UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Scientist ‘B’ and Other Posts @upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) uploaded notification for Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Director, Rubber Production Commissioner, Scientist ‘B and Other Posts. Check vacancy, eligibility, how to apply below.

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting online applications for various posts of Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture), Assistant Director (Toxicology), Rubber Production Commissioner, Scientist ‘B’, Scientific Officer (Electrical), Fisheries Research Investigation Officer, Assistant Director, Deputy Legislative Counsel, Assistant Engineer, Senior Scientific Officer and Junior Translation Officer.

The notification is available in the employment newspaper dated 14 Jan 2023. The candidates can apply online on the UPSC website on or before 02 February 2023. They can check more details related UPSC Vacancy 2023 by scrolling down.



UPSC Notification Download - Click Here

UPSC Online Application Link - Click Here

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 02 January 2023

UPSC Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Deputy Commissioner (Horticulture) 1 Assistant Director (Toxicology) 1 Rubber Production Commissioner 1 Scientist ‘B’ (Non-Destructive) 1 Scientific Officer (Electrical) 1 Fisheries Research Investigation Officer 1 Assistant Director of Census Operations (Technical) 6 Assistant Director (IT) 4 Scientist ‘B’ (Toxicology) 1 Scientist ‘B’ (Civil Engineering) 9 Junior Translation Officer 76 Deputy Legislative Counsel (Hindi Branch) 3 Assistant Engineer Grade-I 4 Senior Scientific Officer 2

Eligibility Criteria for UPSC Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Commissioner - Master’s Degree in Horticulture or Agriculture or Botany with specialization in horticulture or equivalent* from a recognized University.

Assistant Director (Toxicology) - Bachelor's Degree in Veterinary Science or Masters's Degree in Pharmacology or Toxicology from a recognized Institute or University. (B) EXPERIENCE: Three years of working experience in lab or hospital or institution in related field of Pharmacology or Toxicology.

Rubber Production Commissioner - A Post Graduate Degree in Botany or Agriculture from a recognized University.

Scientist ‘B’ (NonDestructive) - Master's Degree in Physics from a recognized University or Institute; and one-year of practical experience in Non-destructive /metallographic techniques as employed in Testing / evaluation / failure investigation of materials OR Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Electrical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Metallurgy from a recognized University or Institute; and two years practical experience in Non-destructive /metallographic techniques as employed in testing / evaluation / failure investigation of materials.

f Scientific Officer (Electrical) - Master’s Degree in Physics or Degree in Electrical Engineering or Degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or Institute and 1-year experience.

Candidates can check the other details in the notification PDF

How to Apply for UPSC Recruitment 2023 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the commission

Step 2: Click on ‘Apply Online’

Step 3: Now, go to ‘Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for various recruitment posts’

Step 4: Click on the post for which you wanted to apply

Step 5: Enter the details

Step 6: Submit the application form