UPSC CSE IAS Mains 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-off Marks: Know Different Factors Affecting Your Score!

UPSC CSE IAS Mains 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-off Marks: Get an idea of the category-wise cut-off marks for the UPSC CSE examination. Also, know about the different factors that affect the cut-off marks of the UPSC IAS exam.

UPSC CSE IAS Mains 2022 Expected & Previous Cut-off Marks: UPSC Mains cut-off marks play a pivotal role in deciding the success of the candidates. The Union Public Service Commission commenced the UPSC Mains examination on September 16, 2022. The commission conducted the Paper 1 - Essay yesterday in the morning shift. It has concluded GS paper-1 and GS paper-2 in the morning and evening shifts.

With, the commencement of the exam, the candidates have started searching for the UPSC CSE Mains cut-off marks. It is too early to predict the same. Hence, candidates are advised to check out the previous year's cut-off marks. This helps in getting a gist of the level of the examination over the years.

Check UPSC CSE Mains Exam Analysis 2022 & Expert Reviews

The commission usually notifies the UPSC IAS cut-off marks in a separate PDF list. The cut-off marks are also demarcated on the basis of different categories for the convenience of the candidates. This page talks about the UPSC mains' previous year's cut-off marks along with the different factors affecting the same.

UPSC CSE 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks

The commission has commenced this year’s UPSC Mains examination. Paper 1 and paper 2 have been successfully conducted. Early reviews suggest the level of the examination be equivalent to the last year’s examination only. Hence, with that, we can speculate that the UPSC Mains cut-off marks for this year too can be in the range of +/-10 to 20% of the last year’s cut-off marks.

Also, the commission has reported 1000+ vacancies for this year’s exam. This is also going to play a positive role in lowering the immediate cut-off marks. As per experts, this year’s UPSC IAS mains cut-off marks can be in the range of 750 to 770 marks for the unreserved category. A similar instance will be seen for the reserved categories as well.

UPSC Mains Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

The commission releases the UPSC mains cut-off marks separately for each category on the website. As per trends, the cut-off marks PDF is usually released after the announcement of the result. Keeping a tab on the previous year's cut-off marks is also helpful in getting an insight into the level of the examination.

UPSC CSE Mains 2022 Exam Preparation Tips

Additionally, it also helps the candidate in assigning a goal for themselves. However, experts advise always keeping an aim of at least +20/30 marks more than the last year’s cut-off marks. The below table consists of the previous year's cut-off marks for the UPSC Mains examination.

UPSC CSE IAS Mains Previous Year Cut-Off Marks (Out of 1750) Category 2021 2020 2019 General 745 736 751 EWS 713 687 696 OBC 707 698 718 SC 700 680 706 ST 700 682 699 PwBD-1 668 648 663 PwBD-2 712 699 698 PwBD-3 388 425 374 PwBD-4 560 300 561

Factors Affecting the UPSC Mains Cut-Off Marks

Deciding the UPSC mains cut-off marks is one of the toughest jobs for the commission. On the other hand, it is one of the deciding factors for candidates willing to participate in the personality test. Hence, a lot of different factors are taken into consideration while drafting the same. Go through the section below to know more about the same.

The difficulty level of the questions asked in the UPSC CSE exam.

Vacancies are announced by the commission.

Qualifying marks if any.

UPSC CSE Final Merit List

The recruitment process for the UPSC CSE examination is a three-tier process with preliminary, mains, and interview round. Each of these stages has a separate cutoff list that has to be qualified by the candidates. However, when it comes to the final merit list, it is drafted by considering the marks secured in the mains and interview round.

The final merit list is released for 2025 marks which include 1750 marks for the mains exam and the remaining 275 marks for the personality test. Candidates who find a name in the UPSC IAS final merit list are considered for an appointment within different cadres.

UPSC IAS is one of the toughest exams in the country. However, with determination, hard work, and a winning mindset you can definitely knock out the high UPSC mains cut-off marks. Try to work strategically as this exam not only tests your knowledge but also your mental ability to handle any difficult situation.