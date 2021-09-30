UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: All Joint Military Exercises of India in 2020-21- Details with MCQs

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is to be conducted on October 10, 2021, Know about all the Joint military Exercises of India that have been conducted in the past one year. This would be helpful in the coming UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 exam

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 is to be conducted on October 10, 2021. The candidates are revising the UPSC Syllabus and current affairs. One of the most important part of International Relations is Bilateral Military exercises. Take a look at the bilateral military exercises organised in 2020-21 as a part of current affairs in the syllabus. The topic is important for the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 aspirants.

List of Bilateral Military Exercises in 2020-21:

Sampriti: It takes place between India and Bangladesh. Its 9th edition was conducted on 3-16 February 2020 in Meghalaya. The exercise is hosted generally by both the countries alternately.

Vajra Prahar: Vajra Prahar is an exercise conducted between India and USA. It is a bilateral defence cooperation exercise like the Sampriti. The latest exercise was conducted in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, India and the US navy used to conduct a two-day Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the eastern Indian Ocean Region.

The 11th edition of the exercise was conducted at Special Forces Training School located at Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh.

Other Exercises between India and US are:

Exercise Yudh Abhyas (Indian Army) Cope India (Air Force) Red Flag (USA’s multilateral air exercise) Malabar Exercise (trilateral naval exercise of India, USA and Japan)

Mitra Shakti: It is an exercise between armies of India and Sri Lanka. The latest edition Mitra Shakti VII took place in Pune.

Maitree: This bilateral exercise takes place between the Indian army and the Thai army. It took place in 2019 last time.

Gandiv Vijay: It is a military exercise of South Western Command's Chetak Corps performed in Mahajan Field Firing Ranges of Rajasthan

Paschim Lehar: is a Maritime exercise conducted in the Western Coast

Vayu Shakti: This exercise dominated the IAF's ability to strike targets on the ground like the enemy convoys and tanks, radar stations, railway yards and military headquarters.

Vijay Prabha: It is a military exercise of the Army's South Western Command to fine tune the Army's jointmanship with the Indian Air Force.

DUSWTLIK: The second edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise was held in Ranikhet.

Yudh Abhyas: It isa joint military exercise that is conducted between India and the US and started in 2002.

Nomadic Elephant: It is a military exercise carried out between India and Mongolia.

Samudra Shakti: It is a maritime exercise conducted between India and Indonesia, conducted on Sunda Strait. Garuda Shakti is a military exercise while Samudra Shakti is a maritime exercise. India's Navy's Anti Submarine Warfare capable long range Missile Reconnaissance Aircraft P8I also participated in this exercise.

Shakti Exercise: This is conducted between India and France and took place this year in Rajasthan.

Dharma Guardian: This second edition took place in the Counter Insurgency and Jungle Warfarew School in Vairengte, Mizoram. This happens between India and Japan.

Surya Kiran: This exercise happens between India and Nepal and took place in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand last. This was the 15th edition of the exercises based on jungle and mountain warfare.

Hand in Hand: This military exercise happens between India and China and is a very well known exercise. The first edition of Hand in Hand , a joint military exercise between India and China took place at Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya. It was mandated by the UN.



Answer the following MCQs on Military Exercises:

Who does India conduct SIMBEX Exercise with?

Singapore Maldives Oman USA

Ans. a

Explanation: India conducts SIMBES with Singapore and the 28th edition took place between September 2-4, 2021.

Al Nagah is conducted between India and ___?

Oman Iran UAE Indonesia

Ans. a

Explanation: The 3rd edition of Al Nagah was conducted between India and Oman in 2019.

The Joint Military Exercise between India and Maldives is called?

Ekuverin CORPAT Zapad Gagan Shashtra

Ans. a

Explanation: The 10th edition of Ekuverin took place between India and Maldives in Pune.

Zapad is a :

i) Multinational Military Exercise

ii) Maritime exercise conducted between India and Russia

iii) Military exercise between China, India and Russia

Only i Only ii i and iii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: Zapad is a multinational military exercise held in Russia. India, Pakistan and China along with Eurasia and South Asia participate in it.

