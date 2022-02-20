UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Subject-wise Exam Review

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022 on 20th February 2022. Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Paper-1 & 2 was Moderate to Difficult. The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 247 including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). In this article, we have shared the UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.
UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022 Important Dates
|
Event
|
Date
|
UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date
|
20th February 2022
|
UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date
|
26th June 2022
UPSC ESE/IES 2022 Exam Pattern
UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Preliminary/Stage-I
The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) and carry a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.
NOTE:
(i) The Marks obtained in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit.
(ii) The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks in General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper‐I) and Engineering Discipline specific paper (Paper‐II) of Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination.
(iii) There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type of question papers.
(a) There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one‐third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.
(b) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question.
(c) If a question is left blank i.e., no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.
Category‐I Civil Engineering
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)
|
2 hrs.
|
200
|
Paper‐II (Civil Engineering)
|
3 hrs.
|
300
|
Total
|
500
Category‐II Mechanical Engineering
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)
|
2 hrs.
|
200
|
Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering)
|
3 hrs.
|
300
|
Total
|
500
Category‐III Electrical Engineering
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)
|
2 hrs.
|
200
|
Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering)
|
3 hrs.
|
300
|
Total
|
500
Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
Subject
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)
|
2 hrs.
|
200
|
Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering)
|
3 hrs.
|
300
|
Total
|
500
UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper 1
|
General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
200
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Total
|
200
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Paper
|
Streams/Subjects
|
Maximum Marks
|
Difficulty Level
|
Paper 2
|
Civil Engg
|
300
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Mechanical Engg
|
300
|
Moderate to Difficult
|
Electrical Engg
|
300
|
Easy to Moderate
|
Electronics & Telecom Engg
|
300
|
Easy to Moderate
UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Subject-wise Review
Paper-1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude
|
Topics
|
Number of Questions
|
Current issues of national and international importance relating to social, economic, and industrial development
|
15
|
Engineering Aptitude covering Logical Reasoning and Analytical ability
|
15
|
Engineering Mathematics and Numerical Analysis
|
14
|
General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety
|
10
|
Standards and Quality practices in production, construction, maintenance and services
|
5
|
Basics of Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution and Degradation, Climate Change, Environmental Impact Assessment
|
8
|
Basics of Project Management
|
8
|
Basics of Material Science and Engineering
|
6
|
Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) based tools and their applications in Engineering such as networking, e‐governance and technology-based education
|
10
|
Ethics and values in the Engineering profession
|
9
|
Total
|
100
Paper-2: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper)
Category‐I Civil Engineering
|
Topics
|
No of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Strength of Materials
|
14
|
Easy
|
Soil Mechanics
|
12
|
Easy
|
Engineering Hydrology
|
2
|
Easy
|
Highway Engineering
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Surveying
|
11
|
Moderate
|
Irrigation Engineering
|
11
|
Difficult
|
Building Materials
|
11
|
Easy
|
Construction Planning and Management
|
12
|
Easy
|
Design of Steel Structures
|
14
|
Difficult
|
Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulics
|
14
|
Easy
|
Open Channel Flow
|
1
|
Easy
|
Railways, Airport and Tunneling
|
1
|
Easy
|
Structural Analysis
|
9
|
Moderate
|
Design of Concrete Structures
|
16
|
Moderate
|
Environmental Engineering
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
150
|
Easy to Moderate
Category‐II Mechanical Engineering
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Thermodynamics
|
5
|
Moderate
|
Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning
|
9
|
Easy
|
Power Plant
|
14
|
Moderate
|
IC Engines
|
1
|
Easy
|
Heat Transfer
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Fluid Mechanics and Machinery
|
23
|
Difficult
|
Engineering Mechanics
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Strength of Materials
|
10
|
Moderate
|
Theory of Machines & Vibrations
|
13
|
Moderate
|
Machine Design
|
11
|
Difficult
|
Manufacturing & Engineering Materials
|
20
|
Difficult
|
Industrial Engineering
|
4
|
Easy
|
Renewable Source of Energy
|
12
|
Easy
|
Mechatronics & Robotics
|
12
|
Difficult
|
Overall
|
150
|
Moderate to Difficult
Category‐III Electrical Engineering
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Digital Electronics
|
0
|
N/A
|
Analog Electronics
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Electric Circuits
|
11
|
Easy
|
Signals & Systems
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Control Systems
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Electromagnetic Fields
|
2
|
Moderate
|
Measurements
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Material Science
|
13
|
Difficult
|
Microprocessors
|
1
|
Easy
|
Basic Electronics Engineering
|
8
|
Easy
|
Communication Systems
|
11
|
Moderate
|
Computer Fundamentals
|
11
|
Moderate
|
Electrical Machines
|
13
|
Difficult
|
Power Electronics
|
13
|
Difficult
|
Power Systems
|
11
|
Easy
|
Engineering Mathematics
|
12
|
Difficult
|
Overall
|
150
|
Easy to Moderate
Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering
|
Topics
|
No. of Questions
|
Difficulty Level
|
Network Theory
|
12
|
Easy
|
Basic Electronics Engineering
|
9
|
Easy
|
Analog Circuits
|
1
|
Easy
|
Digital Circuits
|
15
|
Moderate
|
Material Science
|
14
|
Moderate
|
Electronic Measurements and Instrumentation
|
12
|
Moderate
|
Basic Electrical Engineering
|
10
|
Difficult
|
Control Systems
|
14
|
Easy
|
Electromagnetics
|
13
|
Easy
|
Computer Organization and Architecture
|
11
|
Moderate
|
Microprocessor and Microcontrollers
|
4
|
Moderate
|
Analog and Digital Communication Systems
|
11
|
Easy
|
Advanced Communication
|
16
|
Easy
|
Advanced Electronics
|
8
|
Moderate
|
Overall
|
150
|
Easy to Moderate