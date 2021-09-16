UPSC IAS 2021 CSE Prelims on 10th October: Check Civil Services Exam Schedule & Admit Card Rules

UPSC IAS 2021 CSE Prelims on 10th October: Check Civil Services Exam Schedule and Admit Card Rules to be followed by the candidates while appearing for UPSC IAS & IFS 2021 CSE Prelims Exam to be held on 10 th October 2021.

UPSC IAS 2021 CSE Prelims on 10th October: UPSC will conduct IAS & IFS Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 10th October 2021 while taking certain precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712 which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.

UPSC IAS CSE 2021 Prelims Exam Schedule

UPSC IAS & IFS CSE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

Date of Examination Paper Examination Time 10th October 2021 (Sunday) Paper I: General Studies (GS) 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 Hours) Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (2 Hours) Note: The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carry a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in subsection (A) of Section II. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to thirteen times the total the approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination.

UPSC IAS CSE 2021 Exam & Admit Card Guidelines

UPSC has released important guidelines and rules for the candidates who are going to appear for Civil Services 2021 Prelims Exam on 10th October 2021. Let’s look at the UPSC IAS CSE 2021 Exam & Admit Card Guidelines in Detail:

Entry & Exit Time

Please note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 AM for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 PM for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry.

Carry Photo ID Proof (Original) & Print Out of Admit Card

Bring the e-Admit Card (print out) along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. E-Admit Card must be preserved till the declaration of the final results of the Civil Services Examination, 2021.

In case of any problem in downloading the e-admit card for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card, may please be informed in detail on e-mail: - web-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Technical Problem), uscsp-upsc[at]nic[dot]in (For Applicant Data Problem)

Bring Black Point Pen

The candidates are advised to bring their own Black Ballpoint pen. Answers other than those made by Black Ball Point Pen will not be evaluated.

Items Not Allowed inside the Exam Centres

Candidate should not be in possession of or using any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smartwatches, etc., or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination. Any infringement of these instructions shall entail disciplinary action including a ban from future Examinations.

Items Allowed inside the Exam Centres

Use of normal or simple wristwatches by candidates is allowed inside the Examination Rooms/ Halls. However, the use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as a communication device or smartwatches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls.

Offline Exam/ OMR Sheet

The candidate should carefully read and follow the instructions printed on the OMR / Answer Sheet & Question Booklet. Mention your Name, Roll Number, Registration ID, Name and Year of the Examination in all the correspondence with the UPSC.

COVID-19 Precautionary Measures

Below are important guidelines to be followed by the Exam Centres and Candidates:

- Wearing of mask: Wearing of mask/face cover is mandatory for all candidates. Candidates without mask/face cover will not be allowed entry into the Venue. Candidates, however, will have to remove their masks for verification, whenever required by the Examination functionaries.

- Use of Hand Sanitizer: The candidate may carry his/her own hand sanitiser (small size) in a transparent bottle.

- Follow Social Distancing: Candidates are required to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the Examination Halls/Rooms as well as in the premises of the Venue.

Scribe for PwD category

Candidates, who have opted for their own scribe, may note that their own scribe will be allowed for the Examination only with a separate e-Admit Card for such scribe. The e-Admit Cards for the own scribes will be issued separately.

UPSC IAS CSE 2021 Prelims Exam Pattern & Rules

IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern is as follows:

IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-I 100 Questions of 2 marks 2 Hours CSAT Paper-II (Qualifying nature) 80 Questions of 2.5 marks 2 Hours Total 180 Questions of 400 marks

Note:

- Paper-II of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination will be a qualifying paper with minimum qualifying marks

- The Commission will draw a list of candidates to be qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination and total qualifying marks of General Studies Paper-I of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination as may be determined by the Commission.

- There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for incorrect answers.

- It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.