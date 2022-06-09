UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Exam on 26th June 2022: Check Previous Years’ Question Papers Download PDF

UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) Exam 2022 on 26th June 2022. Download UPSC ESE Mains Previous Years’ Questions Papers for Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Updated: Jun 9, 2022 18:39 IST
UPSC ESE Mains Previous Years Question Papers Download PDF

UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Exam Schedule: The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the UPSC Engineering Services Mains 2022 on 26th June 2022. The UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released for download from 6th June to 26th June 2022. A total number of approximately 247 vacancies including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled on the results of the examination.

The selection process will consist of three stages: Stage-I (Preliminary Exam), Stage-II (Main Exam), and Stage-III (Personality Test). The UPSC ESE Prelims 2022 Exam was successfully held on 20th February 2022. Candidates qualified in the Prelims will now appear for the Mains exam.

In this article, we have shared the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains Previous Years’ Question Papers for Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

UPSC ESE 2022 Calendar

Event

Date

Release of UPSC ESE Notification 2022

22nd September 2021

Start of ESE Online Application

22nd September 2021

Last date of Online Application

12th October 2021

UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Exam Date

20th February 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Prelims Result Date

30th March 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Main Admit Card

6th June to 26th June 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Main Exam Date

26th June 2022

UPSC ESE 2022 Exam Pattern

UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains/Stage-II

The Engineering Services (Mains/Stage‐II) Examination will consist of two objective-type questions papers (multiple choices) Paper-I & II each across Category-I, II, III, IV. Each paper will carry a maximum of 300 marks (Paper I – 300 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks). Only those candidates who are declared by the Commission to have qualified in the Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination in the year will be eligible for admission to the Main/Stage‐II Examination.

Category‐I Civil Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (Civil Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Paper‐II (Civil Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

600

Category‐II Mechanical Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (Mechanical Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Paper‐II (Mechanical Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

600

Category‐III Electrical Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

3 hrs.

300

Paper‐II (Electrical Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

600

Category‐IV Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering

Subject

Duration

Maximum Marks

Paper‐I (General Studies and Engineering Aptitude)

3 hrs.

300

Paper‐II (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering)

3 hrs.

300

Total

600

UPSC ESE Previous Years’ Question Papers (2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017)

Candidates preparing for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam (ESE) Mains can download the UPSC ESE previous years’ question papers here to ace their preparation. We have provided previous years’ question for both Paper-1 and Paper-2 of Civil Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021

Papers

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020

Papers

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019

Papers

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2018

Papers

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2017

Papers

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Civil Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electrical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Mechanical Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-1

Download PDF

Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Paper-2

Download PDF

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2022 Download Link

