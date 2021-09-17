UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Check New Exam Centre List for Civil Services Exam (CSE)

UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 on 10th October: Union Public Service Commission will conduct IAS & IFS Prelims Civil Services Exam on 10th October 2021 in offline mode. UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam will consist of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) - GS Paper-1 & CSAT Paper-2. The number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be approximately 712 which include 22 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category. The number of candidates to be admitted to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will be about twelve to 13 times the total approximate number of vacancies to be filled in the year through this Examination.
UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Centre List
UPSC has added four exam centres for IAS Prelims 2021 Exam to accommodate a huge number of applicants while taking precautions due to COVID-19 Pandemic.
Almora, Uttarakhand (New)
Srinagar, Uttarakhand (New)
Nasik, Maharashtra (New)
Agartala
Surat, Gujarat (New)
Gautam Buddh Nagar
Agra
Gorakhpur
Panaji (Goa)
Ajmer
Gurgaon
Patna
Ahmedabad
Gwalior
Port Blair
Aizawl
Hyderabad
Puducherry
Aligarh
Imphal
Pune
Allahabad
Indore
Raipur
Anantpur (Andhra Pradesh)
Itanagar
Rajkot
Aurangabad
Jabalpur
Ranchi
Bangalore
Jaipur
Sambalpur
Bareilly
Jammu
Shillong
Bhopal
Jodhpur
Shimla
Bilaspur
Jorhat
Siliguri
Chandigarh
Kochi
Srinagar
Chennai
Kohima
Thane
Coimbatore
Kolkata
Thiruvananthapuram
Cuttack
Kozhikode (Calicut)
Tiruchirapalli
Dehradun
Lucknow
Tirupati
Delhi
Ludhiana
Udaipur
Dharwad
Madurai
Varanasi
Dispur
Mumbai
Vellore
Faridabad
Mysore
Vijayawada
Gangtok
Nagpur
Vishakhapatnam
Gaya
Navi Mumbai
Warangal
Ghaziabad
Date of Examination
Paper
Examination Time
10th October 2021 (Sunday)
Paper-I: General Studies (GS)
9:30 AM to 11:30 AM (2 Hours)
Paper-II: Civil Services
Aptitude Test (CSAT)
2:30 PM to 4:30 PM (2 Hours)
UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam Centre List
UPSC IAS Mains 2021 Exam will be held on 7th, 8th, 9th, 15th &16th January 2022 in the below Exam Centres:
Ahmedabad
Dehradun
Mumbai
Aizawl
Delhi
Patna
Allahabad
Dispur (Guwahati)
Raipur
Bangaluru
Hyderabad
Ranchi
Bhopal
Jaipur
Shillong
Chandigarh
Jammu
Shimla
Chennai
Kolkata
Thiruvananthapuram
Cuttack
Lucknow
Vijayawada
UPSC IAS & IFS CSE Prelims Exam will consist of two papers: Paper-1 & Paper-2. This exam is only for short-listing candidates for Civil Services (Main) Examination on the basis of marks obtained by them in the subject of General Studies (Paper - I) only, provided that the candidate has scored 33% marks in Civil Services Aptitude Test (Paper-II).
IAS Prelims 2021 Exam Pattern
Subjects
Number of Objective Multiple Questions (Marks)
Duration
GS Paper-I
100 Questions of 2 marks
2 Hours
CSAT Paper-II (Qualifying nature)
80 Questions of 2.5 marks
2 Hours
Total
180 Questions of 400 marks
Note: There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for incorrect answers. It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.
