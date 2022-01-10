UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 for 1736 State level, District Level and Block Level

Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission or UPSRLM is hiring 1736 State Level, District Level and Block Level Posts. Check Details Here.

UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 Notification: Uttar Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM) will soon release the notification for State Level, District Level, and Block Level Posts to recruit 1736 vacancies on its website - upsrlm.org. UPSRLM Online Application Link will be available from 25 January 2022. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on or before 25 February 2022 on sams.co.in.

A total of 1736 vacancies are available of which 1432 are vacancies are for Block Level, 290 vacancies for District Level, and 14 vacancies for State Level Posts.

More details such as age limit, job description, eligibility criteria, category, salaries, the selection process will be available on UPSRLM Notification 2022.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 25 February 2022

UPSRLM Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 1736

State Level - 14

District Level - 290

Block Level - 1432

Eligibility Criteria for UPSRLM State level, District Level and Block Level

Educational Qualification

The candidates would be able to educational qualifications, once the detailed notification is released.

How to Apply for UPSRLM Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can online from 25 January to 25 February 2022.