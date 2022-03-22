UPSC IAS Interviews From April 5: Tips By UPSC Topper Anudeep Durishetty (AIR 1) Based On His CSE Interview Experience

Check tips shared by UPSC Topper Anudeep Durishetty (AIR 1- 2017) based on his own UPSC Interviews. His tips would be helpful for all the candidates appearing for UPSC IAS Interview 2022.

UPSC CSE Interview or Personality Test (2021) will be conducted from April 5, 2022. Union Public Service Commission is yet to announce the complete UPSC Interview Schedule on upsc.gov.in. Since the candidates selected in UPSC Mains have less time for preparation, it is best to learn from the experience of others. Who better than a UPSC Topper can guide you? Check what Anudeep Durishetty has to say about his Civil Services interview experience.

ALSO READ|

Anudeep Durishetty’s UPSC Interview Tips

Anudeep Durishetty scored 204 and 176 marks in the UPSC interviews he appeared in 2014 and 2018. Check some tips shared by him from his own experiences of the UPSC CSE.

Anudeep's first advice to the candidates is not to focus much on their dress, style or what they are wearing. He says, " the content of what you answer matters more than your looks". Generally, in mock interviews, the panel pressurises the candidates to dress better or walk better. Anudeep dismisses all these myths and asks the candidates to be presentable.

Anudeep also wants candidates to look for opportunities to inform the interviewers about themselves. He says, " the interviewers are there to know you, so don't hesitate to tell them about yourself whenever you get an opportunity."

Anudeep explained the process of the interview beautifully. He says it is impossible to remember every dialogue of the movie watched. One can, however, tell you if the movie was good or bad. It is the same with the interviewers. They hardly remember what you uttered in the entire interview process but judge you on the bits that impacted them. So look for opportunities to impact them positively.

As per Anudeep, it is acceptable to say 'I don't know' on some questions. However, if the question is based on your DAF, you must know the answer to it. For instance, he had mentioned reading about artificial intelligence on his form and the interviewer asked a basic question from the topic. He answered it perfectly. Had he not known the answer to the question, he would have made a bad impression.

Anudeep was in Hyderabad when he was to appear for his UPSC Interview both times. So he joined mock interview sessions there. He insists on candidates joining mock interview classes as it helps one open up in front of people.

“In case your last mock interview does not go as expected, do not lose hope. Go to the final interview with complete confidence”, says Anudeep.

After one appears for UPSC Mains, throwing jargon becomes their habit. One must avoid this and speak in casual language. It seems a bit to show off when any candidate tries to do that, which is not appreciated by many interviewers.

We hope these tips shared by the UPSC topper are helpful to all those candidates appearing for CSE Interviews 2021 from April 5, 2022, onwards. All the best!

UPSC (IAS) 2022: Naxalites Wrecked Her Village, She Answered By Becoming UPSC Topper: Namrata Jain's Success Journey