CDS Result 2023: UPSC to Release Combined Defence Service Result Anytime at upsc.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

UPSC CDS Result 2023 will be announced by Union Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the steps to download the CDS 1 Result and Other Details.

CDS Result 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the results of the Combined Defense Services (CDS) examination soon. It is expected that UPSC CDS result 2023 will be declared on or before May 7. However, the official UPSC CDS 2023 result date has not been announced yet.

The candidates who appeared for the CDS I examination can check their results on the official website of the commission - upsc.gov.in. UPSC will declare CDS 1 2023 result in online mode.

Candidates can download UPSC CDS 1 2023 result pdf by using a direct link which will be uploaded on sarkari page. The result will comprise roll numbers and names of qualified candidates who have appeared in the exam which was held on April 16, 2023.

The UPSC CDS result will be declared in the form of a merit list. The merit list will contain the names and roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the various courses offered by the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers' Training Academy.

CDS 1 Result 2023 Details

Name of exam Combined Defence Services Examination II Commission Name Union Public Service Commission Total Vacancies 339 Date of exam 4 September 2022 Category Sarkari Result UPSC CDS 2 Result 2022 Release Date 23rd September 2022 Official website www.upsc.gov.in

CDS 1 Result 2023 Dates

CDS Result 2023 Events CDS 1 Dates CDS Exam Date 2023 April 16, 2023 CDS Result Date 2023 To be notified Final result To be notified

How to download CDS 1 Result 2023?

UPSC will release the CDS 1 2023 result in online mode in PDF format. Candidates are advised to follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the result after the declaration.

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the “Examination” tab

Step 3: Click on “Active Examinations” from the drop-down menu

Step 4: Click on “Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2023”

Step 5: Click on download Combined Defence Services (I) result in 2023

Step 6: A PDF with the Roll Number of selected candidates will appear on the screen. Press “Ctrl + F” and type your roll number. If you have found your roll numbe, you have qualified in the CDS (I) 2023 Written Exam and are eligible to appear for the next round i.e. SSB (Service Selection Board)

Step 7: Download and save the Result of CDS 1 2023 for future.

Details Mentioned on CDS Result 2023

The result PDF consists of the roll numbers of selected candidates selected for SSB Interview.

CDS 1 2023 Result Scorecard

The scorecard will be released after the declaration of the final result. The scorecard can be downloaded from the official website of UPSC.

What After CDS Result 2023?

The candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the CDS 1 Result PDF are required to submit the original certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications, NCC (C) (Army Wing/Senior Division Air Wing/Naval Wing) etc. claimed by them to IHQ of MoD (Army) / Dte Gen of Rtg (Rtg A) CDSE to the addresses as mentioned below-

Entry for SSC male candidates and SSC women entry for female candidates West Block III, R. K. Puram, New Delhi-110066 In the case of IMA/SSC first choice candidates and Naval HQ “DMPR” (OI & R Section), Room No. 204,‘C’ Wing, Sena Bhawan, New Delhi-110011 In the case of Navy first choice candidates and PO3 (A)/Air Headquarters ‘J’ Block, Room No. 17, Opp. Vayu Bhawan, Motilal Nehru Marg, New Delhi-110106

The CDS examination is conducted twice a year by the UPSC for the recruitment of candidates into the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and Officers' Training Academy. The exam is conducted in three stages - written examination and SSB (including medical examination).

In conclusion, the UPSC CDS result is eagerly awaited by thousands of candidates who appeared for the exam. The candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the commission for the latest updates on the result declaration. Candidates who have cleared the exam will be required to undergo rigorous training at the respective academies to prepare them for a career in the armed forces.