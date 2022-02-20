UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 on 20th February 2022: Check Difficulty Level, Subject-wise Exam Review

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis 20th February 2022. The overall difficulty level of UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Paper-1 & 2 was Moderate to Difficult.

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis: The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) 2022 on 20th February 2022. Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Paper-1 & 2 was Moderate to Difficult. The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 247 including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). In this article, we have shared the UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis, Difficulty Level, Paper-wise Exam Review.

UPSC Engineering Services Examination 2022 Important Dates

Event Date UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date 20th February 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date 26th June 2022

UPSC ESE/IES 2022 Exam Pattern

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Preliminary/Stage-I

The Engineering Services (Preliminary/Stage‐I) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) and carry a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.

NOTE:

(i) The Marks obtained in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination will be counted for determining their final order of merit.

(ii) The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Engineering Services (Main/Stage‐II) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks in General Studies and Engineering Aptitude Paper (Paper‐I) and Engineering Discipline specific paper (Paper‐II) of Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination.

(iii) There will be a penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type of question papers.

(a) There are four alternatives for the answers to every question. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one‐third (1/3rd) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty.

(b) If a candidate gives more than one answer, it will be treated as a wrong answer even if one of the given answers happen to be correct and there will be same penalty as above for that question.

(c) If a question is left blank i.e., no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Civil Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 2 hrs. 200 Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 500

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Difficulty Level

Paper Streams/Subjects Maximum Marks Difficulty Level Paper 1 General Studies and Engineering Aptitude 200 Moderate to Difficult Total 200 Moderate to Difficult

Paper Streams/Subjects Maximum Marks Difficulty Level Paper 2 Civil Engg 300 Easy to Moderate Mechanical Engg 300 Moderate to Difficult Electrical Engg 300 Easy to Moderate Electronics & Telecom Engg 300 Easy to Moderate

UPSC ESE/IES Prelims 2022 Exam Analysis (20th February 2022) Paper-1 Subject-wise Review

Paper-1: General Studies and Engineering Aptitude

Topics Number of Questions Current issues of national and international importance relating to social, economic, and industrial development 15 Engineering Aptitude covering Logical Reasoning and Analytical ability 15 Engineering Mathematics and Numerical Analysis 14 General Principles of Design, Drawing, Importance of Safety 10 Standards and Quality practices in production, construction, maintenance and services 5 Basics of Energy and Environment: Conservation, Environmental Pollution and Degradation, Climate Change, Environmental Impact Assessment 8 Basics of Project Management 8 Basics of Material Science and Engineering 6 Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) based tools and their applications in Engineering such as networking, e‐governance and technology-based education 10 Ethics and values in the Engineering profession 9 Total 100

Paper-2: Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics & Telecom Engg. (Discipline- Specific Paper)

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Topics No of Questions Difficulty Level Strength of Materials 14 Easy Soil Mechanics 12 Easy Engineering Hydrology 2 Easy Highway Engineering 10 Moderate Surveying 11 Moderate Irrigation Engineering 11 Difficult Building Materials 11 Easy Construction Planning and Management 12 Easy Design of Steel Structures 14 Difficult Fluid Mechanics & Hydraulics 14 Easy Open Channel Flow 1 Easy Railways, Airport and Tunneling 1 Easy Structural Analysis 9 Moderate Design of Concrete Structures 16 Moderate Environmental Engineering 12 Moderate Overall 150 Easy to Moderate

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Thermodynamics 5 Moderate Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning 9 Easy Power Plant 14 Moderate IC Engines 1 Easy Heat Transfer 12 Moderate Fluid Mechanics and Machinery 23 Difficult Engineering Mechanics 4 Moderate Strength of Materials 10 Moderate Theory of Machines & Vibrations 13 Moderate Machine Design 11 Difficult Manufacturing & Engineering Materials 20 Difficult Industrial Engineering 4 Easy Renewable Source of Energy 12 Easy Mechatronics & Robotics 12 Difficult Overall 150 Moderate to Difficult

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Topics No. of Questions Difficulty Level Digital Electronics 0 N/A Analog Electronics 8 Moderate Electric Circuits 11 Easy Signals & Systems 12 Moderate Control Systems 12 Moderate Electromagnetic Fields 2 Moderate Measurements 12 Moderate Material Science 13 Difficult Microprocessors 1 Easy Basic Electronics Engineering 8 Easy Communication Systems 11 Moderate Computer Fundamentals 11 Moderate Electrical Machines 13 Difficult Power Electronics 13 Difficult Power Systems 11 Easy Engineering Mathematics 12 Difficult Overall 150 Easy to Moderate

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering