UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 160 JTS, Engineer and Other Posts @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is hiring 160 Senior Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director, Assistant Chemist, and Other Posts.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director, Assistant Chemist, Assistant Hydrogeologist, Junior Time Scale, Assistant Geologist, Assistant Geophysicist, and Lecturer up to 01 December 2022.

The commission has announced around 160 vacancies under advertisement number 21/2022. The candidates can check the vacancy breakup, age limit, application process etc. below.

Vacnacy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Senior Agricultural Engineer 07 Agricultural Engineer 01 Assistant Director 13 Assistant Chemist 21 Assistant Hydrogeologist 70 Junior Time Scale 29 Assistant Geologist 09 Assistant Geophysicist 01 Lecturer 09 Total 160

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification and Experience:

JTS - Degree of a recognized University, Diploma in Social Work or Labour Welfare or Industrial Relations or Personnel Management or Labour Law from a recognized University or Institution.

Senior Agricultural Engineer - Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or Institution with 5 years of experience.

Agricultural Engineer -Degree in Agricultural Engineering or Mechanical Engineering of a recognized University with 2 years of experience.

Assistant Director - Bachelor's degree in Law from a recognized University or Institute; OR Integrated Bachelor's degree in Law (Five Years’) from a recognized University or Institute; OR Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute and Company Secretary from the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Assistant Chemist - Masters's Degree in Chemistry /Organic Chemistry/ Physical Chemistry/ Inorganic Chemistry/ Analytical Chemistry/ Agricultural Chemistry and Soil Science from a recognized University or Institute.

For other posts, candidates can check the detailed notification link.

Age Limit:

Senior Agricultural Engineer: 40 years

Agricultural Engineer: 33 years

Assistant Director: 30 years

Assistant Chemist: 30 years

Assistant Hydrogeologist: 30 years

Junior Time Scale: 35 years

Assistant Geologist: 30 years

Assistant Geophysicist: 30 years

Lecturer: 35 years

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below steps:

Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in and go to ’Recruitment Advertisements’ Pick the Advertisement No.21-2022. Fill in the details with the required document. Submit the application form. Finally, take printout your application form for future use.

