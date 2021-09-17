UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE)

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10 th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE) released by Union Public Service Commission for UPSC IAS & IFS 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 10 th October 2021.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Union Public Service Commission will conduct IAS & IFS Prelims Civil Services Exam on 10th October 2021 in offline mode. UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) - GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712 which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to 13 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination.

Check UPSC CSE 2021 IAS & IFS Prelims Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Centre List

UPSC has added four exam centres for IAS Prelims 2021 Exam to accommodate a huge number of applicants while taking precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Almora, Uttarakhand (New) Srinagar, Uttarakhand (New) Nasik, Maharashtra (New) Agartala Surat, Gujarat (New) Gautam Buddh Nagar Agra Gorakhpur Panaji (Goa) Ajmer Gurgaon Patna Ahmedabad Gwalior Port Blair Aizawl Hyderabad Puducherry Aligarh Imphal Pune Allahabad Indore Raipur Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh) Itanagar Rajkot Aurangabad Jabalpur Ranchi Bangalore Jaipur Sambalpur Bareilly Jammu Shillong Bhopal Jodhpur Shimla Bilaspur Jorhat Siliguri Chandigarh Kochi Srinagar Chennai Kohima Thane Coimbatore Kolkata Thiruvananthapuram Cuttack Kozhikode (Calicut) Tiruchirapalli Dehradun Lucknow Tirupati Delhi Ludhiana Udaipur Dharwad Madurai Varanasi Dispur Mumbai Vellore Faridabad Mysore Vijayawada Gangtok Nagpur Vishakhapatnam Gaya Navi Mumbai Warangal Ghaziabad

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

Date of Examination Paper Examination Time 10th October 2021 (Sunday) Direct Link to Download UPSC CSE IAS 2021 Admit Card Paper-I: General Studies (GS) 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 Hours) Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (2 Hours)

UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam Centre List

UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th &16th January 2022 in the below Exam Centres:

Ahmedabad Dehradun Mumbai Aizawl Delhi Patna Allahabad Dispur (Guwahati) Raipur Bangaluru Hyderabad Ranchi Bhopal Jaipur Shillong Chandigarh Jammu Shimla Chennai Kolkata Thiruvananthapuram Cuttack Lucknow Vijayawada

Check UPSC IAS CSE Application Process

UPSC IAS & IFS CSE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks) Duration GS Paper-I 100 Questions of 2 marks 2 Hours CSAT Paper-II (Qualifying nature) 80 Questions of 2.5 marks 2 Hours Total 180 Questions of 400 marks

Note: There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for incorrect answers. It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.

Past Story: 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh