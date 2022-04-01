UPSC IAS Interview 2021 From Tomorrow: 5 Mistakes Candidates Should Avoid on UPSC Personality Test Day

In the article below get to know about the five major mistakes that must be avoided by all the candidates of UPSC Civil Services at all times on the day of the UPSC Interview or the UPSC Personality Test.

UPSC Interviews would begin on April 5 which is tomorrow. The candidates who have cleared the UPSC Prelims and Mains 2021 have been selected to appear for the UPSC Personality Test 2021 now. The candidates are both excited and nervous which is quite understandable. In such situations, the aspirants tend to make a few mistakes that should be avoided at all costs. Take a look at the few mistakes you should avoid on D-Day which is the day of your interview.

The aspirants of Civil Services must note that they should be physically fit for their interview day. The candidates should thus keep themselves in a good mood and prepare well noting the following tips that would go in handy for their Civil Services Interview preparation.

UPSC IAS Interview 2021: Mistakes to Avoid on The Interview Day

Check the following tips given by the experts and old candidates.

Sleep very well a day before the interview:

The candidates must get a good night's sleep before their interview. Beauty sleep is a universal fact that people laugh about. However, when you get your sleep well your brain functions well. Feel good factor is very important for the interview day. You would feel good after a good night's sleep and would answer questions better. It is understandable that the candidates might not feel sleepy in the tension of their interview. In that case, you may try meditating and counting backwards which helps any insomniac sleep well.

Do Not Eat Anything Fried or Fatty That May Upset Your Stomach A Day or Two Before The Interview:

The candidates should avoid eating fried food and such items that may cause a stomach upset. Shift to regular light food which may help you feel fuller and lighter. The candidates must also drink lots of fluids to keep themselves hydrated in the hot temperatures of New Delhi.

Reach New Delhi a Day Before In Case Of Travel:

The candidates who are travelling to New Delhi for their interview must reach their destination city at least one day before their interview date to avoid any last-minute delays. As we know UPSC is an exam that is taken very seriously by candidates and punctuality is counted the most in this exam. You cannot find yourself an excuse for being late for the exam, so at any cost avoid that.

Do Not Wear Clothes That Make You Uncomfortable Just Because Someone Told You To:

UPSC just expects you in formals which means you can wear a normal Pant and Shirt in case of males and Saree or a Suit in case of females. It is hot outside so just in case someone suggests you put on a silk saree, do not do it. It would be trying to make a fool of yourself because you may smell bad due to all the sweating. Also, your blood pressure may rise which would give you a negative medical test.

In the case of males, if someone guides you to put on a suit, do not do it unless you are comfortable. Your hair must be tidy and you must look presentable. This is the only requirement of your personality on the day of the interview.

Remember what is written in your Resume/ DAF:

In case you do not know about a hobby you have mentioned in your CV, you would be in a problem. Also one must know about his/ her background completely so that the awkward moments during the interview can be avoided. The candidates must keep themselves updated about the recent happenings as well and must not be influenced by others at the venue. Your interview may be better than the others. So just believe in yourself.

We, at Jagran Josh, wish all the candidates of the UPSC CSE 2021 Personality Test the best.

