSE Mains question papers. The commission has released the question papers for all five papers in PDF format on the official website. Candidates can check and download the same from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The commission has conducted the UPSC IAS mains exam from September 16 to 18, 2022 in two shifts morning and evening.

As of now, only the exam for the GS paper 1 to 4 and essay papers have been held. The commission will be conducting the exam for Paper A - Compulsory Indian language and paper B - English on September 24, 2022. The option papers for the examination shall be held on September 25, 2022, in two shifts.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Pattern

Check out the highlights of the UPSC CSE exam pattern in the section below.

The examination is going to be held in the offline mode i.e. pen and paper mode.

The UPSC mains exam will be having descriptive questions.

The commission has not prescribed any marking scheme for the wrong answers.

The prescribed minimum qualifying marks for papers 1 to 7 are going to be 25% of the total marks.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Pattern Paper Subject Maximum marks Duration Paper A Compulsory Indian language 300 3 hours Paper B English 300 3 hours Paper I Essay 250 3 hours Paper II General Studies I 250 3 hours Paper III General Studies II 250 3 hours Paper IV General Studies III 250 3 hours Paper V General Studies IV 250 3 hours Paper VI Optional Paper I 250 3 hours Paper VII Optional Paper II 250 3 hours Total 1750 marks

The final merit list for the UPSC examination is drafted by considering the marks secured in the main exam and interview round i.e. 2025 marks. Candidates whose marks are maximum in the decreasing order shall be considered for final appointment.

UPSC CSE Mains Question Paper PDF Released

The commission has released the question paper PDFs for all the subjects asked in the UPSC CSE mains examination on the official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam or are preparing to write the examination in the upcoming years can go through the same.

As of now, the question papers for only the essay and GS papers 1 to 4 have been released. The remaining question papers shall be released in the upcoming days. Go through the table below to get the UPSC IAS main question paper PDFs.

It is expected that the answer keys for all the papers shall be released for all the papers in the due course. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website of the commission for the latest updates regarding the same.

UPSC Mains's previous year papers are one of the best resources to get an idea of the difficulty level of the questions asked. Additionally, these papers should be attempted by aspirants to test their preparation level. The final selection of the candidates is the UPSC IAS exam is going to be based on the performance in the mains and interview rounds that shall be held later.