UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Date 2020 to be announced on 5 June @upsc.gov.in: Check here Civil Services Notification

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IAS Exam Date Notification stating that it will announce the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Date 2020 on 5 June on its official website upsc.gov.in after analysing the COVID-19 situation in India. The UPSC will be conducting the Civil Services Prelims Exam soon for the recruitment of 796 Vacancies of IAS/IPS/IFS/MISC officers. Earlier, the IAS Prelims exam was scheduled to be held on May 31, 2020. However, the Commission postponed the exam due to COVID-19 outbreak in India. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 should now start preparing for the exam. Check below the latest exam dates and schedule along with other IAS Exam updates.

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam will be held in two sessions for GS Paper 1 and GS Paper 2 CSAT. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. Candidates will be required to mark their answers in OMR Sheet. The exam will test candidates' knowledge of Current happenings, Indian History, Indian Geography, World Geography, Indian Polity, Indian Economy, General Science, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability and English Language. Only those candidates will be able to crack the exam who have prepared well with thorough practice.

Let's now have a look at the revised exam schedule of IAS Prelims 2020:

UPSC IAS Prelims 2020: Exam Date & Schedule

Exam Date Timings Paper No. of Questions Total Marks To be announced on 5 June 2020 9.30 - 11.30 am Paper I: General Studies (GS) 100 200 2.30 - 4.30 pm Paper II: GS (CSAT) - Qualifying 80 200

-Both the exams will be held on a same day in a duration of 2 hours.

-There will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for every wrong answer marked by candidates

-The total marks allotted for each paper is 200 marks.

-GS CSAT paper is qualifying in nature; candidates just need to score 33% percent to pass this paper. The marks of this exam will not be counted for final merit list.

-Candidates who will be able to secure Cut Off Marks will be shortlisted for IAS Mains 2020 exam.

What is UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Date 2020?

UPSC IAS Prelims exam date will be announced in June 2020.

When will UPSC IAS Prelims Admit Card 2020 release?

The UPSC will release the IAS Prelims Admit Card 2020 a week or two weeks before the exam date.

How to follow UPSC IAS Study Plan to crack Prelims exam?

Follow the given study plan:

IAS Prelims Study Plan 2020