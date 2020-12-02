UPSC IAS Mains 2020: English (Compulsory) Language Previous Years’ Papers

UPSC: English language paper is a compulsory and qualifying paper in UPSC IAS Mains exams. Check here the previous years’ papers of English language (Compulsory) paper.

UPSC: UPSC Civil Services Mains exam pattern includes 9 papers with 7 are merit-based papers and two language papers are compulsory and qualifying in nature. The English language is compulsory and candidates need to qualify the paper. Often candidates from Hindi medium background worry about qualifying this paper. However, the exam pattern is designed to assess the candidate’s basic understanding of English and the ability to express his/her ideas correctly and clearly. A candidate needs to score at least 75 marks out of 300 to qualify the English Compulsory exam. Let’s broadly discuss the English Compulsory paper exam pattern.

The pattern of questions would be as follows:-

(i) Comprehension of given passages.

(ii) Precis Writing

(iii) Usage and Vocabulary

(iv) Short Essay

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: How to Write a Good Essay?

In order to understand the type of questions asked on this pattern, previous years’ papers will prove to be of great help. Download the English (Compulsory) Previous Years’ Papers (2019-2013) from links provided below:

You need to take this paper seriously if you want to clear the UPSC Civil Service exam. Although you only need to score at least a minimum of 75 marks out of 300, all your hard work in other subjects would be in vain if you fail to pass the UPSC compulsory English paper. Solving the previous years’ papers will help you get a hold of the exam pattern and the type of questions asked in this paper.

