UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 for 1736 State level, District Level and Block Level

Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission or UPSRLM is hiring 1736 State Level, District Level and Block Level Posts. Check Details Here.

Created On: Jan 10, 2022 21:50 IST
UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will soon release the notification for State Level, District Level, and Block Level Posts to recruit 1736 vacancies on its website -  upsrlm.org. UPSRLM Online Application Link will be available from 25 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 February 2022 on sams.co.in.

A total of 1736 vacancies are available of which 1432 are vacancies are for Block Level, 290 vacancies for District Level, and 14 vacancies for State Level Posts.

More details such as age limit, job description, eligibility criteria, category, salaries, the selection process will be available on UPSRLM Notification 2022.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 25 January 2022
  • Last Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022

UPSRLM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1736

  • State Level - 14
  • District Level - 290
  • Block Level - 1432

Eligibility Criteria for UPSRLM  State level, District Level and Block Level

Educational Qualification

The candidates would be able to educational qualifications, once the detailed notification is released.

How to Apply for UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can online from 25 January to 25 February 2022.

