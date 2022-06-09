UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Exam on 26th June 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Exam Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2022 on 26th June 2022. The UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 6th June to 26th June 2022. A total number of approximately 247 vacancies including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled on the results of the examination.

The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). The UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 Exam was successfully held on 20th February 2022. Candidates qualified in the Prelims will now appear for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains Previous Years’ Question Papers for Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

UPSC ESE 2022 Calendar

Event Date Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2022 22nd September 2021 Start of ESE Online Application 22nd September 2021 Last date of Online Application 12th October 2021 UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date 20th February 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Result Date 30th March 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Main Admit Card 6th June to 26th June 2022 UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date 26th June 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Exam Pattern

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains/Stage-II

The Engineering Services (Mains/Stage‐II) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) Paper-I & II each across Category-I, II, III, IV. Each paper will carry a maximum of 300 marks (Paper I – 300 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (Civil Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Paper‐II (Civil Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 600

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (Mechanical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 600

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 3 hrs. 300 Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 600

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Subject Duration Maximum Marks Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude) 3 hrs. 300 Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering) 3 hrs. 300 Total 600

UPSC ESE Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Candidates preparing for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains can download the UPSC ESE previous years’ question papers here to ace their preparation. We have provided previous years’ question for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 of Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link