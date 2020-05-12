UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: 30 Days Study Plan for Prelims Online Preparation

UPSC has postponed the Exam Date of UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak for recruitment of officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Defence Accounts Service, Indian Railway Traffic Service, Indian Information Service, Delhi/Andaman & Nicobar Islands/Lakshadweep/Daman & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service and others. UPSC IAS Prelims exam date will be announced on 20 May 2020. In this article, we have shared below the detailed 30 Days Study Plan to crack the UPSC IAS Civil Services Prelims exam with flying colours. Go through the study plan below start online preparations now for the IAS Prelims exam.
UPSC IAS 2020 recruitment process involves three different phases - Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview/Document Verification. Candidates need to qualify all the three stages individually to get recruitment in Indian Civil Services. So, we have accordingly prepared this 30 Days Study Plan for UPAS IAS Prelims 2020 exam that will help candidates prepare to score high in the exam and qualify for IAS Mains Exam 2020.
Let's first have a look at the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Pattern that will help you understand the study plan given below:
|
Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
Total Marks
|
Time Duration
|
Paper I: General Studies
|
100
|
200
|
2 Hours
|
Paper II: General Studies (CSAT)
|
80
|
200
|
2 Hours
Note:
- The exam is held offline in Pen n Paper mode; candidates need to mark their answers in OMR Sheet.
- Questions will be asked in Objective - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format
- GS Paper II (CSAT) is Qualifying in nature; Candidates need to score just 33 percent marks to qualify this paper
- PwD-blind category candidates are given 20 minutes extra to attempt each paper
- There is Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked by the candidates
30 Days Study Plan for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam
Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus of the UPSC IAS 2020 Exam, go through the concrete study plan below and start working on it. The Study Plan can be moderated on the basis of your weak and strong areas; for this you need to analyse the topics of UPSC IAS Syllabus. So, have a look at the study plan for both papers of UPSC IAS Prelims Exam:
|
30 Days Study Plan for UPSC IAS 2020 Exam (Prelims)
|
30 Days
|
Papers & Subjects of UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam
|
GS Paper I
(40 Marks)
|
GS Paper I
(30 Marks)
|
GS Paper II (CSAT)
|
Day 1
|
Percentage & Reading Comprehensions - English/Hindi
|
Day 2
|
Number System & Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Day 3
|
Ratio and Proportion & Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Day 4
|
Time, Speed and Distance & Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Day 5
|
Revise all History & Geography Topics prepared in first four Days
|
Day 6
|
Time and Work, Mixture & Alligation & Blood Relationship
|
Day 7
|
Average, Problems based on Ages & Seating Arrangements
|
Day 8
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) & English/Hindi Comprehension
|
Day 9
|
Simple and Compound Interest, Ranking & Direction Sense
|
Day 10
|
Go through Current Affairs - Check UPSC IAS Current Affairs Topics
Revise Polity & Economic topics prepared from Day 6 to Day 9
|
Day 11
|
Profit and Loss, Discount & English Language Comprehension
|
Day 12
|
Environment and Ecology - General Principles
|
General Science - General Principles Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Technology
|
Algebra & Statement and Conclusions
|
Day 13
|
Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF & Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
|
Day 14
|
Latest Science and Technological Development
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) & English/Hindi Grammar & Vocabulary
|
Day 15
|
Check UPSC IAS Important Current Affairs Questions
Revise General Science & Environment-Ecology Topics
|
Day 16
|
Geometry & Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Day 17
|
Mensuration & Analogy and Classification
|
Day 18
|
Elementary Statistics & Alphabetical and Number Series
|
Day 19
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) & Puzzles
|
Day 20
|
Practice UPSC IAS Previous Year Papers
Revise Indian Polity & Science Subjects
|
Day 21
|
Revise Current Affairs
|
Percentage & Blood Relationship
|
Day 22
|
Ratio and Proportion & Seating Arrangements
|
Day 23
|
Modern India History Topics
|
Indian Constitution
|
Average & Coding and Decoding and Mathematical operations
|
Day 24
|
Recent Schemes launched by PM Modi & Indian Government
|
Recent developments in field of sports, science, environment, culture
|
Data Interpretation (Bar Graphs, Charts and Table) & English Fillers, Para Jumbles, Comprehension
|
Day 25
|
Day 26
|
Revise Environment & Ecology Subject
|
Algebra & Direction Sense and Ranking
|
Day 27
|
Revise Indian Polity Subject
|
Profit and Loss, Discount & Statement – Arguments, Assumptions, Conclusions
|
Day 28
|
Revise Geography Subject
|
Revise History Subject
|
Time, Speed and Distance & Syllogism and Venn Diagram
|
Day 29
|
Revise Current Affairs Topics
|
Revise Indian Economy Topics
|
Revise Maths, Reasoning & English/Hndi Comprehension
|
Day 30
This Study Plan will surely help you achieve high score in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam. The plan covers almost each and every subject and topic that have high chances to be asked in the exam. Also, we have shared the links of previous year papers that candidates should practice definitely. Candidates can also alter the study plan on the basis of their preparations to ace this exam.
Now, have a look at the important points which candidates should take care of while following the above study plan or their own strategy to crack the IAS exam:
- The study plan is well-constructed and can be followed easily.
- Make your own timetable to implement the study plan, this will help you in devoting the maximum time judiciously.
- The most important thing that candidates should follow while undertaking this study plan is to MAKE NOTES. Candidates should begin making notes as soon as they start studying as per the plan.
- Remember, each topic is necessary and should not be skipped.
- Take proper breaks and intervals to ensure that the preparations do not get dull or overwhelming.
- Follow a proper healthy diet and take proper sleep - this would ensure that your energies are intact.
- This study plan is just like a suggestion, you can modify it or change it as per your preparation level.