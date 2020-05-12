UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: 30 Days Study Plan for Prelims Online Preparation

UPSC has postponed the Exam Date of UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 exam due to the COVID-19 outbreak for recruitment of officers in Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Revenue Service (IRS), Indian Defence Accounts Service, Indian Railway Traffic Service, Indian Information Service, Delhi/Andaman & Nicobar Islands/Lakshadweep/Daman & Diu/Dadra & Nagar Haveli Civil Service and others. UPSC IAS Prelims exam date will be announced on 20 May 2020. In this article, we have shared below the detailed 30 Days Study Plan to crack the UPSC IAS Civil Services Prelims exam with flying colours. Go through the study plan below start online preparations now for the IAS Prelims exam.

UPSC IAS 2020 recruitment process involves three different phases - Prelims Exam, Mains Exam and Interview/Document Verification. Candidates need to qualify all the three stages individually to get recruitment in Indian Civil Services. So, we have accordingly prepared this 30 Days Study Plan for UPAS IAS Prelims 2020 exam that will help candidates prepare to score high in the exam and qualify for IAS Mains Exam 2020.

Let's first have a look at the UPSC IAS Prelims Exam Pattern that will help you understand the study plan given below:

Paper No. of Questions Total Marks Time Duration Paper I: General Studies 100 200 2 Hours Paper II: General Studies (CSAT) 80 200 2 Hours

Note:

The exam is held offline in Pen n Paper mode; candidates need to mark their answers in OMR Sheet.

Questions will be asked in Objective - Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format

GS Paper II (CSAT) is Qualifying in nature; Candidates need to score just 33 percent marks to qualify this paper

PwD-blind category candidates are given 20 minutes extra to attempt each paper

There is Negative Marking of 1/3rd marks for each wrong answer marked by the candidates

30 Days Study Plan for UPSC IAS Prelims 2020 Exam

Now that you are familiar with the exam pattern and syllabus of the UPSC IAS 2020 Exam, go through the concrete study plan below and start working on it. The Study Plan can be moderated on the basis of your weak and strong areas; for this you need to analyse the topics of UPSC IAS Syllabus. So, have a look at the study plan for both papers of UPSC IAS Prelims Exam:

This Study Plan will surely help you achieve high score in the UPSC IAS Prelims exam. The plan covers almost each and every subject and topic that have high chances to be asked in the exam. Also, we have shared the links of previous year papers that candidates should practice definitely. Candidates can also alter the study plan on the basis of their preparations to ace this exam.

Now, have a look at the important points which candidates should take care of while following the above study plan or their own strategy to crack the IAS exam:

- The study plan is well-constructed and can be followed easily.

- Make your own timetable to implement the study plan, this will help you in devoting the maximum time judiciously.

- The most important thing that candidates should follow while undertaking this study plan is to MAKE NOTES. Candidates should begin making notes as soon as they start studying as per the plan.

- Remember, each topic is necessary and should not be skipped.

- Take proper breaks and intervals to ensure that the preparations do not get dull or overwhelming.

- Follow a proper healthy diet and take proper sleep - this would ensure that your energies are intact.

- This study plan is just like a suggestion, you can modify it or change it as per your preparation level.