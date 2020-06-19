UPSC IFS Result 2020: UPSC Releases Forest Services IFS 2019 Score Card @upsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link Here

UPSC IFS Result 2020: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Indian Forest Services 2019 Score Card and other details of the willing non-recommended candidates. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC IFS Exam 2019-20 Interview Round check the list of non recommended candidates on the official website of UPSC.i.e.upsc.gov.in.

As per the notice released by UPSC, The commission had released the Indian Forest Services Exam Mains 2019 Result on 4 March 2020. the scores(out of total 1700 marks) and other details of the non-recommended candidates of this Examination, who appeared in the Interview and opted for disclosure can check the details on UPSC Website. This result will be valid upto one year.

The commission had conducted the interview round in the month of February 2020 which was held in the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi - 110069. The scores of the selected candidates were released on 5 March 2020. This exam was to held to recruit 90 vacancies in Indian Forest Service.

Download UPSC IFS Score Card 2020 For Non-Recommended Candidates

Download UPSC IFS Score Card 2019 for Recommended Candidates

Official Website

Highlights:

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Date: 1 December to 8 December 2019

DAF IFS Last Date Apply: 18 September 2019

UPSC IFS Mains Exam Result 2020: 4 March 2020

UPSC IFS Interview Date: February

UPSC IFS Score Card for Recommended Candidates: 5 March 2020

UPSC IFS Score Card for Non-Recommended Candidates: 19 June 2020

About the Exam: Union Public Service Commission conducts Indian Forest Service Exam every year to recruit officers at All India Level by the Government of India for the scientific management of its forests.