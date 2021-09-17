Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE)

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE) released by Union Public Service Commission for UPSC IAS & IFS 2021 Prelims Exam to be held on 10th October 2021.

Created On: Sep 17, 2021 11:26 IST
UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE)
UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE)

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Union Public Service Commission will conduct IAS & IFS Prelims Civil Services Exam on 10th October 2021 in offline mode. UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) - GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712 which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to 13 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination.

Check UPSC CSE 2021 IAS & IFS Prelims Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Centre List

UPSC has added four exam centres for IAS Prelims 2021 Exam to accommodate a huge number of applicants while taking precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

Almora, Uttarakhand (New)

Srinagar, Uttarakhand (New)

Nasik, Maharashtra (New)

Agartala

Surat, Gujarat (New)

Gautam Buddh Nagar

Agra

Gorakhpur

Panaji (Goa)

Ajmer

Gurgaon

Patna

Ahmedabad

Gwalior

Port Blair

Aizawl

Hyderabad

Puducherry

Aligarh

Imphal

Pune

Allahabad

Indore

Raipur

Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh)

Itanagar

Rajkot

Aurangabad

Jabalpur

Ranchi

Bangalore

Jaipur

Sambalpur

Bareilly

Jammu

Shillong

Bhopal

Jodhpur

Shimla

Bilaspur

Jorhat

Siliguri

Chandigarh

Kochi

Srinagar

Chennai

Kohima

Thane

Coimbatore

Kolkata

Thiruvananthapuram

Cuttack

Kozhikode (Calicut)

Tiruchirapalli

Dehradun

Lucknow

Tirupati

Delhi

Ludhiana

Udaipur

Dharwad

Madurai

Varanasi

Dispur

Mumbai

Vellore

Faridabad

Mysore

Vijayawada

Gangtok

Nagpur

Vishakhapatnam

Gaya

Navi Mumbai

Warangal

Ghaziabad

 

 

Click here to Get UPSC 2022 Exam Calendar

Date of Examination

Paper

Examination Time

10th October 2021 (Sunday)

Direct Link to Download UPSC CSE IAS 2021 Admit Card

Paper-I: General Studies (GS)

9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 Hours)

Paper-II: Civil Services

Aptitude Test (CSAT)

2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (2 Hours)

UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam Centre List

UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th &16th January 2022 in the below Exam Centres:

Ahmedabad

Dehradun

Mumbai

Aizawl

Delhi

Patna

Allahabad

Dispur (Guwahati)

Raipur

Bangaluru

Hyderabad

Ranchi

Bhopal

Jaipur

Shillong

Chandigarh

Jammu

Shimla

Chennai

Kolkata

Thiruvananthapuram

Cuttack

Lucknow

 Vijayawada

Check UPSC IAS CSE Application Process

UPSC IAS & IFS CSE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).

IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks)

Duration

GS Paper-I

100 Questions of 2 marks

2 Hours

CSAT Paper-II (Qualifying nature)

80 Questions of 2.5 marks

2 Hours

Total

180 Questions of 400 marks

  

Note: There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for incorrect answers. It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.

Past Story: 8.72 lakh Vacant Posts in Central Govt Departments said Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh

FAQ

Which is the official website to download UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Admit Card?

upsconline.nic.In

What is the Exam Date for UPSC IAS 2021 Prelims CSE?

10th October 2021 (Sunday); Paper I: General Studies (GS) - 9:30 AM To 11:30 AM (2 Hours); Paper-II: Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) - 2:30 PM To 4:30 PM (2 Hours)

Take Free Online UPSC Prelims 2021 Mock Test

Start Now
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next