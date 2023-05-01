UPSC NDA Result 2023 OUT at upsc.gov.in: Download Roll Number PDF Here

UPSC NDA Result 2023 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can download UPSC NDA 1 Selection List PDF, check the steps to download the result and other details here.

UPSC NDA Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2023 on May 01, 2023. The result is made available in a PDF consisting of the roll number of selected candidates for the SSB Interview. Those who appeared in UPSC NDA Exam can download UPSC NDA 1 Result PDF from the official website. We have also facilitated the candidates with the result link below.

The candidates can check their roll number on their respective UPSC NDA Admit Card 2023.

UPSC NDA Result Download Download Here

What is After UPSC NDA Result 2023

If your roll number is available in the list given above you are requested to register yourself online on the Indian Army Recruiting website (joinindianarmy.nic.in) within two weeks of the announcement of the written result.

After registration, the successful candidates would then be allotted Selection Centers and dates, of SSB interview which shall be communicated on the registered e-mail ID.

Those who have already registered will not be required to do so.

You should also submit original certificates of age and educational qualification to respective Service Selection Boards (SSBs) during the SSB interview.

For any further information, you may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 from 10:00 AM to 5 PM on any working day.

How to Download UPSC NDA Result 2023 ?

As the result link is available on the official website, aspirants can check the steps to check the result provided here.

Step 1: Open UPSC website - upsc.gic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2023’ given under 'Latest Announcemnet'

Step 3: Download UPSC NDA PDF

Step 4: Check the roll number of selected candidates in the written exam

Step 5: You may take the print out of the result for future

UPSC NDA 1 Result Overview

Exam Conducting Body Union Public Service Commission Exam Name National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2023 Number of Vacnaues 395 Type Result Exam Date April 16, 2023 Result Date May 1, 2023 SSB Interview Date to be announced Official Website upsc.gov.in

What are My UPSC NDA Marks 2023 ?



The marks of the participants will be announced after the final result. The marksheet will b uploaded on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the final result. (After concluding SSB Interviews) which shall be available for 30 days.

Selected candidates in the exam will get admission under Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the 'National Defence Academy (151st Course) and "113rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC)" which is starting on January 2, 2024.