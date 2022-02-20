JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Subject-wise Exam Review

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis 20th February 2022. The overall difficulty level of UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Paper-1 & 2 was Moderate to Difficult.

Created On: Feb 20, 2022 22:25 IST
UPSC ESE IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Subject wise Exam Review
UPSC ESE IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis Difficulty Level Subject wise Exam Review

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022 on 20th February 2022. Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Paper-1 & 2 was Moderate to Difficult. The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 247 including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). In this article, we have shared the UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022 Important Dates

Event

Date

UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date

20th February 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date

26th June 2022

UPSC ESE/IES 2022 Exam Pattern

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Preliminary/Stage-I

The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) and carry a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks).  Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.

NOTE:

(i) The Marks obtained in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit.

(ii) The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks in General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper‐I) and Engineering Discipline specific paper (Paper‐II) of Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination.

(iii) There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type of question papers.

(a) There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one‐third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty. 

(b) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question. 

(c) If a question is left blank i.e., no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

2 hrs.

200

Paper‐II (Civil Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

500

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

2 hrs.

200

Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

500

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

2 hrs.

200

Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

500

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

2 hrs.

200

Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

500

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level

Paper

Streams/Subjects

Maximum Marks

Difficulty Level

Paper 1

General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

200

Moderate to Difficult

Total

200

Moderate to Difficult

 

Paper

Streams/Subjects

Maximum Marks

Difficulty Level

Paper 2

Civil Engg

300

Easy to Moderate

Mechanical Engg

300

Moderate to Difficult

Electrical Engg

300

Easy to Moderate

Electronics & Telecom Engg

300

Easy to Moderate

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Subject-wise Review

Paper-1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

Topics

Number of Questions

Current issues of national and international importance relating to social, economic, and industrial development  

15

Engineering Aptitude covering Logical Reasoning and Analytical ability

15

Engineering Mathematics and Numerical Analysis  

14

General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety

10

Standards and Quality practices in production, construction, maintenance and services

5

Basics of Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution and Degradation, Climate Change, Environmental Impact Assessment 

8

Basics of Project Management

8

Basics of Material Science and Engineering 

6

Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) based tools and their applications in Engineering such as networking, e‐governance and technology-based education

10

Ethics and values in the Engineering profession

9

Total

100

Paper-2: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper)

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Topics

No of Questions

Difficulty Level

Strength of Materials

14

Easy

Soil Mechanics

12

Easy

Engineering Hydrology

2

Easy

Highway Engineering

10

Moderate

Surveying

11

Moderate

Irrigation Engineering

11

Difficult

Building Materials

11

Easy

Construction Planning and Management

12

Easy

Design of Steel Structures

14

Difficult

Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulics

14

Easy

Open Channel Flow

1

Easy

Railways, Airport and Tunneling

1

Easy

Structural Analysis

9

Moderate

Design of Concrete Structures

16

Moderate

Environmental Engineering

12

Moderate

Overall

150

Easy to Moderate

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Thermodynamics

5

Moderate

Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning

9

Easy

Power Plant

14

Moderate

IC Engines

1

Easy

Heat Transfer

12

Moderate

Fluid Mechanics and Machinery

23

Difficult

Engineering Mechanics

4

Moderate

Strength of Materials

10

Moderate

Theory of Machines & Vibrations

13

Moderate

Machine Design

11

Difficult

Manufacturing & Engineering Materials

20

Difficult

Industrial Engineering

4

Easy

Renewable Source of Energy

12

Easy

Mechatronics & Robotics

12

Difficult

Overall

150

Moderate to Difficult

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Digital Electronics

 0

 N/A

Analog Electronics

8

Moderate

Electric Circuits

11

Easy

Signals & Systems

12

Moderate

Control Systems

12

Moderate

Electromagnetic Fields

2

Moderate

Measurements

12

Moderate

Material Science

13

Difficult

Microprocessors

1

Easy

Basic Electronics Engineering

8

Easy

Communication Systems

11

Moderate

Computer Fundamentals

11

Moderate

Electrical Machines

13

Difficult

Power Electronics

13

Difficult

Power Systems

11

Easy

Engineering Mathematics

 12

Difficult

Overall

150

Easy to Moderate

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Topics

No. of Questions

Difficulty Level

Network Theory

12

Easy

Basic Electronics Engineering

9

Easy

Analog Circuits

1

Easy

Digital Circuits

15

Moderate

Material Science

14

Moderate

Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation

12

Moderate

Basic Electrical Engineering

10

Difficult

Control Systems

14

Easy

Electromagnetics

13

Easy

Computer Organization and Architecture

11

Moderate

Microprocessor and Microcontrollers

4

Moderate

Analog and Digital Communication Systems

11

Easy

Advanced Communication

16

Easy

Advanced Electronics

8

Moderate

Overall

150

Easy to Moderate

