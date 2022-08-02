UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2022 Released: Check Civil Service Schedule Here

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its website i.e. upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the subject-wise exam schedule here.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam Date 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the dates for Civil Service Mains Exam 2022 or CSE Mains Exam 2022. According to the UPSC Notice, the main exam for all the shortlisted candidates will be held from 16 September and will be concluded on 24 September 2022. Such candidates can check the subject-wise date and time in the table given below:

Subject Exam Date and Time Paper-I Essay 16 September 2022 (Friday) from 9 AM to 12 PM Paper 2 - General Studies-I 17 September 2022 (Saturday) from 9 AM to 12 PM Paper 3 - General Studies-II 17 September 2022 (Saturday) from 2 PM to 5 PM Paper 4 - General Studies-III 18 September 2022 (Sunday) from 9 AM to 12 PM Paper 5 - General Studies-IV 18 September 2022 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 5 PM Paper A - Indian Language 24 September 2022 (Saturday) from 9 AM to 12 PM Paper B - English 24 September 2022 (Saturday) from 2 PM to 5 PM Paper 6 -Optional Subject-Paper-1 25 September 2022 (Sunday) from 9 AM to 12 PM Paper 7 -Optional Subject-Paper-2 25 September 2022 (Sunday) from 2 PM to 5 PM

What is the UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card 2022 Date ?

UPSC will release the CSE Mains Admit Card on its website i.e. upsconline.nic.in. UPSC CSE Mains Admit Card Link is expected in the second or third week of August 2022.

UPSC CSE Mains Exam 2022

The total marks allotted to the main exam are 1750. Students can check the subject-wise marks below:

Candidates who clear the mains exam will be called to appear for UPSC CSE Interview 2022 which will be of 275 marks.

Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam 2022 was held on 05 June 2022 and the commission declared the result on 22 June 2022 on the official website.