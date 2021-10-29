UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 Declared @upsc.gov.in, Sooraj Ben K R topped, Check Direct link Here

UPSC IFS Final Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2020 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the UPSC IFS 2020 Personality Test can now download the final result from the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the written test on 28th February and 2nd to 7th March 2021 and interviews for Personality Test held in October 2021. Now, the link for the result has been activated on upsc.gov.in. All those whose roll number is mentioned in the PDF have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service.

How to Download UPSC IFS Final Result 2020?

Visit the official website of UPSC.i.e. upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'UPSC IFS Final Result 2020' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a PDF. Download UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPSC IFS Final Result 2020

According to the result, a total of 89 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. Sooraj Ben K R has topped the IFS Exam.

The candidates can check their result directly by clicking on the above link. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their Examination/recruitments on working days between 10:00 A.M. and 05:00 P.M. The mark sheets of candidates are likely to be made available on the Commission’s website within fifteen days from the date of declaration

of the result.