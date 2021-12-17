UPSC (IAS) Success Story: 1 Attempt Was What They Needed!

UPSC Civil Services is the toughest exam in the continent. It is not at all easy to crack this exam in 4 attempts, these candidates did it in 1 go. Take a look at 1st attempt qualifiers of the UPSC IAS exam below.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 5 next year. It is a dream of many around the country and is deemed to be the most difficult exam in India and the world. What about those who crack the exam in their first attempt? Many of them have proved the pattern of the flow wrong and qualified for the exam without any coaching as well. Check about various such candidates below who just needed 1 attempt to clear the UPSC Civil Services Exam.

UPSC (IAS): Candidates Who Qualified in 1st Attempt

Arun Raj:

Arunraj hails from Uttar Pradesh and is an IITian. He passed from IIT Kanpur in the year 2014. His preparation for UPSC Civil Services began in the fourth year of his college. He did not join any coaching but prepared through textbooks and notes of his own. His only quality was that he was a brilliant student.

Neha Banerjee:

Neha was born in 1995 in Kolkata. She was also an IIT Kharagpur pass out in Electrical Engineering. She worked for Adobe before qualifying for the exam. Neha qualified for the exam of Civil Services in her 9-5 job. She uninstalled her Whatsapp and Facebook to minimise distractions during the time. She gave it her best shot and she qualified. She secured AIR 20 in her first attempt in 2019.

Kanishak Kataria:

Kanishak Kataria was a middle-class boy from Jaipur, Rajasthan. He was a bright student from childhood. He secured 44th rank in IIT JEE in 2010 to get admission to IIT Bombay. After college, he worked as a data scientist in Samsung in South Korea. He resigned from the preparation of Civil Services in 2017. He secured Rank 1

Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal is a Kashmiri whose father was killed by the terrorists. He topped the UPSC Civil Services Exam in 2009. He resigned froM my civil services on January 9, 2019. In 2009, he became the first Kashmiri to get first place in the UPSC civil services exam, which he also cleared on his first attempt.

Anmol Singh Bedi:

Anmol hails from Amritsar, Punjab. His father is Dr Sarabjit Singh Bedi. He completed his schooling at Spring Dale School and completed the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. He studied consistently for 8 hours every day and never lost his motivation throughout his preparation. He is a computer engineer by career.

